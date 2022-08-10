Post Politics Now Biden to sign legislation aiding veterans; legal challenges continue for Trump

Today, President Biden plans to sign legislation that aims to expand health-care access for military veterans fighting diseases believed to be linked to toxic exposure, particularly those who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The signing ceremony in the East Room comes amid a flurry of late-summer legislative wins for Democrats ahead of the fall midterms. On Friday, the House is expected to pass a sweeping economic package known as the Inflation Reduction Act and send it to Biden for his signature.
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump appeared to confirm that he will be questioned under oath Wednesday by the New York attorney general as part as a civil investigation into his business dealings. The probe is one of many that Trump faces and is separate from the investigation by the Justice Department that apparently led to the search of his Florida home earlier this week.
Your daily dashboard
