Post Politics Now Federal judge to hear arguments on releasing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Federal judge to hear arguments on releasing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

On our radar: Judge in Florida to hear arguments about release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Analysis: Biden’s bogus boast of 1 million ‘construction jobs’
On our radar: How the Mar-a-Lago search helped fuel GOP attacks on the IRS
Donald Trump, then president-elect, at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated August 18, 2022 at 8:11 a.m. EDT|Published August 18, 2022 at 7:17 a.m. EDT
Today, a hearing before a federal judge in Florida could determine how much more the public learns about what led to last week’s FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. The Justice Department is arguing to keep sealed an affidavit believed to hold key details about the government’s investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified materials, while media organizations are pushing for its release.

President Biden remains on vacation Thursday in Delaware, with no public events scheduled. And Congress continues its August recess, with many members focused on their reelection bids.

  • 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and technology leaders hold an event in San Francisco to celebrate passage of the Chips and Science Act. Watch live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: A federal magistrate judge in South Florida hears arguments related to the affidavit underpinning the search of Trump’s residence.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

