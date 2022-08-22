Post Politics Now Biden returns to Washington this week with an eye on looming midterms

Today, President Biden remains on vacation in Delaware. He plans to return to Washington this week in time for a rally Thursday in Montgomery County, Md., where he will “highlight the choice voters have in the midterms,” according to the Democratic National Committee, which is organizing the event. The rally provides a chance for Biden to frame the fall elections following one of the best stretches of his presidency. But it’s unclear how eager fellow Democrats are to campaign with him.
In New York and Florida, candidates are making final pitches ahead of primaries on Tuesday. And later this week, a federal judge in Florida is expected to decide whether to release a redacted version of the affidavit underpinning the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla.
Your daily dashboard
