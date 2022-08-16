Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today is a big day for climate policy: President Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House. We caught up with a former vice president to understand the significance of this moment: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Al Gore never thought it would take this long to pass a big climate bill In 1981, as a young lawmaker, former vice president Al Gore held what some experts think was the first congressional hearing on climate change.

In the mid-2000s, Gore continued to sound the alarm about the dangers of rising global temperatures. He appeared in the 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” and shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with climate scientists for their efforts to spread awareness about the issue.

Despite Gore's tireless crusade, the United States — which has emitted more greenhouse gases than any other country — has historically lacked a comprehensive climate law. But now, more than four decades after he first warned Congress about the climate crisis, that is finally about to change.

President Biden on Tuesday will sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which authorizes the biggest burst of spending in U.S. history to tackle global warming. The Senate passed the landmark legislation Aug. 7, and the House followed suit on Friday.

The Climate 202 spoke with Gore by phone about his views on the climate package and his work to train a new generation of activists. The following interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

Climate 202: What were you doing last Sunday when the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and what was your initial reaction?

Gore: Well, I was glued to C-SPAN, and I was calling and texting with different senators. And I was elated when the result came in. This legislation is a game changer. It will create jobs, lower costs, increase U.S. competitiveness, reduce air pollution and, of course, tackle the climate crisis. We have crossed a major threshold, and it's going to have significant impacts on international climate action, especially going into COP27 this November.

Climate 202: You held the first congressional hearings on climate change in the 1980s. Did you ever think it would take this long to pass major climate legislation?

Gore: I thought it would come much sooner than it has. I never expected to devote my life to this. And I never expected the struggle to pass this kind of legislation. It took so long.

Climate 202: Historically, why has it been so difficult to get climate legislation through the Senate? Would you point to specific factors such as the filibuster, opposition from Republicans, or lobbying by fossil fuel industry groups?

Gore: Well, the quality of our democracy has been redeemed by the passage of this legislation, but we shouldn't fool ourselves into thinking that our democracy has not been seriously degraded. So yes, I would advocate for eliminating the filibuster, changing the practice of gerrymandering districts to make our country more divided and more partisan, and reducing the influence of big money in our politics.

But the ability of the fossil fuel industry and their lobbyists to stop climate action has been overcome, at least in this instance. And I think this will unleash so much momentum that we will never go back.

Climate 202: The climate package reflects some compromises with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on provisions that will benefit the fossil fuel industry. Given the nature of our political system, is this bill the best we can hope for?

Gore: The compromises in this legislation are actually pretty minor. If you look at the legislation through the lens of carbon reductions, the few provisions that I would have certainly opposed are extremely minor in terms of carbon compared to the massive advances in the bulk of the legislation. This was a tremendous accomplishment.

Climate 202: You lead the Climate Reality Project, which trains people to become climate activists and leaders. What's next for you and the group?

Gore: This week, I'm training 6,700 new climate activists in Brazil. We're just weeks out from the election in Brazil, when we have the chance to flip to a pro-climate government. And of course, Australia just passed its first significant climate legislation in the wake of their recent climate election.

So we have a lot of momentum. But the hard part lies ahead. We have much more work to do.

Agency alert

Infrastructure money to almost double zero-emission buses on the road

The infrastructure law is poised to almost double the number of zero-emission buses on the nation's roads with a single year's funding, the Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday, Ian Duncan reports for The Washington Post.

The agency said it has awarded $1.6 billion to transit operators across the country to purchase about 1,800 new buses — 1,100 of which will be zero-emission — and to construct maintenance and charging facilities and train workers.

The money will be spread among 150 projects in 48 states, officials said. The agency will distribute another four rounds of funds in the coming years as the nation transitions away from diesel-powered buses to more sustainable battery- or hydrogen-powered ones.

Mitch Landrieu, President Biden’s infrastructure adviser, said the funding will be complemented by the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at spurring battery manufacturing and the adoption of clean heavy-duty vehicles.

Pressure points

Western states face deadline for steep water cuts with Colorado River at tipping point

Tuesday marks the deadline for seven states in the Colorado River basin to propose unprecedented restrictions to their water usage or have the federal government impose the cuts unilaterally, as the West remains locked in the worst drought in 1,200 years.

But so far, water-sharing negotiations among the states have failed to yield any progress, a Nevada official wrote in a letter obtained by the Hill's Zack Budryk.

The past three months of talks have “produced exactly nothing in terms of meaningful collective action to help forestall the looming crisis,” John Entsminger, the general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, wrote in the letter to Interior Department and Bureau of Reclamation officials.

Meanwhile in Utah, officials are scrambling to find new water sources to support the droves of people who are moving to the region for its stunning landscapes, Karin Brulliard reports for The Post.

In St. George, Utah, a fast-growing metropolitan area where visitors can easily enter Zion National Park, the population of 180,000 is expected to more than double by 2050 — even though its only water source, the Virgin River basin, is shrinking rapidly because of human-caused climate change.

Extreme events

More dangerous heat waves are on the way – see the impact by Zip code

Millions of people across the United States are expected to experience extreme temperatures more frequently and for longer periods of time over the next 30 years as climate change tightens its grip on the planet, according to data released Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, The Post’s John Muyskens, Andrew Ba Tran, Anna Phillips, Simon Ducroquet and Naema Ahmed report.

The analysis relied on measurements of surface temperature data, tree cover, impervious surfaces, and proximity to water using a moderate scenario in which global greenhouse gas emissions peak around 2040 and then slowly decline. A Post breakdown of the group’s data concluded that global warming has already caused about 46 percent of Americans to experience at least three days straight of triple-digit heat per year. In the next three decades, that figure is likely to jump to 63 percent.

Nowhere is the danger more widespread than in the South, where climate change is projected to deliver an average of 20 extra days of triple-digit heat each year. In some states, such as Texas and Florida, residents could see more than 70 consecutive days with the heat index topping 100 degrees. The findings come as high temperatures are shattering records this summer, threatening power grids and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses in vulnerable populations.

On the Hill

Inflation Reduction Act promotes nature as a climate solution

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion in climate- and energy-related spending, with much of it going toward high-tech climate solutions. But the legislation also sets aside money for nature-based climate solutions — a less-heralded but essential part of the fight against climate change, The Post's Brady Dennis reports.

The measure includes about $20 billion for agricultural conservation and $5 billion to safeguard forests across the country, according to the Congressional Research Service. While that might not sound like much, experts note that healthy forests, wetlands and other landscapes can pull billions of tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere annually, making them a powerful carbon-sequestration device.

International climate

Simon Stiell, Grenada’s environment minister, to be next U.N. climate chief

Simon Stiell, the environment minister of Grenada, on Monday was appointed to be the next executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, Fiona Harvey reports for the Guardian.

The announcement comes as nations prepare to meet in Egypt for what will probably be a fractious U.N. climate summit, known as COP27, in less than three months. Stiell, who is tasked with getting nations to ramp up their climate ambition, was a surprise choice to replace Patricia Espinosa, the outgoing executive secretary.

Stiell is also the third U.N. climate chief in a row to come from the Latin American and Caribbean region. The decision underscores the vulnerability of low-lying island nations, which are some of the most susceptible to the effects of climate change despite not being the source of the majority of emissions.

In the atmosphere

