Post Politics Now Gas price drop is welcome news for Biden and fellow Democrats

Today, President Biden, who is on vacation in South Carolina, and his fellow Democrats are welcoming news that the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 for the first time since early March. Prices at the pump — and inflation more broadly — have been a drag on Biden’s popularity and a challenge for Democrats with the midterm elections approaching. How voters will process the drop remains unclear. While record-high inflation appears to be moderating, the costs of rent, food and other items remain notably high.
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is having a tumultuous week. He repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as he refused to answer questions during a deposition Wednesday with the New York attorney general focused on his business dealings. Earlier this week, the FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence in a separate investigation on his handling of government documents.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.