New York's special election tests Democrats, Republicans strategy around abortion… Wisconsin GOP leader Robin Vos stands by Trump despite attacks and primary challenge… Where to eat and drink at 13 of the busiest airports in the U.S., from our Post colleagues… but first …

The campaign

Why the Nadler-Maloney primary hasn't turned into a super PAC showdown

A new super PAC started in January by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee has reshaped this year’s Democratic primaries, spending more than $24 million in nine House races in an effort to defeat Democrats whom AIPAC sees as too critical of Israel.

The super PAC, United Democracy Project, has raised nearly $30 million, including $1 million last month from the Kraft Group, the conglomerate that owns the New England Patriots, according to a new campaign finance disclosure.

UDP has faced off in several races against another new super PAC, J Street Action Fund, which backs candidates who support Israel but are more willing to criticize its government. J Street Action revealed in a campaign finance disclosure on Saturday that it had received $1 million — most of the money it's raised this year — from a super PAC funded by the Democratic megadonor George Soros.

The two sides have gone head-to-head in several increasingly acrimonious races. UDP helped Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) survive his primary against a progressive challenger, and Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) told the Early the super PAC’s spending was “having a determinative effect” in Democratic primaries days after he lost a race in which UDP ran $4.2 million of ads against him.

The clash between the two sides has underscored the tensions in the Democratic Party over Israel and tested how much room there is under its tent for lawmakers who criticize the Israeli government's actions toward Palestinians. (Republicans, for the most past, are aligned with the most hawkish politicians in Israel.)

But tomorrow's Democratic primaries in New York show that when it comes to the opposing sides of the Israeli lobby, what will trigger a primary showdown is more complicated than it appears.

The Nadler-Maloney primary

J Street Action is running digital ads backing Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in his three-way primary battle with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Suraj Patel, a lawyer and former Obama White House aide, in what might be the most Jewish district in the country. (Nadler and Maloney’s Manhattan-centered districts were unexpectedly combined by redistricting; Patel is trying to oust both of them.)

Nadler is a longtime advocate for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street’s president, said in an interview. He also supported the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — which Maloney opposed — that angered Israel.

“A Congress with Jerry Nadler in it and Carolyn Maloney versus a Congress with Carolyn Maloney and no Jerry Nadler is a hugely different Congress for us,” Ben-Ami said. “It is a really meaningful distinction.”

Such difference have led to battles between J Street and AIPAC in some other Democratic primaries — but not in New York's 12th District, where Nadler and Maloney — both longtime lawmakers and current committee chairs — are battling it out.

AIPAC has backed Nadler in the past, calling him “a consistent defender of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” and it’s not taking sides in the primary. Neither is Democratic Majority for Israel’s super PAC, which has backed several of the same candidates as UDP in this year’s Democratic primaries.

Nadler isn’t the first Democrat who’s managed to compile a record on Israel that’s conservative enough for AIPAC but liberal enough for J Street. As the Forward pointed out in June, the two groups have endorsed dozens of the same candidates, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, even as they’ve done battle in other races.

Dealing with the Squad

J Street Action is also shelling out $100,000 on digital ads backing Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in his primary in a test of how critical of Israel Democrats can be and still earn the group’s support. (UDP is sitting out this New York primary, too.)

Bowman backs a two-state solution and the Iron Dome missile defense system, and he opposes the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. He’s the only member of the Squad — the progressive faction that also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — whom J Street has endorsed.

“He's a very, very important voice as we try to demonstrate where the edge of the pro-Israel, pro-peace camp is in the progressive movement,” Ben-Ami said. “There’s a bridge to be built. So symbolically, he's a very important member of Congress.”

Neither UDP nor DFMI have targeted Bowman or any other member of the Squad — even though Omar came close to losing her primary earlier this month to a more moderate challenger. Mark Mellman, DMFI's president, said he thought spending money against Omar might have backfired by giving her a “rallying cry” and inducing her to devote more resources to her campaign.

“I'm not sure that our spending money there would've made the difference,” Mellman said. “Certainly we would have loved to be in a situation where she was not reelected. But she was.”

What it means for future primaries

J Street Action has raised only a small fraction of the millions of dollars UDP has brought in this year, and Ben-Ami has pledged to stop running ads in Democratic primaries if UDP and its allies agree to a truce.

“We have called on the leadership of the party to call on those groups and call it off and not do it again in 2024,” he said.

But AIPAC and its allies argue that it’s J Street and its progressive allies in Congress who have helped weaken the traditional support for Israel in the Democratic Party, forcing them to respond. “We wanted to defend our friends, and to send a message to detractors that there's a group of individuals that will oppose them,” Howard Kohr, AIPAC’s longtime chief executive, told The Post earlier this month.

Neither DMFI nor UDP has any plans to stop spending in Democratic primaries.

“We plan to be active beyond this cycle,” Patrick Dorton, a UDP spokesman, told the Early. “We are going to look at every election, including Democratic and Republican primaries, where this is a contrast between a pro-Israel candidate and an anti-Israel candidate.”

New York's special election tests Democrats, Republicans strategy around abortion

New campaign strategy, alert: “When the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats [in Monticello, N.Y.] quickly mobilized to make the Aug. 23 special election for the U.S. House a referendum on abortion rights,” our colleague David Weigel writes.

“After the decision, Democratic nominee Pat Ryan unveiled new campaign signs, white on pink, that read ‘ CHOICE IS ON THE BALLOT .’ The state Democratic Party’s own signs show a red slash over ‘Roe v. Wade’ with the message: ‘This is what happens when YOU don’t vote! Vote blue in ’22!’”

“When Republican Marc Molinaro heard about the court’s decision — just three weeks after he became his party’s nominee in the 19th Congressional District — he said he was surprised. ‘I had thought, like most Americans, that this was settled,’” Molinaro, 46, told Weigel. “Now, he is campaigning on other issues he says are more pressing, such as inflation and crime.”

“Tuesday’s special election in a swing district — coming on a busy day of primaries or runoffs in several states — will be a closely watched preview of both major parties’ midterm political strategies around abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. It is shaping up as the last big electoral test before the November midterms of Democrats’ attempts to channel anger over the decision — and subsequent state bans on abortion — into votes for their candidates, and of Republican efforts to keep the focus on different matters."

After attacks and primary challenge, Wisconsin GOP leader still stands by Trump

Still standing (by Trump’s side): “Over the past 15 months, the speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly has sought to placate Donald Trump as the former president bombarded him with phone calls about the 2020 election, accused him of covering up corruption, labeled him a Republican in name only and endorsed his little-known primary opponent,” our colleague Patrick Marley writes. “After winning his primary by just 260 votes this month, Robin Vos expressed no regrets and stood by Trump.”

“I think Donald Trump has done a lot of good things for our country, and if he runs again, he could do a lot more,” Vos said in an interview in his state Capitol office. “But I’m not going to say that just because Donald Trump believes something, that I’m going to change what I believe — unless I’m persuaded.”

“After the 2020 election, Republican leaders fell mostly into two camps: One embracing Trump’s lies about his loss and one resisting his demands to reverse the results. Vos tried to forge a middle ground, launching an expansive and expensive review of the election but refusing to take the legally impossible step of decertifying the election. His efforts weren’t enough to escape Trump’s revenge.”

“Unlike many of the others who defied the former president, Vos has survived so far. After hanging on by the slimmest of margins, Vos may again be thrust into battles over election results in a battleground state where elections for president and governor are often decided by a percentage point or less.”

The Media

Early reeeads:

Coffee Break(s)

You’re trying to squeeze in one last family vacation before school starts; you’re returning home from a work conference; you’re closing out #HotGirlSummer with your besties. Either way: you’re stuck in an airport with time to kill (and doomscrolling is not an option).

So, what can you do to pass the time? Eat.

Check out the best restaurants in America’s busiest airports, from our Post colleagues. I have my eyes on Café Versailles at Miami International airport. I’m a sucker for a good Cuban sandwich.

