In today's edition … Theo spoke with Adela Raz, the last Afghan ambassador to Washington, about the U.S. withdrawal one year later … The House will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act today ... Embattled DHS watchdog, GOP allies delay probe … but first …

In the agencies

Trump won't oppose release of warrant for Mar-a-Lago search

A big development in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

“Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation,” The Post's Devlin Barrett, Josh Dawsey, Perry Stein and Shane Harris report.

The new details came hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a brief news conference saying nothing about the reason for the search, but that he personally approved moving forward with requesting a search warrant and that he has asked for the search warrant to be unsealed.

"Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands," Devlin, Josh, Perry and Shane report.

In a statement on Thursday night, Trump said he wouldn't oppose the Justice Department's motion to unseal the search warrant.

“I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” Trump said.

Garland spoke as police in Cincinnati were in a standoff with an armed man attempting to gain access to an FBI field office. Many Republicans have targeted the FBI and the Department of Justice as political pawns of President Biden and some have even suggested, without evidence, that the FBI planted items at Mar-a-Lago during their search.

“A law enforcement source told The Washington Post that the man’s name is Ricky Shiffer. According to another law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, agents are investigating Shiffer’s possible ties to extremist groups, including the Proud Boys — a far-right group whose leaders are accused of helping launch the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol,” The Post's James Bikales and Meryl Kornfield report.

What we're watching

How Republicans — many of whom quickly came to Trump's defense earlier this week — respond?

Republicans led by Rep. Michael R. Turner (Ohio), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning to discuss the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The event was scheduled Thursday morning — before Garland's announcement and The Post's reporting. Late Thursday night, the far-right House Freedom Caucus cancelled their press conference on the FBI search due to a “scheduling conflict.” A spokesperson said in a press release that it would be rescheduled.

On Embassy Row

Afghanistan's last ambassador to Washington talks ahead of withdrawal anniversary

Nine questions for … Adela Raz: We spoke with the last Afghan ambassador to Washington — who's now the director of Princeton University's Afghanistan Policy Lab — ahead of the first anniversary of the fall of the Afghan government. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: It’s been nearly a year since the U.S. left Afghanistan. The country’s economy is on the verge of collapse and up to half the country is facing starvation, according to the United Nations. How would you describe the situation there now?

Raz: It was a poor country, and it is a poor country. It has gone through droughts. Climate change has definitely impacted the country. It's a country right now with half of its population being expected to stay home and not work, which is women. There are shortages of food. The financial sector is absolutely broken. It’s truly a dire situation. It’s a humanitarian catastrophe in terms of people being hungry, in terms of people having no job, in terms of shortages of food and the health situation.

The Early: You stayed on as ambassador for more than six months after the Afghan government fell. What was your life like during these months? Were you able to do your job?

Raz: It was not easy. It was very hard on many levels. I tried my best to identify what I could do in the short term. The focus was on those Afghans who were in the process to be evacuated. We tried to see how we could process their paperwork, advocate on their behalf, link them to the institutions and individuals who were helping them out.

The Early: Were you still being paid?

Raz: No, no. [The Afghan government's payments to the embassy] arrived on a quarterly basis. So [after the government fell] we knew that the budget was limited. It helped us for the next two to three months, and then there was no more salary.

The Early: Citibank froze the embassy’s bank account at one point to avoid violating sanctions against the Taliban. How did the embassy function without a bank account?

Raz: As soon as that happened, we started to get into conversations with Citibank. Our hope on a daily basis was that it [would be unfrozen] the next week, the next month, a month later. In terms of the finances, the good news was that the embassy building is the property of Afghan people. We didn't have to pay rent. It was the utilities that we had to really manage. There were times when the internet was not working, we even [had to] use our phones [as hotspots] to connect to our computers and use them.

The Early: What has happened to the diplomats who worked in the embassy and in Afghanistan’s consulates and their families? Have they been able to stay in the U.S.?

Raz: Yes, most of them have been able to stay.

The Early: Your husband worked for Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghan president. Has he been able to join you in the U.S.? What about your friends and family?

Raz: My husband was able to come later. He joined me here. My extended family — my aunts, uncles, cousins, the rest of the family — they are still back in Afghanistan. Some of my family members worked in the government before. They have difficult times right now. Those of my family members who did not work for the government, they continue their regular lives but with difficulties and complexities. For the younger women in my family who cannot go to school, it's extremely difficult and hard.

The Early: The Atlantic's George Packer detailed in January how hard the U.S. has made it for Afghans who worked for the Americans to get special immigrant visas and for other Afghans at risk from the Taliban to come to the U.S. What is the situation like now?

Raz: Those who worked with U.S. allies, those who worked with the Afghan government, with the Afghan security forces — we all know that their lives are in danger. For some, they’ve been killed. For some, they’re still in hiding. That's probably the most difficult aspect of all this — just thinking about all those Afghan security forces, those who couldn't leave the country.

The Early: You've said that one of the goals of the Afghan Policy Lab is “national healing and reconciliation. What does that look like? Can it happen while the Taliban remains in power?

Raz: I'm not really sure, to be very honest, if it can happen now. For Afghans, the big question we always think [about] is why we move from one conflict to another conflict. We have to address our grievances, which we have not done, at least in the last 40 years. We need to look long term. We always say in the Lab, it's not an easy question. There is not going to be an answer right away. But we have to start thinking about it now.

The Early: What does the U.S. strike killing Ayman al-Zawahiri mean for Afghanistan?

Raz: For many Afghans, we weren't too surprised. We knew the Taliban’s commitment to not create space for terrorist groups like al-Qaeda — it's very difficult to deliver on that commitment, because there is so much interconnection between the Taliban and these groups. But it was hurtful to think that it happened in less than a year, and it happened in the heart of Kabul. For my generation, it really brought [back] the terrible memories [of what] we had gone through post-9/11. It took us such a long time to [recover from] Afghanistan being linked to terrorist groups like al-Qaeda. And now, I think, to be known for that once again is very hurtful.

When I first came to the U.S. in 2004, for quite a few years whenever I would go anywhere — I’d maybe be taking a cab or getting an ice cream — when people would find out I'm from Afghanistan, a lot of times the question would be ‘Oh, do you know where is Osama bin Laden?’ And I would feel hurt. I just didn't know where he is, and I couldn’t explain to them that Afghans are not terrorists and this is one individual being protected by a small group of people there. And then it was also very joyous when, in 2018, I traveled to Sri Lanka — I was in a cab and the cab driver, when he found out I was from Afghanistan, his first question was — we have a very well-known cricket player, [Rashid Khan], and he asked me, ‘Do you know him?’ And I said, ‘Of course I do.’ And then we talked about cricket. That's where we wanted to see Afghanistan to move forward.

On the Hill

Democrats' best day?

Could today be Biden's best day of his presidency?

The House is back in to vote on the Democrats' $740 billion climate, health care and tax bill, and if it passes as expected, it would allow Democrats to argue they have overseen a productive Congress and to tell voters they are trying to address soaring inflation by reducing the budget deficit. They wrote that message into the title of the bill — the Inflation Reduction Act.

While Democrats say the bill will tame rising prices, Republicans say it will make the problem worse. Experts have offered a more mixed picture, with the Penn Wharton Budget Model at the University of Pennsylvania saying its impact will be negligible.

Either way, it is the largest infusion of climate focused cash ever in the U.S., it fulfills a two-decade long promise by Democrats to allow the government to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs in Medicare and it raises taxes on corporations, another long-standing promise of Democrats.

But first the House must pass the bill.

A long day?

Democrats have a slim majority and can only lose four votes. The bill will pass. The question is: Will any Democrats defect?

The day could also drag out, depending on Republican attempts to slow the bill's passage by forcing Democrats to take politically difficult votes. Final passage is expected between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. But that feels optimistic.

Democrats will also be taking their victory lap.

Various groups of Democrats are holding news conferences celebrating the bill. House progressives will hold one as well as Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.) will hold a press call with the health care advocacy group Protect Our Care. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold her weekly news conference, too.

Kicking off the day, newly elected Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) will be sworn in. He won a special election on Tuesday to replace Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

At the White House

Embattled DHS watchdog, GOP allies delay probe

Delay, delay, delay: Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari is being investigated by an independent panel of federal watchdogs from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE). “But Cuffari and his staff have refused to release certain documents and tried to block interviews, effectively delaying that probe, which has now stretched for more than 15 months and evolved into a wide-ranging inquiry into more than a dozen allegations of misconduct raised by whistleblowers and other sources,” our colleague Lisa Rein reports.

“Some Republican senators have also raised stiff resistance to the investigation … Led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) the senators have demanded that investigators scale back records requests from Cuffari’s office and pressed them on their motives.”

Coffee Break(s)

We usually like our coffee break(s) to be lighthearted, especially on a Friday. But this weekend is the 10-year anniversary of Washington Post freelance journalist Austin Tice's captivity in Syria (his 41st birthday was Thursday). His parents have been fighting for him ever since. This Manuel Roig-Franzia piece is both devastating and full of hope.

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Lawmakers mourned the loss of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) during a two-hour service at Granger Community Church in Indiana on Thursday.

“It is impossible on one day to quantify what this lady liberty, what this true Hoosier, torch-bearer, this good and faithful servant, accomplished before she entered eternity and met her maker’s smiling, determined face,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb of the 58-year-old congresswoman.

Jackie Walorski’s casket arriving at Granger Community Church. pic.twitter.com/bTzPSmo09N — Jordan Hatfield ABC57 (@JayHatfieldTV) August 11, 2022

Late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, playing saxophone at her funeral to “How Great Thou Art.” pic.twitter.com/EJIYXhgONS — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 11, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

