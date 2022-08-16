Six drastic plans Trump is already promising for a second term

Restrict voting to one day using paper ballots

Trump’s grievances over losing the 2020 election and baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud have inspired Republican state lawmakers across the country to propose and adopt new voting restrictions. Trump has called for measures such as universal voter ID since disbanding in 2018 the commission he established to back up his false claim of millions of fraudulent votes costing him the 2016 popular vote.

Trump has recently added a demand for same-day voting using paper ballots. “That should be our goal,” he said at CPAC. The proposal echoes his false claims blaming mail ballots and electronic voting machines for his loss in 2020.

As president, Trump could not change the rules on his own. He could pressure Republican-led state legislatures to pass more restrictions, or he could push for action in Congress. Congress has the power to regulate elections under the Constitution, with past examples including the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

Requiring everyone to vote on one day would upend elections across the country. Forty-six states and D.C. allow early in-person voting, and 35 and D.C. permit voting by mail without an excuse, including eight that automatically send mail ballots to voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The move would cost hundreds of millions of dollars for additional equipment and staff, according to Tammy Patrick, a former elections official in Maricopa County, Ariz., who is now an adviser with the Democracy Fund, an independent group supporting election administrators. Limiting voting to Election Day would also lead to hours-long lines at polls, she said.

“The American voter has become accustomed to having options and choices. If all that is stripped away for no real purpose and no good reason, that would dramatically change voters’ experience,” Patrick said. “If there truly was evidence of rampant voter fraud because voters had too many options in when and where to vote, then you could see a need to think about these things. But we have to be really clear, we don’t have any evidence.”

As for paper ballots, elections experts agree that machines should have paper records that can be recounted and audited, and almost all states already use machines that do, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. In 2020, only 32 jurisdictions nationwide depended solely on voting machines with no paper records, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Trump has not gone as far as some allies who also want the paper ballots to be counted by hand. Machines have been used to count ballots in the United States since the 1960s, and Patrick said hand counting would make tabulation slower, less accurate and more expensive.

“A large jurisdiction with millions of ballots, multiplied by dozens of races and questions — that’s going to take months,” she said. “Not only would it take far longer, it would not be as accurate and you would need to enlist literally tens of thousands of people.”