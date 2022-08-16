Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Today we have star White House reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb in for Olivier, who will be back next week. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden hits the road as he hits his stride President Biden has not had an easy presidency. Since taking office last January, he has largely moved from one crisis to the next, and the accomplishments Biden has managed to notch have been largely overlooked or unrewarded by voters. Issues like inflation, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and an unending pandemic have all helped bring Biden’s approval rating down to record lows.

But over the past few weeks, Biden and Democrats seem to have hit their stride. They passed three major pieces of legislation, including their long-debated health, climate and tax bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes significant drug pricing reforms and the biggest-ever investment in climate change.

Now, the challenge for Biden is to take those wins and turn them into a pivot point for his presidency.

In the coming weeks, the president will hit the road to sell this agenda and gear up for November’s midterm elections, where Democrats are at risk of losing one or both chambers of Congress. Republicans are betting voters’ sour mood on the economy will be decisive in their favor.

In a memo addressed to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, two of Biden’s top aides — Senior Adviser Anita Dunn and Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon — detailed an “aggressive effort” to promote Biden’s accomplishments and draw a contrast with Republicans. (White House officials and Democrats feel they have a strong case to make against Republicans, between President Trump’s growing legal problems and the public backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.) Among the plans outlined:

Biden and members of his cabinet will travel around the country to sell the most popular measures in the Inflation Reduction Act. Those include a measure that will cut seniors’ drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of some drugs and capping out-of-pocket drug costs in Medicare to $2,000 per year, as well as climate provisions that White House officials say will help Americans cut costs on utility bills.

Publishing a new website on some of the climate measures in the IRA that helps Americans understand when they might qualify for tax credits.

Holding “influencer briefings” to amplify the administration’s message online.

Making it easier for administration allies and advocacy groups to sell the Inflation Reduction Act and other policy wins by providing them with talking points, graphics and state and regional specific fact sheets.

Biden hasn’t been out on the road much these past few weeks.

The most successful stretch of his presidency happened to overlap with much of Biden’s isolation due to a covid-19 infection. In that stretch between late July and early August, Congress passed:

A bipartisan multibillion dollar bill to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing to better compete with China;

A bipartisan veterans health care bill;

The Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote; and

The Senate voted to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, a once-in-a-generation expansion of the military alliance.

Shortly after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last week, Biden left for his summer vacation and, other than a brief stop in Washington today to sign his signature economic bill, will be on vacation until next week.

But Biden should become more visible once his vacation is over. He is set to kick off his fall midterms push with a political rally in Maryland next week — his first such rally in months. While the details of that rally remain sparse, we can expect Biden to tout his administration’s accomplishments and continue hammering Republicans, who Democrats argue have become increasingly out of step with mainstream Americans on issues like abortion and gun control.

Despite his spate of policy wins, Biden’s approval rating has yet to move significantly, though White House officials hope that will change in coming weeks. How much Biden’s approval moves (or doesn’t) will likely determine how many Democrats will want to campaign with him this fall. The first midterm election for the president and party in power is historically difficult, and vulnerable candidates often don’t want to appear with the president of their party — especially one with Biden’s poor approval numbers.

But the White House expects there will be plenty of congressional and gubernatorial candidates who do want to appear with the president, a White House official said. We’ll see.

Trips are easy to plan and talking points are easy to write.

What is hard is shifting the political tide when it is running against you — as Biden has experienced for most of the last year.

But with some wins to tout, the president has a better story to tell voters. Whether he can change minds in key states will help determine the outcome of the midterms and what else he may be able to accomplish with the rest of his first, and possibly only, term in office.

What’s happening now

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for coronavirus, is experiencing mild symptoms

“First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for coronavirus, and will isolate and begin a course of antiviral treatment, according to the White House,” Amy B Wang reports.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” her spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”

FDA moves to make over-the-counter hearing aids available to millions

“The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday moved to make hearing aids available to consumers to buy over the counter without a prescription or medical exam, a long-awaited goal for nearly 30 million consumers,” Eugene Scott and Katie Shepherd report.

Biden to sign sweeping bill to tackle climate change, lower health-care costs

“President Biden on Tuesday will sign into law the Inflation Reduction Act, an ambitious measure that aims to tamp down on inflation, lower prescription drug prices, tackle climate change, reduce the deficit and impose a minimum tax on profits of the largest corporations,” Amy B Wang reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Road to war

U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion

“On a sunny October morning, the nation’s top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Shane Harris, Karen DeYoung, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ashley Parker and Liz Sly report.

“For months, Biden administration officials had watched warily as Putin massed tens of thousands of troops and lined up tanks and missiles along Ukraine’s borders. As summer waned, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, had focused on the increasing volume of intelligence related to Russia and Ukraine. He had set up the Oval Office meeting after his own thinking had gone from uncertainty about Russia’s intentions, to concern he was being too skeptical about the prospects of military action, to alarm.”

This account, in previously unreported detail, shines new light on the uphill climb to restore U.S. credibility, the attempt to balance secrecy around intelligence with the need to persuade others of its truth, and the challenge of determining how the world’s most powerful military alliance would help a less-than-perfect democracy on Russia’s border defy an attack without NATO firing a shot.

In Afghanistan, U.S. confronts Taliban era with limited sway

“A year after withdrawing U.S. troops, the Biden administration wields scant leverage in Afghanistan as it struggles to assist needy Afghans, evacuate U.S. allies and protect women’s rights in a nation where it once held unparalleled sway,” Missy Ryan reports.

“U.S. officials are working with Islamic organizations and nations including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as they seek to employ the few tools they have to influence the Taliban government — sanctions and travel bans, and the promise of potential diplomatic recognition — in hopes of preventing terrorist attacks, helping U.S.-linked Afghans emigrate and recovering an American hostage.”

… and beyond

Merrick Garland weighed search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago for weeks

“Attorney General Merrick Garland deliberated for weeks over whether to approve the application for a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of his cautious approach that will be tested over the coming months,” the Wall Street Journal's Sadie Gurman and Aruna Viswanatha report.

“The decision had been the subject of weeks of meetings between senior Justice Department and FBI officials, the people said. The warrant allowed agents last Monday to seize classified information and other presidential material from Mar-a-Lago.”

Why Donald Trump’s declassification claim might not be that outlandish

“Former President Donald Trump claims to have verbally declassified the sensitive records the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago compound. It’s not as unprecedented or outlandish an argument as widely believed — if he can prove it happened,” Politico's Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report.

“Criminal cases over breaches or leaks of national security information typically require that the government prove that the information was properly classified at the time or that it was ‘closely held’ under some sort of regime for controlling disclosure.”

“Ironically, if charged under one of those laws, Trump might be able to cite his own cavalier handling of national security secrets as evidence that information wasn’t particularly ‘closely held’ long before it ended up at Mar-a-Lago.”

The Biden agenda

A year after U.S. drone strike killed Afghan civilians, relatives on path to resettlement

“The Biden administration in recent weeks has moved out of Afghanistan nearly four dozen relatives of the 10 civilians killed in a U.S. drone strike last year during the withdrawal from the country, senior government officials and the family said,” Abigail Hauslohner reports.

Biden to go to Ohio to mark Intel factory groundbreaking ceremony

“Biden will come to Ohio in the coming weeks when Intel breaks ground on its $20 billion investment in New Albany,” the Columbus Dispatch's Mark Williams reports.

“President Biden will attend a groundbreaking at Intel in Ohio, address his 'Safer America Plan’ that helps fight crime and make communities safer while in Pennsylvania, and highlight the American Rescue Plan along the way,” according to a White House memo released Monday.

Infrastructure money to almost double zero-emission buses on road

“The infrastructure law is set to almost double the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year’s funding, the Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday,” Ian Duncan reports.

“The agency said it has awarded $1.6 billion through a pair of programs to transit operators across the country. The money will be used to purchase about 1,800 buses — including 1,100 that aren’t dependent on fossil fuels — and to construct maintenance and charging facilities while training workers.”

How many voters understand ranked-choice voting, visualized

“Voters who have participated in ranked-choice elections tend to say they understood the process, according to exit polls compiled by FairVote,” Harry Stevens reports.

Hot on the left

Democrats are holding up a bill to protect pregnant workers

“Senate Democrats are currently sitting on a bill that has the votes to pass if brought to the Senate floor, according to advocates with direct knowledge of the situation, and would provide meaningful relief to thousands of pregnant workers across the country,” Bryce Covert writes for the Nation.

“The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would require employers to offer reasonable accommodations to pregnant employees unless they pose an undue hardship—light duty assignments, more frequent bathroom breaks, unpaid leave for doctor’s appointments or recovery from childbirth, even things as small as a stool to sit on or the ability to carry a water bottle—has enough support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass the chamber, and the House passed the bill in May 2021.”

Hot on the right

Six drastic plans Trump is already promising for a second term

“The pitches he’s made onstage over the past month in speeches from D.C. to Dallas to Las Vegas are a stark contrast from ordinary stump speeches. He promises a break from American history if elected, with a federal government stacked with loyalists and unleashed to harm his perceived enemies,” Isaac Arnsdorf reports. Here’s a sampling of what the former president has proposed:

Executing drug dealers Moving homeless people to outlying ‘tent cities’ Deploying federal force against crime, unrest and protests Stripping job protections for federal workers Eliminating the Education Department Restricting voting to one day using paper ballots

Today in Washington

Biden will return to the White House from South Carolina at 1:50 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Biden will sign the Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden will leave the White House for Delaware at 7 p.m. to continue vacationing. He’s expected to arrive at 8:15 p.m.

In closing

Not your standard residence

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

