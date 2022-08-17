Planned Parenthood to spend record $50 million on midterm elections

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Planned Parenthood’s advocacy and political organizations will spend a record $50 million on November’s midterm elections in an effort to elect abortion rights supporters across the country. The record investment underscores how much reproductive rights advocates believe abortion will be a motivating issue for voters in this year’s midterm elections, a few months after a Supreme Court decision in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that for nearly half a century guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States.

“Abortion rights are going to play a huge role in this election,” Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, the group’s political action committee, told The Washington Post. “The stakes have truly, truly never been higher.”

Lawson said Planned Parenthood will focus initially on nine states — Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Wisconsin — where gubernatorial or down-ballot races could determine abortion access in the state or federally. For example, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan currently have Democratic governors who have prevented their Republican-led state legislatures from enacting statewide abortion restrictions.

Many of those states, such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, also have competitive Senate races that could determine which party has control of the chamber.

“They’re part of the pathway to [Democrats] maintaining the Senate and stopping antiabortion folks from passing a national abortion ban, which they have said they want to do,” Lawson said.

While Republicans generally have praised the ruling overturning Roe, many are focusing their messages on economic issues ahead of the midterms.

Planned Parenthood’s midterm efforts and investments, launched under the program name Take Control, will take shape in the form of voter engagement, volunteer and paid canvassing, phone and text banking, and advertising. The group will also launch organizing programs run by and for young people of color. Local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political groups in Colorado, California, Maine, Ohio and Florida “will also run robust electoral campaigns,” the group said in a statement.

The Associated Press first reported on Planned Parenthood’s election plans.

More than a dozen states had “trigger laws” restricting or banning abortion that were set to take effect after Roe was overturned. Those laws went into effect immediately in at least eight of those states, and several others are in various legal limbos. Earlier this month, Indiana passed a near-total abortion ban, the first to do so after Roe was struck down.

“When people go to vote this November, nearly half of them will be living in a state that has already banned abortion or is quickly moving that way,” Lawson said. “We’re facing a very serious national abortion crisis that people are feeling and reading about and witnessing the very real impact and devastation of that every day. And abortion is going to be top of mind and is top of mind for many voters.”

Planned Parenthood’s previous record was a $45 million investment in the 2020 election cycle. In 2018, Planned Parenthood spent $20 million on its efforts to elect abortion rights supporters and protect reproductive rights, a figure more in keeping with the group’s spending in a midterm election year.

Lawson said Planned Parenthood always planned on investing a “significant” amount in this year’s midterm elections, particularly after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion in May that suggested the high court was ready to strike down Roe. Earlier this month, Kansas voters soundly rejected a referendum that would have allowed state lawmakers to regulate abortion, the first time state voters decided on such an amendment since Roe was overturned.

Kansans voted to protect abortion rights during their Aug. 2 primary. Those results could be a sign of what’s to come for more states in the 2022 midterms. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

Lawson said Planned Parenthood leaders had been hearing anecdotal reports of “energy and anger and outrage” from on-the-ground organizers in Kansas leading up to the vote but said that the “sky-high turnout” was surprising even to her. Data showed a surge in women registering to vote in Kansas after the May leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe. There was a second surge in June after the court decision was released, when the fraction of newly registered voters that were women spiked at 70 percent.

“Kansas is a fabulous data point showing that voters are angry, they are ready to come out in droves, they are ready to vote in elections to vote their values and overwhelmingly reject the notion that abortion bans should happen in states,” Lawson said. “This was just the beginning, and it proves the point that voters are energized and motivated to take control as a whole. So Kansas was validating and exciting and one step in our pathway forward.”

Lenny Bronner contributed to this report.

