After Mar-a-Lago search, can Dems run against Trumpism but not Trump?

As a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst, Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s directive to Republican leaders was clear about their responsibility to speak out against the rising vitriol against federal law enforcement after a search for documents at Mar-a-Lago: “Shut that down.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as a Democrat representing a Michigan swing district that favored Donald Trump in 2020, Slotkin acknowledges that making Trump a focus of her campaign would not do her many favors when inflation and climbing prices remain front of mind for voters. She plans to focus on touting recent Democratic wins that would benefit her community, including legislation to both help lower prescription drug prices for seniors and bring back manufacturing jobs to a state that is synonymous with the auto industry.

“As a representative, you have to hear what people are talking about and speak to those issues. So, I’m not afraid of any question that comes up,” she said. “That’s just not what I’m being asked about when I walked through the grocery store.”

Slotkin is not alone in the delicate maneuvers she has to make when it comes to the former president. As Democrats prepare to defend their House majority in the midterms, they find themselves confronting a familiar question: Do we talk about Trump on the campaign trail or simply ignore him?

It is a question top aides at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee gathered Wednesday to discuss just two days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Trump’s Florida residence. That action immediately prompted a fierce defense by Republicans who echoed Trump in questioning the behavior of federal law enforcement.

With Trump back in the legal spotlight, Democrats are recalculating how they could — or whether they should at all — capitalize on the moment by drawing contrasts with Republicans without appearing out of touch with what voters are concerned about. So far, polling and campaign forecasters show Republicans are poised to take back control of the House as voters credit them for being the party best suited to tackle inflation and the economy.

The question before aides responsible with crafting messaging for House Democrats at the meeting last week was whether it was worth it for members to highlight stark contrasts between themselves and their Republican opponents by drawing more attention to the questions surrounding former president, according to two Democratic strategists who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

The conclusion: Don’t make this election about Trump, but use his latest legal turmoil to draw a sharp contrast with Trumpism.

“I think this is much bigger than Trump. This is about a radical MAGA Republican Party that wants to take away your rights, your benefits, your freedoms,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said. “I mean, we’ve got to plan for the future. They’ve got a plan to win power.”

House Democrats learned the hard way that making campaigns a referendum on Trump might not work in a year where he is not on the ballot. Democrats were startled after Terry McAuliffe lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Glenn Youngkin last November after McAuliffe centered his campaign around attacking Trump.

They were also reminded by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a private caucus meeting ahead of the first Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier this year that voters will reward Democrats in November if they focus on addressing economic anxieties, not solely on being arbiters defending democracy, according to multiple Democratic members and aides.

Democrats have tried to empathize with constituents about the struggles they are facing by highlighting what the party has passed to combat those problems. House members left Washington on Friday for their month-long campaign season armed with recent legislative wins that address health care, climate change, taxes on the wealthy, gun control and manufacturing job growth.

The string of legislative gains for Democrats after a year of debates and compromises is what lawmakers and campaign strategist say is the strongest contrast to Republicans. They argue that Democrats now have an arsenal of proof that they can enact policy that directly affects people’s livelihoods while House Republicans are promising a majority that investigates the Biden administration. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was quick to suggest after the Mar-a-Lago search that he would demand Attorney General Merrick Garland testify before Congress.

Democrats do see an opportunity to paint opponents who fully embrace Trump, even in swing districts, as extremists who may work to take away people’s freedoms. Tim Persico, executive director of the DCCC, said Trump is useful for Democrats “as a proof point about people who are extreme.” Candidates may not use Trump or his latest legal jeopardy in campaign ads, but what he stands for “could be used as an example of 'this person is too dangerous to be in Congress,” Persico said.

Republicans, however, are categorizing the soul-searching on Trump as another failed effort from Democrats to win over voters who are not paying attention to the former president.

“House Democrats’ strategy to hold their majority changes with the wind. Unfortunately for them, the most important issue for voters is the record inflation crushing their bank accounts, and House Democrats have failed to deliver a solution to bring down costs,” said Michael McAdams, communications director at the National Republican Congressional Committee.

But some Democrats note that even though Trump may not be a huge factor in the election, his influence still looms large. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) says he has noticed voters are fatigued by Trumpism, as he campaigns for Senate against Trump-backed Republican candidate J.D. Vance. While he senses voters, including anti-Trump Republicans and independents, are “tired of it” and open to Ryan’s candidacy, it does not mean he has to constantly talk about the former president, especially when his opponent is helping draw those contrasts on his own.

But how much to talk about Trumpism still depends on the district’s makeup, with progressives in strong Democratic districts having a better chance of animating their liberal base than vulnerable Democrats in swing districts whose constituency tends to be more moderate.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Ill.), who chairs the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund that helps vulnerable Democrats, said it is incumbent on members to talk about how “fragile” democracy remains after Republicans like Trump have tried to erode faith in elections and government institutions. He also noted vulnerable members now have a retort against Republicans who claim Democrats are soft on police, now that Trump allies have forcefully called for defunding the FBI.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who became a forceful anti-Trump messenger when he was still in office, acknowledged it would have been hard for Democrats to solely run against Trump this year. But it is possible, she says, to weave in how Trump’s conservative policies are an omnipresent reminder of how quickly Democratic reforms could be stripped away by a Republican majority.

“We’re running both on the serious threat to our freedoms from a Trump or Republican-led Congress,” she said, “and we’re running on accomplishments that we’ve delivered to show the difference that we really are protecting our freedoms on every level.”

Dave Weigel and Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.

