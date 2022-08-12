Post Politics Now House poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to Biden for his signature

Today, the House returns to Washington for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping package that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, raise taxes on some large companies and reduce the deficit. The legislation would then go to President Biden for his signature, handing the president the latest in a summer string of legislative victories.
Meanwhile, drama continues to play out over the FBI search this week of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Late Thursday, Trump said he would welcome the release of a court-authorized search warrant in the case. Earlier Friday morning, he tried to push back on Washington Post reporting that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought. “Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax,” Trump said in a social media post.
Your daily dashboard
