Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your usual researcher, in for Olivier. Today, we have a breakdown of my colleagues’ essential reporting on the period leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea The lead-up to the war in Ukraine revisited The Washington Post has spent months examining the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an effort to better understand how the historic conflict came to be.

The latest installment in our examination of the conflict went up this morning and delves into the intelligence war in Ukraine. In their reporting, my colleagues Greg Miller and Catherine Belton drew on a trove of sensitive materials including intercepted communications involving Russian intelligence operatives, as well as in-depth interviews with senior Ukrainian, U.S. and European officials. This is what they learned.

Key takeaways from Russia’s intelligence war failures in Ukraine

A secret branch of Russia’s security service (called the FSB and known internally as the Department of Operational Information) was deeply involved in the Kremlin’s failed war plan. The branch, which has been penetrating Ukrainian institutions for years, assured officials in Moscow that Ukraine’s government would fall quickly and deployed operatives to install a puppet regime. It’s unclear whether the FSB grossly miscalculated or understood that Ukraine’s resistance would be fierce but didn’t convey that information to Russian president Vladimir Putin. FSB officers were so confident they would seize the levers of power in Kyiv that they spent the final days before the war arranging accommodations in the capital. Communications intercepted by Ukrainian security services show FSB officers asking colleagues for details about apartments and other locations they might use as safe houses, residences or bases of operation. The FSB’s Ukraine department underwent a major expansion in the period leading up to the invasion, according to Ukrainian and Western security officials. The department surged in size from about 30 officers in 2019 to as many as 160 on the eve of the Ukraine invasion, officials said. FSB teams were assigned regions of Ukraine and networks of sleeper agents inside the country. The FSB worked closely with prominent collaborators and lined up at least two pro-Russian governments-in-waiting. The FSB’s main allies included former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia in 2014, and Viktor Medvedchuk, an oligarch who became co-leader of Ukraine’s main pro-Russian party after forging a close relationship with Putin. Despite repeated failures, FSB leaders remain in their positions and the agency has regrouped, putting officers on three-month rotations in regions occupied by Russian forces. U.S. and other officials said they have seen no evidence that Putin has cleaned house at the top of Russia’s spy agencies or held senior officials to account for costly misjudgments.

Earlier this week, my colleagues Shane Harris, Karen DeYoung, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ashley Parker and Liz Sly published their close look at what happened during the lead-up to the war, including Western efforts to thwart the Kremlin’s plans. Here’s what they found:

Advertisement

The United States intelligence community penetrated multiple points of Russia’s political leadership, spying apparatus and military, and found Putin preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the Oval Office in October 2021, President Biden’s top advisers presented him with Putin’s war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Every decision on arming Ukraine was predicated on not giving Russia a reason to attack the United States and NATO, often to the frustration of Ukrainian officials, who pressed the United States to send increasing numbers of more powerful weapons, even as they publicly doubted that the invasion would happen. Biden dispatched his top intelligence official to confront Putin with evidence of Russia’s war planning. Biden sent CIA Director William J. Burns to Moscow to deliver Putin a message: We know what you’re up to, and if you invade, there will be severe consequences. Kyiv complained U.S. intelligence wasn’t specific enough to prepare for an invasion. Ukrainian officials said that whenever the Americans shared their bleak outlook about an imminent invasion, they never fully provided Kyiv with the details of their intelligence. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky suspected that some Western officials wanted him to flee. The leader worried that with his government out of the way and a Kremlin-backed regime installed, NATO powers would seek a negotiated settlement with Moscow over Ukraine.

Revelations from The Post interview with Zelensky, which was published Tuesday, have triggered a cascade of criticism unlike anything we had seen directed at the leader since the war began.

After Zelensky tried to justify his failure to share with Ukrainians details of repeated U.S. warnings that Russia planned to invade, Ukrainians described the chaos of the early days of war — and how they might have made different choices had they known what was coming, Liz Sly reports. Public figures and academics wrote harsh critiques of Zelensky’s decision, saying he bears at least some responsibility for the atrocities that followed.

What’s next?

Russia’s Gamble is an ongoing series. Coming soon is a piece on how Ukraine saved its capital from the Russian assault.

What’s happening now

Assault weapon makers would see 20% tax under proposed legislation

“After a three-month-long investigation into the gun manufacturing industry in the wake of a string of mass shootings this year, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) is introducing two pieces of legislation targeting the manufacturers of assault weapons,” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

Advertisement

“The proposed legislation includes a bill that would impose a 20 percent tax on the total revenue earned by manufacturers of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and a bill that would require each firearm manufacturer to create and implement a system to track and analyze crimes committed with firearms they have sold.”

Biden to host summit next month on countering hate-fueled violence

“Today, the White House announced that President Biden will host a summit next month aimed at countering the kind of hate-motivated attacks that have surfaced in Buffalo and other cities around the country in recent months. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would deliver the keynote address at the Sept. 15 United We Stand Summit,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

The war in Ukraine

Families start to flee Zaporizhzhia as nuclear plant tensions rise

“Some families living close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine packed up their belongings and started to flee Friday amid rising tensions that they fear could result in a nuclear disaster,” Loveday Morris, Adela Suliman and John Hudson report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

In New York, Democrats clash over identity in bitter primary season

“The three Democrats are competing in a bitter primary culminating Tuesday that has pit two titans of the House Democratic Caucus against each other, ensuring that in the end at least one will lose their job. [Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Maloney], who both arrived in Congress in the early 1990s and have represented adjoining districts for three decades, are trying to fend off [Suraj Patel], who is waging an insurgent campaign to unseat them both. The winner will be heavily favored in November in this left-leaning stretch of the nation’s most populous city,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

Advertisement

“The battle is in part the result of an aggressive attempt by Democrats in the state legislature to draw a favorable map in the decennial redistricting process that ultimately backfired, setting off messy Democratic infighting across the state and highlighting divisions along generational, racial, gender and ideological lines.”

… and beyond

Vance’s anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

“When JD Vance founded ‘Our Ohio Renewal’ a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction that he had lamented in ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ his bestselling memoir,” the Associated Press's Julie Carr Smyth reports.

“But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and its foundation in May, shortly after clinching the state’s Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, according to state records reviewed by The Associated Press. An AP review found that the charity’s most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio’s Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin.”

Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says

“Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said,” Bloomberg News's Faris Mokhtar reports.

Advertisement

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Jokowi, as the president is known, told Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Thursday.

The latest on covid

U.S. plans to shift bill for covid shots and treatments to insurers, patients

“The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for Covid-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies—and costs for consumers—for years to come,” the Wall Street Journal's Stephanie Armour reports.

The Biden agenda

White House speeds monkeypox vaccines, but not everyone likes the pace

“White House officials on Thursday touted steps to expand access to monkeypox vaccines, including a deal to finish 2.5 million vials in the United States. Although some local health officials applauded the moves, others were unnerved by a rapid plan to stretch existing supply by splitting vaccine doses into fifths, clamoring for more time to examine the data and train providers to deliver the shots correctly,” Dan Diamond and Fenit Nirappil report.

Biden administration readies about $800 million in additional security aid for Ukraine

“President Joe Biden's administration is readying about $800 million of additional military aid to Ukraine and could announce it as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday,” Reuters's Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Steve Holland report. “Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks, the sources told Reuters.”

Judges are now using their retirements as leverage against the president

“Federal judges have long retired with no strings attached, but that tradition began to crack near the end of the Trump administration. In 2018, Judge Michael Kanne of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit startled the legal community by withdrawing his announced retirement out of pique that his former clerk wouldn’t be selected as his replacement,” Slate's Richard M. Re reports.

Advertisement

“Now, under the Biden administration, the dam seems about to burst. In just the past year, at least three federal judges have reportedly used their retirements to set up a quid pro quo. And still other examples are rumored. These jurists have used the carrot of a promised retirement, or the threat of rescinding a retirement already announced, to make demands of the president.”

Breathing room for Biden: Big summer wins ease 2024 doubts

“President Joe Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection,” the Associated Press's Will Weissert and Zeke Miller report.

Children in Chicago who lost a parent to gun violence, visualized

“Bullets strike thousands of people in front of kids every year, but for the often-overlooked victims present when their moms and dads are gunned down, the trauma is unique and immense. In Chicago, the experiences of [child witnesses] reveal the depths of sadness and anger, guilt and dread that they endure afterward,” John Woodrow Cox reports.

Hot on the left

What Is the Supreme Court hiding?

“When Stephen Breyer stepped down from the Supreme Court in June, he was obliged to pack up 28 years worth of memos, draft opinions, correspondence, notes and other real-time documentation of his tenure. But he was under no obligation whatsoever when it came to the question of what to do with the papers after that,” Politico's Michael Schaffer writes.

Advertisement

“The decision on whether to provide answers to the most compelling questions about the court — Who penetrated its inner sanctum? What did the justices really think of each other, and of the momentous changes in the law that they engendered? Which biases and stray thoughts altered their decision-making? — will be Breyer’s alone.”

Hot on the right

McConnell warns GOP may not win Senate, as group linked to him invests heavily in Ohio

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that the GOP may not win back control of the Senate in November’s midterm elections — a cycle that typically would be favorable to the party not in power — as a political action committee linked to McConnell stages a rescue effort in the Ohio Senate race,” Amy B Wang and Mariana Alfaro report.

“Asked Wednesday by reporters in Kentucky about his midterm predictions, McConnell said there’s ‘probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate.’”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Delaware and doesn’t have any events on his public schedule.

In closing

Oz (kind of?) memes back

I just asked 1000 meme scientists to study this in a laboratory for one hour and they were unable to figure it out pic.twitter.com/BEnKvNla61 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 👴🏼 (@davejorgenson) August 18, 2022

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article