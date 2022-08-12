The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to Biden for his signature

The latest: Trump encourages release of search warrant, calls nuclear weapons issue a ‘hoax’
On our radar: House to vote on Inflation Reduction Act, preparing bill for Biden
The latest: FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the signing of the Chips and Science Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated August 12, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT|Published August 12, 2022 at 7:07 a.m. EDT
Today, the House returns to Washington for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping package that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, raise taxes on some large companies and reduce the deficit. The legislation would then go to President Biden for his signature, handing the president the latest in a summer string of legislative victories.

Meanwhile, drama continues to play out over the FBI search this week of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Late Thursday, Trump said he would welcome the release of a court-authorized search warrant in the case. Earlier Friday morning, he tried to push back on Washington Post reporting that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought. “Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax,” Trump said in a social media post.

  • 9 a.m. Eastern time: The House convenes to debate and later vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. Watch live here.
  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern: Rep. Michael R. Turner (Ohio), the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, holds a news conference on the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida residence. Watch live here.
  • 1o a.m. Eastern: The Congressional Progressive Caucus holds a news conference on the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 1:35 p.m. Pacific (4:35 p.m. Eastern): Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Oakland, Calif., on the administration’s support for the commercial space sector. Watch live here.

