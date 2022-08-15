Post Politics Now Biden, Democrats plan grand celebration next month of Inflation Reduction Act

Today, President Biden remains on vacation on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island. He plans to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, but the White House is preparing for a much larger celebration on Sept. 6, after Labor Day, when Americans are expected to pay more attention to what’s at stake in the fall midterm elections. The long-delayed bill, passed by the House on Friday, aims to lower prescription drug costs, address global warming, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations and reduce the federal deficit.
Meanwhile, fallout continues over last week’s search by the FBI of former president Donald Trump’s residence in Florida, from which agents said they removed classified materials. Leading Democrats are pressing for a review of potential national security damage. Late Sunday, Trump called the search “a sneak attack on democracy.”
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.