Mehmet Oz is one of those candidates where you can’t figure out why he’s running. Why does he want this? He’s wealthy. He was famous. He had already reached the end of one of the many paths that leads to the American Dream, parlaying low-key charisma and his medical degree into a comfortable and lucrative career. So why is he seeking to be elected to the Senate from Pennsylvania? Why does he want to be one of 100 senators in a divided chamber?

His website leads with that question, in fact. Why is he running? Well, because: “America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.” He was a cardiologist, you see.

The explanation continues from there, centering mostly on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The American public was patronized and misled instead of empowered,” Oz — endorsed by Donald Trump — writes. He laments the “at least half a million American people” who died from covid-19 (more than a million have), saying that many of those deaths were preventable.

“I tried to fund clinical trials to re-purpose an already widely used drug for possible benefits against Covid-19, but they were banned,” the essay continues, suggesting that this was part of a pattern of expert voices being silenced. The incident to which he refers appears to be his embrace of hydroxychloroquine.

It’s not uncommon for a candidate’s website to lead with a discussion of the prompt for his or her candidacy. But, again, this question is more salient for Oz than others. He was famous! He had money! Why does he want this?

The question comes up in part because it’s not clear that Oz particularly likes running for office. In July, Politico ran an article questioning why his campaign hadn’t begun, well, campaigning, given that he’d already locked up the nomination in May. A few weeks after the Politico piece, Fox News polling reinforced why Oz needed to do better. He was trailing his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, which wasn’t good. But, worse, only about a third of Republicans expressed enthusiasm about voting for him. By contrast, three-quarters of Democrats were enthusiastic about Fetterman.

All of that was before Oz’s particularly bad past few weeks. Fetterman’s been hammering him repeatedly (and cleverly) as a carpetbagger: a resident of New Jersey parachuting in to win a Senate seat. That Oz has homes in both states doesn’t help — nor does the recent flap over just how many properties Oz owns. (He assured everyone that it was only 10.) And then there was l’affaire des crudité, in which a cringe-y video from April suddenly resurfaced and became a target of a truly impressive number of jokes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to score points off it, which is not a good sign.

The lesson here, though, is that all of this is of a piece. Oz’s hard-to-rationalize campaign and his string of stumbles (and some trips) are all downstream from the same thing: Oz isn’t doing a good job of conveying authenticity.

Look, it’s easy to stereotype Pennsylvanians. My family lives in Pittsburgh (after stints in Johnstown and other places), and I’m pretty familiar with the rhythm and energy of the place. Pennsylvanians often like to lean into this sort of New-Yorker-slash-Midwesterner realist vibe, conveying a sense of salt-of-the-Earth sensibleness that’s coupled with a little sports-talk-radio color.

It is very much how Fetterman presents himself — and convincingly. He’s a politician and every politician is fake to some degree, but Fetterman has been able to bat away questions about how real he actually is. That’s helped enormously by running against Oz, whose vibe is very much not Pennsylvanian. It’s not Jersey, either, but more what he actually is: a rich celebrity who has been in a lot of makeup chairs.

Donald Trump was a rich celebrity, too. But even with his incessant reliance on falsehoods and misinformation, he represented himself authentically. He was a brash, loud, gaudy rich guy, but his alliance with working-class America was centered not on economic class but on worldview. He didn’t hide his wealth; in 2016, he even leveraged it to claim that he knew how the systems of power and money worked and could therefore disrupt them. But he often authentically hated all the things that his base hated, justifiably or not, and that came through.

A column in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week evaluated Oz on similar terrain. Its author, Salena Zito, became famous for her articulation of the above element of Trump’s appeal. But despite the generous frame — that Oz wants to leverage anti-elite sentiment — the article did not convey a strong sense that Oz was likely to be successful. The crudité guy is going to out anti-elite Fetterman, who literally wears hoodies and baggy shorts in every waking moment?

All of this is admittedly qualitative. But it’s not unimportant. In an interview published this week, former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander described how his own Senate campaign in 2016 — in which he narrowly lost to a Republican incumbent in that red state — depended on his authentic representation.

“I got famous for the gun ad,” he said, referring to an ad in which he assembled a rifle while blindfolded, “and people thought that the gun ad was me somehow throwing an olive branch to pro-gun voters. It wasn’t — it was a full-throated argument for gun control.”

“But it was a cultural message, and that message was ‘Hey. You and I don’t agree. But you can see how I reached my conclusion, and by the way, we would get along fine. I could show up at your neighborhood, and I could drink beer with you and your buddies, and whenever I left, you’d be like 'that guy is all right’,” he continued. “And that’s what most of politics is when it comes to winning over persuadable voters.”

Again: this stuff can be overstated! A lot of candidates who present as authentic to voters get crushed. Kander lost. But everything that’s tripped up Oz in recent weeks is downstream from that same thing. He thinks people are worried about buying crudité? He owns how many properties? He’s not even from here?

And that, in turn, exacerbates the original question. Why does he want to serve in the Senate and why does he want to do so from this particular state?

Cook Political Report this week updated its projection in the Senate race to succeed retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R) to suggest that it was no longer a toss-up. In 2016, Pennsylvania narrowed backed Donald Trump. In 2020, it narrowly backed Joe Biden. Cook’s estimation, it seems, is that Fetterman is more likely to follow in that pattern than is Oz.

