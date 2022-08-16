Post Politics Now Biden to sign key bill for Democrats; Cheney expected to lose in Wyoming

Today, President Biden is scheduled to return to Washington briefly to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling bill that aims to lower prescription drug costs, address global warming, raise taxes on some billion-dollar corporations, and reduce the federal deficit. A year and a half in the making, the legislation gives Democrats something else to tout heading into challenging midterm elections in November. Biden, who has been vacationing in South Carolina, will head to Delaware a few hours after signing the bill at the White House.
Meanwhile, there is no shortage of drama in primaries playing out Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is expected to lose to a challenger backed by former president Donald Trump. Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R) is trying to make a political comeback by winning a special election for a congressional seat. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is expected to be among four candidates to advance to the November election in a field that also includes a Trump-backed challenger.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.