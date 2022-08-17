Post Politics Now Cheney looks forward after losing badly in Wyoming

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks Tuesday during her primary election night gathering in Jackson, Wyo. (David Stubbs/Reuters)
August 17, 2022
Today, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has trained her focus on trying to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House in the wake of losing her congressional seat in a Republican primary to a candidate backed by the former president. Early Wednesday, Cheney, who serves as the vice chairwoman of the House Jan. 6 committee, filed with the Federal Election Commission to establish a leadership PAC called “The Great Task,” a signal that her role in politics is hardly over.

Meanwhile, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to testify Wednesday morning before a Georgia special grand jury as part of a criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He will be the highest-profile member of Trump’s inner circle to appear as investigations involving Trump continue to unfold on multiple fronts.

