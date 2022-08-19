Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Zumper is a website targeting renters. Find a place, list a place, that sort of thing. As a function of its services, it has a good handle on what rent costs in different places. Late last month, for example, it offered an update on the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment nationally: a new high of $1,450 per month.

In other words, the median cost of a one-bedroom in the United States at that point was precisely 200 times the federal minimum wage. So if you want to rent a median-priced apartment while earning minimum wage, you simply have to work five full-time weeks a month. Oh, and spend no money on anything else at all.

The increase in rental costs over the past few years has been sharp. Wages have also gone up, of course, though not as rapidly and not uniformly. So I was curious: How do rental costs compare to the lowest-possible wage mandated around the country? Not just the national picture but a local one?

There is data that gets at the question. The government’s Housing and Urban Development agency compiles county-level data on median rents. Sites like the Economic Policy Institute have data on minimum wages. All that’s left to do is compare the two.

Well, after a few caveats. For example, the federal data is not as current as data from something like Zumper. Nor is the minimum wage hard and fast; certain occupations, like those that depend on tips, often have lower minimum wages than the federal standard. Still, we can develop a sense of how this question is answered around the country.

As you might expect, the places with the highest median rents are big cities like San Francisco and New York. (On the maps below, larger circles indicate higher values.) For 2022, the HUD data indicates that the highest median rent was in San Mateo County, Calif., on the San Francisco Peninsula. There, the median was $2,879.

Below, you can see just the fifth of counties with the highest median rents. I’ve broken it out by 2020 vote in part because it helps illustrate the difference between urban and suburban or rural counties. Also because, as we’re about to see, politics plays a role in our original question.

So San Mateo has the highest rents. But it also has a higher-than-normal minimum wage: $16.20 per hour. Minimum-wage workers there, then, need only to work, uh, about 178 hours to afford rent. Still not great.

San Mateo is still among the counties where a minimum-wage worker would need to work the most hours to cover median rent. The place where minimum-wage workers need to log the most hours isn’t shown on our continental-U.S.-biased map: It’s Honolulu, where it takes 187 hours to pay for a month’s rent.

Notice how adjusting for the minimum wage also shifts the hot spots on our map. Three states in the middle of all that Midwestern red — Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas — stand out as not having a lot of counties where you’d need to work a lot of hours.

All of them also have minimum wages that are higher than the federal standard. If you’re working a minimum-wage job in southern Iowa, it might behoove you to slip south into Missouri.

Notice how the map of the fifth of counties where the most hours of work are required differs from the map of the highest-cost counties. Many of the states that have higher-than-federal minimum wages are blue states; many blue counties similarly have increased their own local minimums. So while red counties make up 423 of the 782 counties with the highest median costs for a one-bedroom dwelling, they make up 521 of the counties where minimum-wage earners have to put in the most work.

It’s also useful to note the change in rental costs since the pandemic began. In nearly every county, the number of hours needed to pay for median rent has increased since 2019 — on average by seven hours. The increase in median price has been higher in blue counties (up $100 on average vs. about $60 in red counties).

The biggest spikes were in three North Carolina counties. In Buncombe County, the median rent climbed by 45 percent. (The big spike in North Dakota is Divide County, where median rent climbed 70 percent — but is still relatively low compared to the national figure.)

I am fairly old and perhaps things have changed, but the rule of thumb I was offered in my youth was that rent should make up no more than 30 percent of your salary. In other words, you should be able to afford rent after working no more than 52 hours in a month (assuming you work 173 of them).

There are 201 counties where the minimum wage is high enough and the median rent low enough that you can do so.

If you’re curious, 193 of them voted Republican in 2020.

