GOP primary voters pick between candidates backed by Trump, Pence

Competing wings of the Republican Party squared off anew Tuesday, with candidates backed by Donald Trump and Mike Pence vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in battleground Wisconsin — one of four of states where voters cast ballots that day in primaries highlighting internal divisions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels, one of several political outsiders the former president has supported this primary season, was in a close race late Tuesday with Pence-supported former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, with more than 70 percent of the vote counted. They vied to challenge Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in a perennial swing state.

Evers was unopposed in his primary and on Wednesday plans to launch a statewide tour focused on his record of cutting taxes, repaving and repairing roads and bridges and expanding high-speed internet. Unlike in Georgia and Arizona, where Trump and his vice president have clashed over preferred candidates, there were fewer clear political and policy differences between Michels and Kleefisch. Both have pledged to do away with the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was created by Republicans oversee voting.

Democrats were also deciding some closely watched intraparty contests in other states. In neighboring Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the liberal “Squad,” was in an unexpectedly tight race against former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, an anti-crime advocate whose pro-police views clashed with Omar’s. Omar clung to a slim lead late Tuesday with more than 95 percent of the vote tallied.

Omar’s race was a microcosm of some larger disputes that have erupted in the Democratic Party. The two contenders took opposite sides on a ballot measure last year that would have replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a newly created department of public safety. Omar supported the effort, while Samuels, who has worked to stem gun violence, opposed it and even sued to block it from moving forward. Voters rejected the measure.

“I think that when you push power, power pushes back,” Omar said in a brief interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday. “We’ve never been afraid to challenge the status quo. And when people feel threatened by the kind of progress that’s being made, they’ll do anything to take it back.”

Tuesday’s contests were the first to be held since news broke of the federal law enforcement search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, which has angered prominent Trump backers. In addition to Wisconsin and Minnesota, voters in Connecticut and Vermont also picked nominees . And a special election for a conservative U.S. House district in southern Minnesota offered a snapshot of the energy in both parties.

One of the year’s marquee Senate races was officially set in Wisconsin, as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) was projected to take on Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in the fall. The two sides swiftly traded barbs, with Barnes labeling Johnson a “self-serving millionaire,” and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) attacking Barnes’s “liberal record.”

Barnes entered the day well-positioned to win the Democratic nomination after his top rivals ended their bids and endorsed him.

Johnson has made a series of political blunders, most recently suggesting that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as federal entitlement programs and instead become programs approved by Congress on an annual basis as discretionary spending.

Barnes would be the state’s first Black senator, should he win in November. He regularly campaigns with both of his parents and emphasizes the family’s roots: His mother was a teacher, and his father an assembly line worker at an auto plant. Democrats say his working-class background will give him a favorable contrast to Johnson, who is among the wealthiest members of the Senate.

But Barnes’ path to victory in the purple state is complicated by a series of liberal positions and people that he is associated with, including backing Medicare-for-all, endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and being photographed holding up a T-shirt that reads “Abolish ICE.” Barnes says that he has never endorsed that movement, but held it up in solidarity with those protesting Trump’s immigration policies.

Voters in Minnesota were also selecting a new member in the state’s 1st Congressional District, which stretches along the southern state line. There, the February death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, prompted a special election. Trump won the district by about 10 points in 2020, and though it was favored to remain red headed into the day, the results were being closely watched as a barometer for voter attitudes.

With less than 10 percent of the vote tallied, Republican Brad Finstad, who worked in the Trump administration as an agriculture official, held an early lead over Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a onetime top executive at Hormel Foods, a major employer in the state.

Some voters casting ballots Tuesday were thinking about issues that have resonated nationally. In Wisconsin, Mike Radke, 57, said he voted for Michels. But if one of Michels’ Republican opponents were to prevail, he’ll gladly support him or her against Evers, she said.

Radke, a supporter of Trump, said he was outraged by the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

“I think it’s a vulgar display of power,” he said. “Think about this. He’s the 45th president.”

Also in Wisconsin, Trump weighed in on the Republican primary for a seat held by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The former president endorsed little-known candidate Adam Steen, saying he felt Vos hasn’t done enough to overturn the 2020 election. Trump lost the state by about 21,000 votes out of 3.3 million cast.

Four Democrats were vying in Wisconsin for their party’s nomination for a House seat that’s open due to the retirement of Rep. Ron Kind (D). Candidates included state Sen. Brad Pfaff; small-business owner Rebecca Cooke, who played up her ties to rural parts of the state; Army veteran Deb McGrath; and La Crosse City Councilman Mark Neumann.

The winner was slated to take on Republican Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, who ran unopposed on the GOP side. Republican strategists see the seat as a strong pickup opportunity.

In secretary of state races, which have taken on more significance this year because the role the office can play in overseeing elections, all three GOP candidates pledged to eliminate the state’s election commission, a bipartisan body that manages voting. Currently, Wisconsin’s secretary of state does not oversee elections, but some Republicans in the state are pushing to change that.

The candidates included Jay Schroeder, who has backing from America First Secretary of State Coalition, a new organization pushing for tighter voting rules; Justin Schmidtka, who launched the “Badger State Resistance” podcast; and Amy Loudenbeck, a member of the state assembly.

In Vermont, Democrats chose between candidates representing different wings of their party for an opening for the state’s single at-large congressional seat.

In that race, Becca Balint, Vermont’s Senate president pro tempore, who received the backing of Sanders, was projected to win, according to the AP. She beat Lt. Gov Molly Gray, who received the backing of Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, a Democrat who’s retiring.

The seat is open because Rep. Peter Welch is leaving the post to try to replace Leahy. Welch won the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat, the Associated Press projected. The Senate seat is favored by nonpartisan analysts to remain in Democratic hands in November.

In Connecticut, there was a contested GOP primary to take on Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat. Three Republicans competed for the nomination — former state House minority leader Themis Klarides, Cuban-born Leora Levy who was endorsed by Trump, and frequent candidate Peter Lumaj.

Marley reported from Madison, Wis. Sheila Regan in Richfield, Minn., contributed to this report.

