The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Primaries live updates Voters in N.Y., Fla., and Okla. choose nominees for November

Key updates
On our radar: Democrats Nikki Fried, Charlie Crist battle to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis
On our radar: In upstate New York, a test for Democrats running on abortion to stop GOP wave
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) talks with volunteers during a campaign stop at Holy Apostles Church in New York on June 28. (Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated August 23, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published August 23, 2022 at 6:43 a.m. EDT

Welcome to special coverage of another day of primary elections from Post Politics Now.

Today, voters in New York, Florida and Oklahoma choose their nominees for November’s elections as the highly charged primary season winds down. Just four states remain on the primary calendar — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware — with contests in September. Louisiana holds its hybrid primaries on Election Day, Nov. 8.

In New York, a major fight over redistricting led to delayed congressional primaries, with several marquee races featuring established Democrats facing off against one another. In Florida, Democrats will pick their nominees to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) in the fall. And Oklahoma is holding runoff primaries, including one that will set the field for November in a special election to complete the term of retiring Sen. James M. Inhofe (R).

What you need to know

  • In New York’s 12th District, two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn B. Maloney, are facing off against one another.
  • In New York’s 10th District, a dozen candidates in the Democratic primary are vying for an open seat. They include former House impeachment manager Daniel Goldman and Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved from another district as part of the redistricting scramble.
  • In New York’s 23rd District, there is a competitive Republican primary pitting Carl Paladino, a former GOP gubernatorial candidate known for controversial comments, against Nick Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman.
  • In Florida, the Democratic gubernatorial primary pits former GOP governor Charlie Crist against a more liberal candidate, Nikki Fried.
  • In Florida, Rep. Val Demings (D), a former Orlando police chief, is the front-runner in the Democratic field to take on Rubio in November.
  • Polls close at 7 p.m. in Florida, 8 p.m. in Oklahoma and 9 p.m. in New York (all times Eastern).
Loading...