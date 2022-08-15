Post Politics Now Biden, Democrats plan grand celebration next month of Inflation Reduction Act

“There was a complete lack and a failure to plan,” Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the committee’s top Republican, told CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “There was no plan, and there was no plan executed.”

The White House has responded by circulating a memo seeking to discredit the report.

“This partisan report is riddled with inaccurate characterizations, cherry-picked information, and false claims,” Adrienne Watson, the National Security Council’s top spokeswoman, wrote in the memo. “It advocates for endless war and for sending even more American troops to Afghanistan. And it ignores the impacts of the flawed deal that former President Trump struck with the Taliban.”