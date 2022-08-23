Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and happy Tuesday — today voters in upstate New York will head to the polls in a closely watched preview of both parties' midterm strategies on abortion. Today's edition: Anthony Fauci, who announced he'll step down in December, said he's not concerned with political investigations. California's Democratic governor vetoed legislation to allow sites for supervised drug use. But first …

Soon, 36 percent of women of childbearing age could live in a state that mostly bans abortion

Roughly 20.9 million women have lost access to nearly all elective abortions in their home state in the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

And more restrictive laws are coming Thursday. That’s when trigger bans in Texas, Tennessee and Idaho are slated to kick in, further outlawing the procedure entirely or heightening penalties for doctors who perform the procedure, Katie Shepherd, Caroline Kitchener and I report.

The new laws will be piled on top of a complex web of abortion restrictions nationwide, where the procedure is available in a state one day and then illegal the next. The seismic shift in who can access abortion in their home state has come even faster than the closest onlookers imagined.

“I just thought there would be a little more time to help providers and patients cope with these changes,” said Elizabeth Nash, who tracks abortion legislation in the states for the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research center that supports abortion rights. “It was very clear that that sort of grace period was not going to be provided.”

Across the states

Here’s the lay of the land: Roughly 14 states have banned most abortions, such as prohibiting the procedure with narrow exceptions from the time of conception or after fetal cardiac activity has been detected (which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy). Five more states have similar bans, but they’ve been temporarily blocked by the courts.

If those injunctions are lifted, 36 percent of U.S. women between the ages of 15 and 44 would be largely unable to obtain an elective abortion in their home state.

Now, let’s zero in on the changes looming Thursday. All three states currently have restrictions on the procedure in place, but the upcoming trigger laws will still have an impact.

Tennessee will shift from a “heartbeat” ban to an almost complete ban on abortion with no exception for victims of rape or incest.

Idaho is also slated to move from a “heartbeat” ban to a near-total ban on the procedure — but with exceptions for rape and incest, as well as the life of the pregnant woman. But the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the ban, and a federal judge said he’d But the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the ban, and a federal judge said he’d issue his opinion by Wednesday.

Texas almost immediately outlawed abortion after the Supreme Court’s June decision, but the newest looming law will make providing an abortion a first-degree felony and raise the civil penalty to a $100,000 fine.

The evolving landscape has left patients scrambling. Kaydria — a 28-year old from Jackson, Miss. who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used to protect her privacy — arrived at a Tennessee abortion clinic last week only to find out she was already too far along to receive an abortion, Caroline reported from Memphis.

The staff handed her a piece of paper with a list of clinics in Illinois. The closest option was more than seven hours from Kaydria’s home.

Not so fast

Yet even in some Republican strongholds, antiabortion advocates and their allies in GOP-led legislatures are running up against their limits.

In Kansas, voters overwhelmingly defeated a ballot measure to strip abortion protections from the state constitution. to strip abortion protections from the state constitution.

Days later, Nebraska’s GOP governor announced he wouldn’t call a previously anticipated special session to pass an abortion ban because there weren’t enough votes. he wouldn’t call a previously anticipated special session to pass an abortion ban because there weren’t enough votes.

And some legislatures, such as in West Virginia and South Carolina, are divided over whether to include exceptions for rape and incest. are divided over whether to include exceptions for rape and incest.

Some activists acknowledge further restrictions will be a tough fight — and view enacting more stringent limits as a long game.

Case in point: Blaine Conzatti, the president of the Idaho Family Policy Center, said he helped draft Idaho’s roughly six-week ban and including exceptions for rape and incest was a “tough pill to swallow.”

Yet, getting rid of such exemptions isn’t likely to come any time soon, even though Republicans control the state’s governor’s office and legislature. The chairman of the House panel overseeing abortion legislation isn’t planning to bring major bills to the floor and said he’s comfortable with the current exceptions in the law.

“I think that’s going to be a generational push,” Conzatti said, explaining that it will take time to convince some reluctant lawmakers as well those who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a key constituency that explaining that it will take time to convince some reluctant lawmakers as well those who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a key constituency that supports some exceptions in the cases of rape and incest.

Agency alert

Fauci to step down in December

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s preeminent infectious-disease expert and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, will step down from the federal government in December after more than a half-century of public service, our colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

In a wide-ranging interview with Yasmeen, Fauci said he wanted to leave his post while still healthy, energetic and passionate about his field and enthusiastic about the next stage of his career. He emphasized that he isn’t exiting the public square, rather, he hopes to teach, lecture, write and use his experience to inspire the next generation of scientists moving forward.

Yet, Fauci acknowledged missteps over the last 2½ years, like when he and other government scientists told Americans they didn’t need to wear masks in the beginning of the pandemic — a blunder that former president Donald Trump seized on near the end of his term and used to criticize the 81-year-old’s expertise.

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci achieved unprecedented fame while enduring withering political attacks and baseless conspiracy theories as the face of the federal government’s coronavirus response under two presidents.

Fauci’s public contradictions of Trump and his advocacy of mitigation measures have made him a villain to the political right. Republicans signaled yesterday that, should they regain control of the House in November’s elections, they would still summon Fauci to Capitol Hill to testify in investigations into the pandemic even after he has left government — a threat Fauci told Yasmeen he’s not concerned about. “There is nothing I cannot defend,” he said.

The veteran scientist has been a political lightning rod before. As leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, he’s been on the front lines of several contentious public health crises, including AIDS, the 2001 anthrax scares, Ebola and Zika.

Up next: An interim successor is expected to be named before Fauci departs, and NIH will conduct a national search for his replacement.

President Biden:

I know Dr. Fauci as a dedicated public servant with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of our most challenging public health crises.



As he leaves his role, I extend my thanks for his service – America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2022

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.):

Dems refused to hold a single hearing on COVID origins and gain-of-function funding.



That changes when we take the majority.



Good thing Fauci will now have lots of time to testify about what he knew about the Wuhan lab and his bad guidance that kept schools/businesses closed. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 22, 2022

State scan

Calif. governor rejects bill for supervised drug-injection sites

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed a bill yesterday that would have allowed sites for supervised drug use to operate in three of the state’s largest cities, The Post’s Bryan Pietsch reports.

In his veto of the measure, Newsom said he wanted “strong, engaged local leadership and well-documented, vetted, and thoughtful operational and sustainability plans” for the programs, which are aimed at preventing overdoses. He also directed the state health and human services secretary to help discuss best practices for the sites.

The governor’s decision whether to sign the bill was closely watched as a signal of his political ambitions beyond California. While Newsom has positioned himself in the national spotlight as a defender of popular progressive causes, political observers speculated that he would be reluctant to sign the injection-site bill, which could have been fodder for attack ads from conservatives, the New York Times’s Jill Cowan notes.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D), who co-authored the legislation:

Gov. Newsom vetoed our legislation to authorize SF, Oakland & LA to implement safe consumption sites.



The veto is tragic & a huge lost opportunity. These sites are proven to save lives & connect people to treatment. Sad day for CA’s fight against overdose deaths.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/YYrnZTlEss — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 22, 2022

Coronavirus

Pfizer seeks authorization of its updated booster shot

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration yesterday to authorize its retooled coronavirus booster shot targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants for people 12 and older.

The request comes ahead of a potential fall booster campaign to re-up the nation’s waning immunity against the virus ahead of a potential surge in coronavirus cases this winter. Assuming health officials greenlight the updated shots, Pfizer said it is on schedule to begin shipping doses next month.

Federal regulators will scrutinize the shot without data from a clinical study investigating the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of the vaccine, which is expected to begin this month. Preclinical data showed the booster dose generated a “strong neutralizing antibody response,” according to the companies.

In other coronavirus news …

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17. Yesterday’s announcement from the agency comes days after the FDA authorized the dose for the age group late last week.

On the Hill

Wyden seeks information on Medicare Advantage plans’ practices

New this A.M.: Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is seeking information from more than a dozen state insurance commissioners about complaints they’ve received about Medicare Advantage plans’ marketing tactics.

The letter comes amid reports of complaints from those enrolled in the plans. According to Wyden’s letter, the concerns range from alleged aggressive sales practices to fraudulent and misleading advertisements.

Wyden sent letters to 15 states, including Arizona, California, New York and Texas, requesting they provide information by Sept. 16 about any complaints so lawmakers can better understand the nature and extent of the advertising and enrollment issues in the market.

In other health news

The monkeypox outbreak has officially reached all 50 states, after Wyoming after Wyoming reported its first case of the virus yesterday, according to CDC data.

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded approximately $25 million in planning grants to five new states and territories to expand access to home and community-based services through Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program. to five new states and territories to expand access to home and community-based services through Medicaid’sprogram.

About half of men who have sex with men report reducing their number of in response to the monkeypox outbreak, according to a new poll from the CDC. sexual partners and encounters in response to the monkeypox outbreak, according to a new poll from the CDC.

Health reads

