Post Politics Now Biden returns to Washington this week with an eye on looming midterms

The two sides have gone head-to-head in several increasingly acrimonious races. … But tomorrow’s Democratic primaries in New York show that when it comes to the opposing sides of the Israeli lobby, what will trigger a primary showdown is more complicated than it appears.

J Street Action is running digital ads backing Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in his three-way primary battle with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Suraj Patel, a lawyer and former Obama White House aide, in what might be the most Jewish district in the country.

Nadler is a longtime advocate for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street’s president, said in an interview. He also supported the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — which Maloney opposed — that angered Israel. ...

Such difference have led to battles between J Street and AIPAC in some other Democratic primaries — but not in New York’s 12th District, where Nadler and Maloney — both longtime lawmakers and current committee chairs — are battling it out.



