Post Politics Now Biden to host summit next month on countering hate-fueled violence

Today, the White House announced that President Biden will host a summit next month aimed at countering the kind of hate-motivated attacks that have surfaced in Buffalo and other cities around the country in recent months. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would deliver the keynote address at the Sept. 15 United We Stand Summit.
The announcement followed a busy day of legal developments yesterday involving former president Donald Trump and his associates. A federal judge said that he is “inclined” as early as next week to unseal some of the affidavit central to the recent FBI search of Trump’s Florida home. And Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top financial officer of Trump’s company, pleaded guilty to committing more than a dozen felonies, including criminal tax fraud and grand larceny.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.