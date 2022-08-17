Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning to everyone, especially Beyoncé for making Renaissance. Tips? Album reviews? You know the drill: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for dancing waking up with us. In today's edition … Murkowski, Palin advance in primary race ... The Post's Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany and Rosalind S. Helderman report that former president Donald Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers — but he keeps hearing ‘No’ … What we're watching: Rudy Giuliani expected to testify before Georgia grand jury … Dan Diamond, Fenit Nirappil and Lena H. Sun bring you inside the U.S. struggle to stop monkeypox … but first …

The campaign

Cheney's loss means one fewer House Republican who voted to certify Biden's win

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost her primary on Tuesday in a blowout.

Advertisement

The top Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and former president Donald Trump’s leading Republican critic in Congress didn't come anywhere close to Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman, who was leading Cheney 66 percent to 29 percent with 99 percent of the vote tallied.

Cheney’s defeat means that at most two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year will remain in Congress next year. Four of them, including Cheney, lost to Republican primary challengers, and four more chose not to run for reelection.

But Cheney is also a member of another imperiled minority: House Republicans who didn’t object to certifying President Biden’s victory in 2020.

Nearly two-thirds of House Republicans voted against certifying the 2020 election. Of the 72 Republicans who either voted in favor of certifying or didn’t vote, at least 16 of them won’t be in Congress next year. Some of them lost their primaries, while others aren’t running for reelection, resigned their seats early or, in the case of Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), died.

Advertisement

Two more — Reps. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) — are facing competitive races and could lose their seats in November.

The dwindling number of Republicans who voted to certify Biden's victory is the latest evidence of how much support for Trump's election falsehoods have come to dominate the GOP.

Not only are many certifiers departing, but several are likely to be replaced by Republicans who have claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Joe Kent, who defeated Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) in the primary earlier this month, has embraced Trump’s false claims about 2020. Hageman, who beat Cheney, told a Wyoming reporter that “we don’t know” if Biden was legitimately elected.

It’s not only House Republicans who succumbed to primary challengers who are at risk of being succeeded by Republicans who question the 2020 election’s outcome.

Advertisement

Consider Keith Self, who won the primary to succeed retiring Rep. Van Taylor (R-Tex.) in a heavily Republican district, all but ensuring him a seat in Congress. Asked earlier this year whether Biden or Trump won in 2020, Self told Texas Monthly it was a “gotcha question.”

“We frankly don’t know yet,” he said.

In a brief interview on Monday, Self declined to discuss his views on the 2020 election, saying it was irrelevant to the next Congress.

“I will not be voting on the 2020 election,” he said.

Concerns among House Republicans

Some House Republicans who voted to certify Biden’s win last year said they are worried more election deniers will join their ranks.

“I am concerned,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said in a Washington Post Live event last week. Herrera Beutler is a vice chair of the centrist, Problem Solvers Caucus, which Fitzpatrick chairs with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).

Advertisement

Any freshmen next year who believes the 2020 election was stolen will join a cadre of House Republicans who agree with them.

“Even though Cawthorn is gone, you still have Matt Gaetz, you still have Boebert, you still have MTG,” said retiring Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), referring to Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). (Cawthorn lost his primary in May after a series of scandals that alienated other Republicans.)

“You still have a pretty hardcore, intense group that believes the election was stolen that are not gonna change,” Upton said.

Even the possibility that candidates who came to Washington on Jan. 6 could win election doesn't phase many House Republicans.

“If they didn’t do anything wrong, it shouldn’t matter at all,” said Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.), who objected to certifying the 2020 election. “If they did something wrong, you’re taking care of them now,” referring to the ongoing prosecutions of those who stormed the Capitol.

Advertisement

Two Republican candidates running in competitive districts — J.R. Majewski, who’s challenging Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), and Derrick Van Orden, who’s running for an open seat in Wisconsin — attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, although both of them have said they didn’t enter the Capitol.

“J.R., like tens of millions of Americans, had concerns about the many irregularities and illegalities that occurred across multiple states,” a Majewski spokeswoman said in statement to the Early.

Meanwhile, in the Senate

The Senate is all but certain to elect more Republicans who’ve claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

Six senators who voted to certify the election aren’t running for reelection; a seventh, Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), who’s 87, is expected to resign early next year. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) could lose her seat to a Republican challenger endorsed by Trump who’s said Biden's win never should've been certified.

Advertisement

Murkowski was leading her challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, in Tuesday’s primary 43 percent to 41 percent early this morning, which means both will advance to the general election in November.

The only Republican senator up for reelection this cycle who objected to certifying Biden's win, meanwhile, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (La.), is expected to win easily.

Several of the Republican nominees to succeed retiring senators who didn’t object to certifying Biden’s election have claimed the election was stolen or worked to overturn the results, including J.D. Vance and Eric Schmitt.

Both Republicans running to succeed Inhofe — Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon — claimed in a debate earlier this month that the 2020 election was stolen, drawing an unusual rebuke from Oklahoma’s Republican chairman.

Advertisement

“The election wasn’t stolen,” A.J. Ferate, the state party chairman, tweeted. “The Trump campaign had every opportunity to bring forward evidence in court and failed to do so.”

“We as a party need to quit jumping the shark on the 2020 election and focus on convincing voters to show up for each future one,” he added.

Murkowski, Palin advance in primary races

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, is in second place this morning to fill the special election to fill the seat of Rep. Young, who died in March, for the final four months of the Congress. Democrat Mary Peltola is leading Republican Nick Begich III, but the final results are expected to take up to two weeks as election officials will implement the ranked-choice vote after the absentee ballot deadline.

Advertisement

Palin, Peltola and Begich all also advanced to the general election for the at-large House seat for the next Congress.

In Alaska, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican who has broken with Trump and her party at times — including through her vote to convict Trump last year after the House impeached him — faced a Trump-backed GOP challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, and both advanced from an all-party primary to the general election.

More primary race results here.

J Street super PAC wades into two more primaries

J Street Action Fund, a super PAC that backs Democrats who support Israel but are also willing to criticize its government, is spending $200,000 on ads backing Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) ahead of New York's primaries next week.

Nadler is facing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and another candidate, Suraj Patel, after the two veteran lawmakers' district were combined in redistricting. Bowman is facing several challengers in a less high-profile contest.

The ad backing Nadler doesn't mention his record on Israel, instead touting his votes to protect Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.

“Oh, and did we mention he impeached Trump?” the ad's narrator says. “Twice. Because in America, nobody’s above the law.”

J Street Action Fund has clashed in other Democratic primaries this year with two other super PACs that back candidates who are less critical of the Israeli government, but that doesn't appear to be happening in New York. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is behind one of the rival super PACs, has backed Nadler and Maloney in the past.

Democratic Majority for Israel's super PAC, meanwhile, is running digital ads backing Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's chairman, who's facing a primary challenger from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50 million on midterm elections

Planned Parenthood is making sure that abortion is on the ballot.

The abortion rights group is planning to spend $50 million this election cycle, the largest political investment ever. The political investment, first reported by the AP, comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected banning abortion in the states. The effort will focus on nine states with competitive Senate and House races but will also push down-ballot pro-choice candidates, too.

The states are: Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

From the courts

Trump struggling to hire veteran criminal defense lawyers

‘Everyone is saying no’: “Trump and close aides have spent the eight days since the FBI searched his Florida home rushing to assemble a team of respected defense lawyers. But the answer they keep hearing is ‘no,’” our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany and Rosalind S. Helderman report. “Longtime confidants and advisers of Trump have grown extremely worried about Trump’s current stable of lawyers, noting that most of them have little to no experience in cases of this type.”

“Ordinarily, the prestige and publicity of representing a former president, as well as the new and complex legal issues at stake in this case, would attract high-powered attorneys. But Trump’s search is being hampered by his divisiveness, as well as his reputation for stiffing vendors and ignoring advice.”

Exhibit A: Trump called for the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit Tuesday, believing it will electrify his supporters and benefit him politically, “Others fear that such a move could backfire because they do not know exactly what it contains.” Trump called for the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit Tuesday, believing it will electrify his supporters and benefit him politically, per our colleagues Perry Stein and Dawsey

What we're watching

Rudy Giuliani will appear before a Georgia special grand jury today as part of a criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani, who is now a target of the investigation, could be indicted if the investigation moves forward. Here’s what to expect:

Giuliani plans to cite attorney-client privilege if asked about his interactions with Trump regarding the 2020 election, if asked about his interactions with Trump regarding the 2020 election, per our colleagues Matthew Brown and Tom Hamburger

At the White House

Inside the U.S. struggle to stop monkeypox

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture. (Video: NIAID/SCIENCE SOURCE)

100 days: Our colleagues Dan Diamond, Fenit Nirappil and Lena H. Sun take us inside the Biden administration’s 100-day campaign to end the monkeypox outbreak. Following months of criticism about the administration’s sluggish response, the nation’s top health officials finally announced a plan: “They would stretch the nation’s limited supply of the only FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox by splitting doses to cover five times as many people,” our colleagues write.

“But after Health and Human Services officials announced their proposal on Aug. 4, Paul Chaplin , chief executive of Bavarian Nordic , the vaccine’s manufacturer, called a senior U.S. health official and accused the Biden administration of breaching its contracts with his company by planning to use the doses in an unapproved manner … Chaplin threatened to cancel all future vaccine orders from the United States, throwing into doubt the administration’s entire monkeypox strategy.”

“The behind-the-scenes clash with Bavarian Nordic, which has not previously been reported, was just the latest episode in a monkeypox response beset by turf wars, ongoing surprises and muddled messaging, with key partners frequently finding themselves out of sync as they race to catch up to a rapidly unfolding crisis.

“The coming weeks will reveal whether the administration has overcome its early struggles — or whether too much time was lost as the virus took hold in the United States, under a president who had vowed to prevent pandemics.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

United States Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 2022 / For @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/5jMI3KwIbc — Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) August 16, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article