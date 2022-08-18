Post Politics Now Federal judge to hear arguments on releasing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

So we were curious to learn how the president’s job prediction for the Chips and Science Act — which will provide nearly $53 billion for U.S. semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development — was developed.

During the signing ceremony for the bill, Biden mentioned an “analysis” as the source for the claim that 1 million construction jobs would be created. In a tweet, which has recorded more than 5,000 retweets and 31,000 likes, the president treated the number of “more than 1 million construction jobs” as an established fact. But we were puzzled when we did not see the figure in the White House’s “fact sheet” on the bill.

It turns out this number is wildly exaggerated.