Post Politics Now Biden to host summit next month on countering hate-fueled violence

This just in: Biden announces White House summit on hate-fueled violence
On our radar: In New York, Democrats clash over identity in bitter primary season
The latest: White House speeds monkeypox vaccines, but not everyone likes the pace
President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated August 19, 2022 at 8:19 a.m. EDT|Published August 19, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. EDT

Today, the White House announced that President Biden will host a summit next month aimed at countering the kind of hate-motivated attacks that have surfaced in Buffalo and other cities around the country in recent months. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would deliver the keynote address at the Sept. 15 United We Stand Summit.

The announcement followed a busy day of legal developments yesterday involving former president Donald Trump and his associates. A federal judge said that he is “inclined” as early as next week to unseal some of the affidavit central to the recent FBI search of Trump’s Florida home. And Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top financial officer of Trump’s company, pleaded guilty to committing more than a dozen felonies, including criminal tax fraud and grand larceny.

  • Biden is on vacation in Delaware and has no public events scheduled.
  • The House and Senate are in recess.

