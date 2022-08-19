Post Politics Now Biden to host summit next month on countering hate-fueled violence

Elsewhere in the state, in the wake of the scrambled congressional lines, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, responsible for protecting the party’s House seats as the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, found himself forced to choose between running in a swing district or moving to a bluer district that encompassed large swaths of freshman Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones’s constituents.

Maloney chose the safer seat, forcing Jones to look elsewhere to avoid a primary against the powerful chairman, and pitting Maloney against state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a challenger backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) who is running to his left.