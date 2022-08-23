Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … The Post's Jeff Stein and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel report President Biden is nearing a decision on canceling $10,000 in student loans as his allies feud … The latest on the legal maneuvering around the Mar-a-Lago documents … but first …

The campaign

New York voters weigh the appeal of having a Trump investigator in Congress

Today’s Democratic primary for an open seat in New York City has turned into a bruising campaign between Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who’s contributed nearly $4 million to his own campaign, and an array of other Democrats who’ve accused him of trying to buy the seat, including Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.).

But the race will also test whether Democrats will reward candidates whose calling card is playing a role in investigating Donald Trump as the former president teases another run for the White House while he faces a slew of legal problems, including the recent search of his Mar-a-Lago resort by the FBI.

Goldman, 46, is running on his experience as Democrats’ lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment. One of his TV ads includes a clip of him testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and boasts that “Dan Goldman proved the case against Trump.”

And the New York Times cited Goldman’s impeachment bona fides when its editorial board endorsed him this month — a coveted prize in New York’s 10th Congressional District, which includes some of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s wealthiest, most liberal neighborhoods.

“Dan, from the very beginning, has been running this race predicated on the fact that the biggest concern facing us right now is an authoritarian Republican Party,” Simone Kanter, a Goldman campaign spokesman, told The Early. “The fight that happened during impeachment — that Dan played a star role in — is one that is ongoing and will become even more prevalent should (a) Donald run again, and (b) should the Republicans win the majority in November.”

Candidates running on impeachment, investigations

Goldman is one of a small handful of House and Senate candidates this cycle who played a central role in impeaching Trump or investigating him — although not all of them have made their experience the central theme of their campaign.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who’s facing a tough primary today against Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Suraj Patel, a lawyer and former White House aide, has reminded voters of his role in impeaching Trump twice as House Judiciary Committee chairman.

And John Wood, a former senior investigative counsel on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, is running a long-shot campaign for an open Senate seat in Missouri. He’s trying to appeal to voters who are dissatisfied with state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee, who led an amicus brief backing a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results.

“The old saying is ‘all elections are local,’ but I don’t really buy that,” said former senator John Danforth (R-Mo.), who’s backing Wood. “There are just an awful lot of people who think — and rightfully so — that something terrible has happened to American politics.”

Wood has praised Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the Jan. 6 committee’s vice chairwoman, who lost her primary last week, and has criticized Schmitt as “entirely beholden to Donald Trump.”

While the economy and other issues are “extremely important” to voters, Wood told the Early, “long-term, I think, protecting our democracy and protecting our Constitution and healing our country are the most important things.”

The most important issue?

Goldman is running against a diverse field of fellow Democrats, including Carlina Rivera, a New York City councilwoman; Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblywoman; and Jones, who recently moved to the district after his own district was reshaped by redistricting.

Goldman’s rivals are betting that Democratic voters want more than a Trump enemy and they have attacked him as a wealthy centrist who used his ties to the Sulzberger family to secure the Times endorsement that has benefited his campaign.

“I don’t want to lose sight of what’s affecting other people and the communities that raised me,” Rivera said, adding that “we need people who are really also talking about abortion access and our housing shortage.”

Some Democrats also noted that voters may prefer a representative who reflects the diversity of the district, which is more than 20 percent Asian American and about 20 percent Hispanic.

“You’re running in a district, for example, that has a large Latino population that is concerned about gentrification and a large Asian population that has been the focus of some very violent anti-Asian attacks over the last two years,” Basil A. Smikle Jr., a Democratic strategist and former executive director of the New York State Democratic Committee, told The Early.

A Nixon throwback

Goldman isn’t the only candidate running for the seat who’s touting his impeachment experience. Former Rep. Liz Holtzman (D-N.Y.), who represented another New York City district from 1973 to 1981, has touted her role in impeaching Richard Nixon nearly 50 years ago.

“I've already helped to take down one president--and he stayed down--and I am ready to take you on, too,” Holtzman tweeted last week, addressing Trump.

Holtzman recalled a conversation on Friday with a voter who only wanted to talk about Trump’s “assault on the rule of law.”

“A constituent was riding across from me on the subway and was very troubled about Trump … coming back and what he’s doing to the democracy and what the Republicans are doing to the democracy,” she said. “He didn’t talk about housing, healthcare [or the] environment.”

Of course, all the Democrats in the primary have made clear their opposition to Trump and what he represents, and Goldman has campaigned on issues beyond taking on Trump. But his main selling point is his role in the former president’s impeachment trial.

“Attacking Trump or having strong credentials against him mitigates against explaining anything else about yourself,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a longtime New York Democratic operative. “So, Dan Goldman can run as the Trump enemy, as the man who took Trump on, and not have to explain the fact that he doesn’t have any roots in the district except that he lives there.”

At the White House

Biden nears decision on canceling $10,000 in student loans as allies feud

To cancel or not to cancel: “The White House’s close allies are feuding over whether the administration should cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of American borrowers, as President Biden nears a decision after months of delays,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel report.

White House officials “face an Aug. 31 deadline, which is when loan payments are set to resume after a pandemic-driven pause. Internal White House discussions have centered on temporarily extending that pause and simultaneously canceling $10,000 per borrower for those below an income threshold, but the president has not yet communicated a final decision.”

Other criteria: “White House officials previously discussed limiting debt forgiveness to Americans who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, or $300,000 for married couples filing jointly … [and] the measure is expected to apply only to undergraduate debt, and Democratic officials have discussed further restricting eligibility to attendees of state schools.” The announcement could come as early as tomorrow, . “White House officials previously discussed limiting debt forgiveness toin the previous year, or… [and] the measure is expected to apply, and Democratic officials have discussed further restricting eligibility to attendees of.” The announcement could come as early as tomorrow, per CNN’s MJ Lee and Phil Mattingly

Here’s what White House allies are saying.

The case for canceling: Larry Summers, a prominent Democratic economist who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, argues that broad student loan forgiveness would exacerbate inflation by increasing overall spending.

The case against canceling: Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who has worked for Biden, told our colleagues that “the president needs to act to arrest his weak polling numbers among young voters, who she said are primarily mobilized by three issues — climate; abortion rights; and student debt — but only see the first two as a reason to turn out for Democrats.”

“We have two of the legs — we need the third,” Lake told Stein and Douglas-Gabriel. “It’s important to do something for young voters who are not as mobilized to turn out to vote but are by far our best voting group.”

At Mar-a-Lago

What Trump took with him

The documents initially retrieved from Trump “in January included more than 150 marked as classified, a number that ignited intense concern at the Justice Department and helped trigger the criminal investigation that led F.B.I. agents to swoop into Mar-a-Lago this month seeking to recover more,” the New York Times's Maggie Haberman, Jodi Kantor, Adam Goldman and Ben Protess report.

“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office, [people briefed on the matter told the Times]: that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month."

“The previously unreported volume of the sensitive material found in the former president’s possession in January helps explain why the Justice Department moved so urgently to hunt down any further classified materials he might have.”

Trump’s legal team, meanwhile, “on Monday asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to oversee a review of classified documents and other materials seized from Mar-a-Lago this month and sought to force the Justice Department to provide a more thorough explanation of why the search was necessary,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Carol Leonnig, Rosalind Helderman and John Wagner report.

The Data

Life after Roe, visualized: “Two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, about 20.9 million women have lost access to nearly all elective abortions in their home states, and a slate of strict new trigger laws expected to take effect in the coming days will shut out even more,” our colleagues Katie Shepherd, Rachel Roubein and Caroline Kitchener report.

“Texas, Tennessee and Idaho all have existing restrictions on abortion, but the laws slated to begin Thursday will either outlaw the procedure entirely or heighten penalties for doctors who perform an abortion, contributing to a seismic shift in who can access abortion in their home states.”

The Media

Early reeeads:

Viral

