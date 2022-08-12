Post Politics Now House poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to Biden for his signature

“This is a fabulous bill we’re going to pass,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told The Washington Post in an interview Thursday before the vote. “It’s not anything that anybody, three months ago, would have said is a possibility. But it is, and we’ll have a good strong vote, send it to the president … and the clock will start ticking.”

The bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes the largest-ever single investment in combating climate change. Democrats say the roughly $370 billion burst in spending will allow the United States to lower emissions 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The proposal also includes new programs to cap and lower seniors’ drug costs while sparing about 13 million low- and middle-income Americans from increases in their insurance premiums that otherwise would take effect next year.