The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Gas price drop is welcome news for Biden and fellow Democrats

Key updates
The latest: Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon, lowest point since March
The latest: Amid tumultuous week, Trump takes the Fifth
On our radar: Post-Roe special elections show potentially encouraging signs for Democrats
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from Air Force One as they arrive at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina on Wednesday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated August 11, 2022 at 7:53 a.m. EDT|Published August 11, 2022 at 7:16 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, President Biden, who is on vacation in South Carolina, and his fellow Democrats are welcoming news that the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 for the first time since early March. Prices at the pump — and inflation more broadly — have been a drag on Biden’s popularity and a challenge for Democrats with the midterm elections approaching. How voters will process the drop remains unclear. While record-high inflation appears to be moderating, the costs of rent, food and other items remain notably high.

View live politics updates

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is having a tumultuous week. He repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as he refused to answer questions during a deposition Wednesday with the New York attorney general focused on his business dealings. Earlier this week, the FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence in a separate investigation on his handling of government documents.

Your daily dashboard

  • 2:05 p.m. Pacific time (5:05 p.m. Eastern time): Vice President Harris holds a roundtable discussion with California state legislators and advocates on reproductive health care.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...