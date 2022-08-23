Primaries live updates Voters in N.Y., Fla., and Okla. choose nominees for November

Goldman, 46, is running on his experience as Democrats’ lead counsel during Trump’s first impeachment. One of his TV ads includes a clip of him testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and boasts that “Dan Goldman proved the case against Trump.”

And the New York Times cited Goldman’s impeachment bona fides when its editorial board endorsed him this month — a coveted prize in New York’s 10th Congressional District, which includes some of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s wealthiest, most liberal neighborhoods.