Post Politics Now Biden to sign legislation aiding veterans; legal challenges continue for Trump

Cable news channels covered his remarks, but then quickly returned to the topic they had been covering before the brief Biden interlude: Donald Trump.

For much of his presidency, Biden has had a hard time competing for attention with the predecessor he calls “The Former Guy,” the one who left office a year-and-a-half ago but never really left the public consciousness.

The news is often not particularly positive for Trump — revelations about his presidency, congressional testimony and hearings, legal rulings and complications — but it can nonetheless eclipse Biden’s ability to deliver his message and command public attention.