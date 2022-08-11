Placeholder while article actions load

On few previous occasions has the Trump movement so embraced Stephen K. Bannon’s strategy (paraphrased here) of flooding the zone with garbage as after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Prominent Republicans and conservative pundits have pushed suggestions that President Biden himself ordered the search, that the FBI planted evidence and all manner of other theories — all without even the slightest hints of evidence to back these suggestions up.

But when it comes to the sheer embrace of innuendo and a concerted lack of logical consistency, it’s difficult to top the latest entry.

Over the last 24 hours, conservative media have debuted a new whataboutism defense: What about Obama? Several Fox News shows on Wednesday picked up on a New York Post column that noted Barack Obama at the end of his presidency had 30 million records shipped to Chicago for his presidential library.

“They shipped 30 million pages of sensitive and possibly classified materials to Chicago and, by the way, he has yet to return any of it to the National Archives. Not one page,” Fox host Sean Hannity intoned. “So is his house about to get raided?”

“President Obama refused to turn over presidential records; nobody raided his house,” former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes added on another Fox show.

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Harmeet Dhillon added on Jesse Watters’s show: “Are there SWAT teams descending on Chicago to get those documents? No. And so the double standard and triple standard here is very apparent.”

Watters added: “Now, Obama has got boxes of stuff in Chicago. ... But Trump is not allowed to have a love letter from little rocket man [Kim Jong Un]?”

It’s the kind of thing that sounds superficially similar to someone with no base-level knowledge of how these processes work. But it’s a ridiculous comparison wielded by people who in many cases probably know better. And you can tell that if you look closely at how it’s being portrayed.

The first thing to note is that the New York Post’s piece — an opinion column — doesn’t actually connect the dots and draw a parallel between Trump and Obama in the same way these pundits were so eager to do. It merely casts the Trump search as spotlighting alleged problems with the Presidential Records Act — the law at issue when it comes to documents Trump might have illegally stashed at Mar-a-Lago. It notes the Obama administration records that were shipped to Chicago have yet to be made available in digital form:

At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama trucked 30 million pages of his administration’s records to Chicago, promising to digitize them and eventually put them online — a move that outraged historians. More than five years after Obama’s presidency ended, the National Archives webpage reveals that zero pages have been digitized and disclosed. People can file requests via the Freedom of Information Act (a law Obama helped wreck) to access Obama records, but responses from presidential libraries can be delayed for years, even more than a decade, if the information is classified.

As with many issues of government transparency and document-sharing, it’s true this is not great! You often have to wait years for requested documents, and this appears to be no exception. There was also plenty of criticism of the decision to break with precedent and digitize the documents, rather than house them physically in a traditional library.

But that doesn’t mean it bears any resemblance to what prompted the Trump search. As was reported back in late 2016, the Obama team was transferring the records to Chicago through the National Archives, which legally owns the documents once a president leaves office. Once the documents ultimately reached a warehouse in Chicago, the Obama Foundation was then due to pay the National Archives and Record Administration to digitize the documents. The lengthiness of that process aside, there isn’t the faintest hint of legal violations — nor does the Post’s story suggests as much.

The faintest hint of evidence, of course, is currently surplus to requirements on many portions of the right. Hannity stated conspiratorially that “they shipped 30 million pages of sensitive and possibly classified materials to Chicago,” without noting that the “they” included the National Archives.

The implication is that perhaps Obama too is surreptitiously obscuring his sensitive documents — but without being searched. But there’s no evidence he’s hidden anything from the Archives or that he didn’t go through the processes required to share and protect those documents once they leave Washington.

That’s the crux of the matter with Trump: the Archives has said on the record that it previously retrieved 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over to it but weren’t, and The Washington Post has reported some of those documents were labeled classified and even “top secret.” The search this week was geared toward other documents that should have been turned over, but that the government believed to still be in Trump’s possession. There is a difference between having government documents and having government documents that you for some reason didn’t disclose to the Archives and/or perhaps aren’t sufficiently protecting.

There is actual evidence for a former president doing the latter. With the caveat that we still don’t know much about the evidence presented to obtain the search warrant, that’s the blindingly obvious reason why one ex-president was searched while the other wasn’t.

