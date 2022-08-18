Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Leigh Ann Caldwell, a co-author of The Early 202, helped write the top of today's newsletter with Maxine. Sign up for the Early 202 here. Meet 'the three climateers’: Sens. Brian Schatz, Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When the largest climate bill in U.S. history passed the Senate this month, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) choked back tears.

“This is a planetary emergency, and this is the first time the federal government has taken action that is worthy of the moment,” he told reporters at the time. “Now I can look my kids in the eye.”

For Schatz, one of Congress’s most vocal climate hawks, the moment marked the triumphant culmination of a long, treacherous effort to muscle climate legislation through the upper chamber.

“It was relief,” Schatz said in an interview. “It was a celebration of the work that everybody had done, but most importantly to me is it represented hope that the United States government can address the biggest single challenge of this political generation.”

Schatz, who came to Congress in 2012 after serving as the lieutenant governor of Hawaii, embodies a new type of climate hawk on Capitol Hill — one that has successfully pushed global warming to the forefront of the Democratic Party's agenda.

He is not alone. Whether in closed-door Democratic lunches or at United Nations climate summits, Schatz has frequently teamed up with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), an avid hunter and outdoorsman who has championed conservation legislation, and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), an erudite New Englander who has delivered nearly 300 “Time to Wake Up” speeches on the Senate floor to urge legislative action on climate change.

At a time when youth climate activists are putting pressure on the party, the three are relatively young — at least by Senate standards. Schatz is 49, Heinrich is 50 and Whitehouse is 66.

The trio also come from parts of the country that are facing different climate disasters.

In Hawaii, sea levels have risen about 10 inches since 1950, increasing the frequency of dangerous flooding for coastal communities. In New Mexico, a stretch of the Rio Grande recently ran dry for the first time in 40 years amid a historic megadrought. And in Rhode Island, rising ocean temperatures are straining the state’s lobster industry.

“The three climateers [is what] we have called ourselves at various times to try and cheer ourselves up,” Whitehouse said in an interview.

The Manchin negotiations

The three senators have been meeting every week since 2019 to plan actions, legislation and social media campaigns around climate change. They have also spoken regularly at weekly closed-door Democratic lunches to keep climate top-of-mind for their colleagues.

In November, the trio flew to the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Some attendees of the summit called them the “three amigos” because they appeared inseparable.

During the negotiations over the Inflation Reduction Act, the trio were in constant contact with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the White House, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and his staff. The three senators made clear that they wouldn't kill a deal because of its perceived imperfections, and they trusted Schumer to represent their interests in his private talks with Manchin.

“The North Star from inside the Schumer team was always not so much politics but like how many million of metric tons of emissions can we avoid,” Heinrich said in an interview.

“I met with a group of them and I told them there might have to be things in there that we don’t like to reach an agreement with Manchin. They said get what you can, just make it a good bill,” Schumer said in a statement of Schatz, Whitehouse and Heinrich, as well as Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.). “They had my back. They really did.”

While Schumer haggled with Manchin over the climate package, Schatz was the lead progressive negotiator with Manchin on his desire to reform the permitting process for energy infrastructure projects, a separate deal that was essential to the main bill. When the Schumer-Manchin talks fell apart, the permitting negotiations did, too.

At that point, Schatz said he encouraged the administration to declare climate change a national emergency and pivot to executive action, hoping Manchin would come back to the table.

On the day the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate, meanwhile, former senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) said she got a phone call from an emotional Schatz.

“He's part of a new generation of environmentalists, and he's wonderful,” said Boxer, who was part of the failed effort to pass the cap-and-trade climate bill in 2010. “And he just called to say, ‘Thanks for laying the groundwork.' ”

Climate in the courts

Court strikes down ruling that blocked Biden’s oil drilling pause

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down a lower court’s decision from last year that blocked the Biden administration from halting new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, a key part of President Biden’s climate agenda, The Washington Post's Dino Grandoni and Anna Phillips report.

Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit sent the case back to the district court, which ruled in favor of Louisiana and other oil-producing states last year, saying that its initial decision to stop Biden’s moratorium on leasing was too vague.

The new ruling could help revive Biden's efforts to slow global warming by reforming the federal leasing program. But what happens next isn't clear, in part because the decision came a day after Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.

As part of a compromise with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the law mandates new lease sales off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico. The measure also ties the approval of new renewable energy projects on public lands to ongoing oil and gas auctions, another painful concession for many climate activists.

Pressure points

3 big insights behind the climate bill’s impact, explained

With about $370 billion earmarked for combating climate change and bolstering clean energy, the Inflation Reduction Act will certainly decrease the country's greenhouse gas emissions. But the question of how much is still up in the air, Shannon Osaka reports for The Post.

In a statement released shortly after the deal was reached, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) claimed that the bill would cut emissions 40 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Since then, the figure has been repeated by President Biden and backed by three independent modeling teams: the research firm Rhodium Group, the think tank Energy Innovation, and a group of Princeton University researchers called the REPEAT project.

However, the models used to inform these predictions rely on highly complicated estimates of how the economy works and how energy is used, making the real impact of the bill hard to quantify. Here’s why:

The models assume that people will switch to climate-friendly technologies because they're cheaper. But this is not always the case. For example, the REPEAT model predicts that all cars sold in 2030 will be electric vehicles. But in the real world, some consumers will be afraid to buy EVs because they don't see enough chargers in their neighborhoods.

Emissions have already been reduced substantially compared to 2005 levels, so the 40 percent estimate is a little bit misleading, given measurements that have already been baked in. Still, each ton of carbon not emitted into the atmosphere can help slow global warming, no matter how much progress has already been made.

The 40 percent figure could actually be an underestimate. The influx of government cash could cause the costs of clean energy technologies to plummet, meaning the clean energy transition could happen faster than expected. But these cost changes are difficult to predict for all of the models.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Now the real work can start.

Now that President Biden has officially signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, federal regulators across nearly every agency can start writing policies to implement the bill’s climate and clean energy provisions, Jennifer A. Dlouhy reports for Bloomberg Law.

The Environmental Protection Agency will need to create a program to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. At the Energy Department, officials will be tasked with vetting applications for billions of dollars' worth of loan guarantees.

Meanwhile, it could take six months to a year for the Internal Revenue Service to issue guidance for dozens of new and expanded tax credits for renewable energy, manufacturing plants and hydrogen projects. That could leave many companies waiting for additional direction before signing off on new projects. In particular, companies could seek clarity on how they can meet prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements to secure the full value of some tax incentives.

On the Hill

Democrats could subpoena PR firm over work with Big Oil

Two House Democrats are threatening to subpoena a prominent public relations firm if it doesn't turn over information about its campaigns for oil and gas clients on the topic of climate change.

House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who chairs the panel's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, issued the threat in a Wednesday letter to FTI Consulting, which has designed and staffed influence campaigns for some of the world's largest oil and gas companies.

The lawmakers initially requested the documents from FTI and four other PR firms in June, as The Climate 202 reported at the time. They are now seeking the information by 5 p.m. on Aug. 24, at which point they could issue a subpoena.

Asked for comment on the letter, an FTI spokesman said in an email: “Our company takes the subcommittee’s request very seriously. We continue to be in regular contact with subcommittee staff as we progress our efforts to be responsive to the chair’s request in a manner consistent with our legal obligations to preserve our clients’ confidentiality and privileges.”

The spokesman added that the firm is "committed to ensuring that all professional services we deliver align with our firmwide position to support action to address climate change.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

ICYMI, Dodge will stop making its signature muscle cars next year, as automakers shift toward electric vehicles. Our colleagues on The Post's TikTok team had some fun with the announcement:

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features Dodge Chargers and Challengers pic.twitter.com/JKINv1IU3a — Washington Post TikTok Guy 👴🏼 (@davejorgenson) August 17, 2022

Thanks for reading!

