The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden returns to Washington this week with an eye on looming midterms

Key updates
On our radar: Some Democrats are not eager to have Biden campaign with them
The latest: Sen. Graham gets temporary reprieve in testifying before Ga. grand jury
On our radar: 2024 hopefuls seek to help themselves by helping others
President Biden arrives for Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated August 22, 2022 at 8:11 a.m. EDT|Published August 22, 2022 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden remains on vacation in Delaware. He plans to return to Washington this week in time for a rally Thursday in Montgomery County, Md., where he will “highlight the choice voters have in the midterms,” according to the Democratic National Committee, which is organizing the event. The rally provides a chance for Biden to frame the fall elections following one of the best stretches of his presidency. But it’s unclear how eager fellow Democrats are to campaign with him.

View live politics updates

In New York and Florida, candidates are making final pitches ahead of primaries on Tuesday. And later this week, a federal judge in Florida is expected to decide whether to release a redacted version of the affidavit underpinning the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla.

Your daily dashboard

  • Biden is on vacation with no public events scheduled.
  • The House and Senate are in recess.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern time weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...