Post Politics Now Federal judge to hear arguments on releasing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Today, a hearing before a federal judge in Florida could determine how much more the public learns about what led to last week’s FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. The Justice Department is arguing to keep sealed an affidavit believed to hold key details about the government’s investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified materials, while media organizations are pushing for its release.
President Biden remains on vacation Thursday in Delaware, with no public events scheduled. And Congress continues its August recess, with many members focused on their reelection bids.
Your daily dashboard
