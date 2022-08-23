Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, pleads guilty to DUI

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing injury stemming from a May car crash in Northern California. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Judge Joseph Solga’s sentence called for Pelosi to serve five days of jail time, but he received four days of jail credit — two for time already served and two for conduct, according to court records. He was sentenced to three years of probation and must complete eight hours of a court-ordered work program.

Pelosi also was ordered to pay a standard DUI fine of $1,723 and a $150 standard restitution fine. He did not appear in court for his sentencing but was represented by his attorney, Amanda Bevins. Bevins said Pelosi had no statement on the case.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested at the time of the May 28 crash, and records show he was booked on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and one count of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher causing injury.

Advertisement

Pelosi changed his plea after originally pleading not guilty during an arraignment hearing this month. He originally faced two charges but, under the agreement reached Tuesday, only pleaded guilty to one — violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a).

The crash occurred in California’s wine country, near state Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Fox News. Officers at the scene said Pelosi was found in the driver’s seat of his Porsche, while the driver of an SUV was standing outside his own vehicle; both vehicles sustained “major collision damage,” according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Pelosi had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and that he showed “signs of impairment” in field sobriety tests. The complaint also alleged that when officers asked Pelosi for his identification, he provided his driver’s license and a card for the “11-99 Foundation,” a charity that supports California Highway Patrol families.

Advertisement

The SUV driver was not named, and both he and Pelosi declined medical treatment, according to the complaint. The document alleges that the SUV driver later began experiencing shoulder and neck pain, headaches and difficulty lifting things with his right arm.

According to Bevins, Pelosi had been previously ordered to pay the other driver involved in the crash $4,927.53 in restitution fines directly, which he has already done. Bevins said the court on Tuesday reserved restitution if the other driver has any additional requests.

A spokesperson for the House speaker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article