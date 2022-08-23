Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In this edition: Primary day in New York and Florida, lessons from Netroots Nation, and an interview with DCCC chairman Sean Patrick Maloney as he fights for his own nomination. This newsletter will take next week off, and return on September 6. In the meantime, if you have questions about the fall campaign, or anything else we cover, send an email to david.weigel@washpost.com with “Trailer Q&A” somewhere in the subject.

Oh, that reminds us: This is The Trailer.

Today's primary candidates in Florida and New York have something in common: Six months ago, none of them knew where they were running. After some back and forth with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Florida Republicans signed off on a dream of a map, reducing the number of Democratic-leaning and competitive seats and creating new conservative-leaning districts they might hold for a decade. New York Democrats tried to draw an even more ideal map for their candidates — but they were stymied by the state's highest court, where a moderate justice appointed by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ripped up the new map and let a special master make a more competitive one.

A decent amount of chaos came from that, but it'll be over tonight, as will the runoff elections in Oklahoma. Here are the questions to ask before the votes come in:

Has Dobbs thrown Democrats a political lifeline? There are two special elections in New York tonight, and Republicans saw one of them — the race for the 19th Congressional District, vacated this summer by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado — as a launchpad toward the November election. Just two months after winning a Texas seat narrowly won by Biden, Republicans saw a grand opportunity for Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro to flip another Democratic seat, one Biden carried by under 2 points.

Democrats seemed to agree, spending nearly nothing at first to help Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan win the special. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Ryan built his campaign around abortion rights specifically and “freedom” more generally, a dry run for the strategy Democrats are gearing up to use all year in swing seats — especially ones with large numbers of college-educated White liberals. Over the weekend, Democrats released internal polling that found a tied race, and Republicans are nervous about turnout in a court-ordered pre-Labor Day election, when independents have less incentive to show up. (Voters who do show up, or get mail ballots, will get one for the special and one, if they're registered with a party, for one of today's primaries.)

The last set of special elections, in Nebraska and Minnesota, found Democrats losing by single digits in places Donald Trump had carried easily, giving Democrats hope that the landscape has shifted toward them in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling. On abortion, Molinaro opposes any congressional action on abortion, and stresses that his party has no chance of winning total control of Albany and limiting abortion statewide.

A Republican win of any size here will flip a Democratic seat, reducing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's margin of error for the last few months of 2022. But of the National Republican Congressional Committee's 74 midterm targets, 60 had bigger Biden win margins in 2020, and several have weaker GOP nominees than Molinaro.

Which MAGA candidates will win safe red seats? In most of today's Republican primaries, the choice isn't between a moderate and an “America First” candidate — it's between conservatives running to the right in seats they're almost guaranteed to win.

That's the scene in Oklahoma's runoffs, where Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) faces former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon for the GOP's U.S. Senate nomination. Shannon, who ran and lost another Senate primary with national conservative endorsements eight years ago, returned this year as an outsider with some fresh experience in the private sector.

But Mullin secured Trump's endorsement on July 10, after nearly winning the June 28 primary outright, running as a reliable conservative vote in Congress. Shannon hasn't raised the kind of money he did for the 2014 race, and has closed out with a focus on his personal story as a Black conservative and Chickasaw Nation member who made his own way in politics. (Either candidate would make history as the second Native American U.S. senator in history. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation.)

The runoff for Mullin's 2nd Congressional District pits state Rep. Avery Frix against former state Sen. Josh Brecheen, who's been helped by ad spending from the Club for Growth. The winner is the favorite to win a once-Democratic part of Oklahoma that Trump won by a 3-1 margin.

In Florida, DeSantis-approved maps transformed three Democratic-held districts into seats Republicans are favored to win: The 4th, 7th, and 13th Congressional Districts. The nomination in first seat, one of several carved out of the Jacksonville area to eliminate a majority-Black district, may have been decided when long-shot candidate Erick Aguilar was exposed for raising money with appeals that seemed to be fundraising for DeSantis and Trump. State Sen. President Pro Tem Aaron Bean, already the favorite before that scandal, benefited from the exposé.

The other races haven't broken down so clearly. Veterans Brady Duke and Cory Mills, who've never run for office before, have spent a combined $4 million; Tallahassee Republicans would prefer either over state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a far-right populist who mocks less conservative members of the party on Twitter and has been endorsed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Mills, who's picked fewer fights online, got early attention for turning an investigation into his riot-control gear business into an ad highlighting the left-wing protests his products helped quash.

In the 13th District, which covers Pinellas County, 2020 nominee Anna Paulina Luna has been endorsed by Trump for what's now a Republican-leaning seat. Former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett has questioned her MAGA loyalty, running ads that show Luna, before becoming a candidate, praising the Obama administration's immigration policies.

A few Republicans are defending their turf in re-shaped districts. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who's spent his third term under FBI investigation, has a challenge from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo in his 1st Congressional District. In the 11th Congressional District, which contains The Villages retirement community, anti-Islam activist Laura Loomer has outraised Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.), and deployed two consistent attacks: He misses too many votes, and he betrayed conservatives by missing the vote to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Loomer won the 2020 nomination for a different, safely Democratic seat; a win in this primary would give her a direct path to Congress.

In New York's 23rd Congressional District, the MAGA right has another chance at capturing a safe seat: Carl Paladino, a Buffalo-area businessman who has a history of making inflammatory and racist comments, is facing Nick Langworthy, the chair of the state Republican Party, for the right to succeed Rep. Tom Reed. (There's a special election for Reed's current seat, which backed Trump by 11 points and hasn't seen the same spending as the 19th District.) Among the comments Paladino has made in the past: a joke suggesting that Michelle Obama “return to being a male” and be “let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.”

Where can the left still win? Four years after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) beat a member of her party's leadership in a primary, the establishment has been striking back. Enemies of the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren wing have spent heavily to help Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in his race for the 17th Congressional District, where he's facing state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Ocasio-Cortez was outspent in her race, too, but after 18 months of being blamed for hurting the party's brand — many Democrats have taken issue with her calls to “defund the police” — the left is being outspent all over the place.

The pileup in New York's 3rd Congressional District is another study in well-funded moderate backlash politics. What looked a few months ago like a potential left-wing gain, a chance to replace Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.) with someone less likely to sign a No Labels pledge, has become a race between three liberals — Jon Kaiman, Rob Zimmerman, and Working Families Party-endorsed Melanie D'Arrigo — and Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan, who inherited Suozzi's endorsement and his “common sense Democrat” slogan.

In the 10th Congressional District, a New York Times endorsement for attorney Dan Goldman inspired a panic among more left-leaning candidates, but no strategy for stopping him. After the Times endorsement, two pairs of candidates — Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, as well as then-city councilwoman Carlina Rivera and ex-Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman held news conferences where they urged a united front against Goldman. They didn't explain who, exactly, anti-Goldman voters should consolidate behind. Several of the liberal groups that endorsed Jones in 2020 race, when he united the left in a Westchester County district have abandoned him here in favor of Niou.

The left is battling the rest of the party in races for the 11th District and the new 19th District, too. In the first, ex-Rep. Max Rose and fellow veteran Brittany Ramos DeBarros kept running even after the court threw out the initial, friendlier Democratic map and drew a seat that makes Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) safer. In the second, farmer Jamie Cheney has focused her own campaign on abortion rights, while former Hill aide Josh Riley has outpaced her with fundraising and local Democratic endorsements, including the WFP.

There's not much of an ideological battle in New York's 12th Congressional District. The fight there is between two elderly Manhattan Democrats, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), who have similar voting records and chair powerful committees — House Judiciary and House Oversight. Lawyer Suraj Patel, who faced Maloney twice and nearly beat her in 2020, has run on generational change, and got a gift when both rivals mumbled their way through an easy debate question about whether the president should run again. But Nadler picked up steam in the race's final stretch, and Maloney seemed to show it by suggesting that her colleague might be “senile.”

Will diamond hands grab a seat in Congress? The cryptocurrency industry has invested tens of millions of dollars in campaigns this cycle, and it could elect a candidate from its ranks — Michelle Bond, the CEO of a crypto industry association and a Republican candidate in New York's 1st Congressional District. She's gotten $1.3 million worth of help from Crypto Innovation PAC, which gets funding from the Club for Growth; GMI PAC, a pro-crypto group co-founded by Bond's partner Ryan Salame, has put in another $100,000.

Salame, the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, pumped another $500,000 into the Stand for New York Committee, which has targeted Nick LaLota, the Suffolk County legislature's chief of staff. Anthony Figliola, a political consultant, has run as a pro-Trump outsider, but most local Republicans who've weighed in have endorsed LaLota. He's gone after Bond for her past as a government regulator, and for skipping debates, but for much of the summer he was being outspent 10-1.

That's just one of five races today where crypto PACs have taken a side. Protect Our Future, a PAC funded by Samale's FTX colleague Sam Bankman-Fried, has spent nearly $1 million in Florida's 10th Congressional District on behalf of Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an activist for myriad liberal causes who could be the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress. (Frost calls his the “mass shootings generation.”) Even without the PAC, Frost had outraised state Sen. Randolph Bracy, the early favorite in polling for the seat, whose status in the Florida House minority gave him little to run on, and Rev. Terence Gray, who was endorsed by Orlando's Democratic Mayor Buddy Dyer.

But in the race's final weeks, Frost focused more on former Rep. Alan Grayson. His political career and status as an unapologetic left-wing advocate seemed over after his 2016 defeat in a U.S. Senate primary, following accusations from his ex-wife of domestic abuse. Grayson denied that, and in this race he's denied responsibility for untraceable text messages attacking Frost and accusing him of sexual misconduct, which Frost denies. (This is at least the third race this cycle, after two primaries in Texas, where voters received attack messaging that no one took responsibility for.)

Who will face Gov. Ron DeSantis? Here is the state of the Florida Democratic Party: The candidate running on electability lost his last two statewide campaigns. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) plunged into the Democratic primary as a compassionate moderate, one steadily moving left, who had won big before and could defeat DeSantis. State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced her own bid a few weeks later, needling Crist for leaving his swing seat in the House majority and calling DeSantis's governing “authoritarian.”

Since last summer, Crist moved ahead of Fried in money, endorsements, and polling, while DeSantis raised more money from donors than any candidate for governor ever has — more than $140 million. Crist has positioned himself as a calm, results-focused alternative to DeSantis, much like President Biden did with Trump two years ago. Fried has offered Democrats a more aggressive campaign, and relentlessly attacked Crist for the antiabortion views, now abandoned, that he held when serving as governor and appointing judges.

“When women die here in the state of Florida, that is on you,” Fried told Crist last month, in their sole televised debate. “You will have to live with that every single day.”

Reading list

Who wants to campaign with the president?

“A disunited left clears the field for a moderate in NY-10,” by Ross Barkan

A working-families fued.

“Trump’s dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party,” by Hannah Knowles, Josh Dawsey, and David Weigel

The MAGA wins of last week's races.

The down-the-middle strategy of Joe O'Dea.

“DeSantis, eyeing 2024, rallies with the Trump-backed far right,” by Trip Gabriel and Patrica Mazzei

On the Turning Point campaign trail.

“Democrats face first test in bid to defeat DeSantis,” by Tim Craig

Looking for a message, and a crowd, in Florida.

Twilight of the McCainiacs.

“Meet the first election denier poised to win for secretary of state this year,” by Daniel Nichanian

Chuck Gray, enemy of drop boxes.

Nadler versus Maloney versus Patel.

On the trail

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took his war on wokeness to western Pennsylvania. He campaigned with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor, who promised to censor “critical race theory” and ensure “no more men on the girls’ teams.” He invoked Winston Churchill, pledging to “fight wokeness” wherever he saw it, and calling Florida the place “where woke goes to die.”

The next day, at the closing session of the 17th annual Net roots Nation, former MoveOn political strategist Reggie Hubbard banged a gong, which he’d brought from home, to celebrate liberal wins in the Biden era.

“My pronouns are he/him, and I humbly stand before you today acknowledging that we are on the un-ceded territory of a variety of Native people,” said Hubbard.

One mile away on foot, a million millions apart in how they saw reality. That was the political weekend in Pittsburgh, where DeSantis’s 43-minute appearance (with a candidate who often barred legacy media from his events) attracted significantly more attention than the year’s largest gathering of liberal activists.

Flashing their vaccine cards for credentials, then wearing face masks to attend events inside the convention center, around 2500 attendees listened to after-action reports on elections they’d won (Kansas’s abortion referendum) and lost (last year’s races in Virginia). They strategized about how to win back Latino voters who’d drifted right, and Black men who they worried would follow them.

Also, if they chose to, they could slap stickers on their badges identifying their pronouns, and stick pins on their lanyards that explained what level of post-pandemic interaction made them comfortable — “space please,” “elbows okay,” or “hugs okay.”

Net roots had gone virtual in 2020 and 2021, the in-person crowd was smaller this year, and there was some reckoning with how the way liberals had learned to talk might irritate people. In his address to the conference, as he described what it was like to survive the 2016 mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, LGBT activist Brandon Wolf paused after he used the term “safe space” to describe how his friends had felt there.

“I get that that term comes with its own baggage,” said Wolf. “A safe space is used almost like a bludgeon online; right wing trolls insinuating that if you need a safe space in this world, you must not be tough enough. But for queer people like us, safe spaces are lifelines.”

The mood at the conference was lighter than it might have been one month earlier, before the Biden administration delivered on a number of its stalled campaign goals. The pandemic precautions didn’t last long at post-plenary after-parties, where there was cautiously optimistic chatter about what else Biden might do; Melissa Byrne, a campaigner for student debt forgiveness, slapped “Cancel Student Debt” posters on her clothes.

“Gas prices are coming down. The economy’s still okay,” said Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, as she walked from the convention’s final plenary session to the Italian restaurant where the union was throwing a party. “If we can have a decent school opening, where parents feel like, ‘okay, it’s kind of normal’ — as long as it’s calm by the end of September, it’s going to change things.”

The Net roots conference began in 2006 as a gathering for roughly a thousand bloggers, whose influence at the time was starting to reshape political media and change Democrats’ minds about who they needed to influence. Over the years, the online left welcomed more activist, strategists, and vendors, all trying to mobilize an electorate that they hoped would win the future.

That version of the conference grew less and less hospitable to some Democratic politicians. In 2007, Net roots hosted a presidential candidate forum, where Hillary Clinton was booed for defending lobbyists; in 2015, Clinton skipped the conference, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and then-Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley showed up, and were interrupted by Black Lives Matter protesters.

They weren’t the first Net roots speakers to face protests — thrilling and/or cringey interactions, between overly prepared speakers and energetic activists, had happened for years. And plenty of Republican politicians felt unwelcome at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which predated Net roots by a generation and was frequently compared to it.

But the particular kind of left-wing politics that ran through Net roots had rejected factions of the Democratic Party, and some of this weekend’s conference was about winning back working class voters while keeping the old guard out. Politicians who might have gotten called out found somewhere else to be.

Thirteen years earlier, the last time Net roots was in Pittsburgh, Bill Clinton gave a keynote address, predicting that Democrats could rebound before the 2010 election if they passed the Affordable Care Act. (Well.) In 2022, the Biden White House did not send anyone to the conference — it had offered a virtual keynote, which organizers decided not to do.

Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro, the party’s nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, skipped the conference, leaving running mate and state Rep. Austin Davis to make the case for their ticket. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, whose home was a short drive from the downtown convention center, appeared only in a video shown to participants in the annual pub quiz, where he led a campaign-themed lightning round: “Is it from Pennsylvania, or is it really from New Jersey?”

That was what didn’t happen in Pittsburgh. What did was illustrative of how Democrats would run in 2022, and how they’d reacted to the better-than-expected performances of GOP candidates in 2020 and 2021. The “race class narrative,” a messaging theory that recommends candidates and canvassers emphasize shared values and say that their economic opponents want to divide working people, got a tuneup. Emphasizing “freedom” was the way to go, and telling voters — like the ones who had just demolished an abortion-limiting ballot measure in Kansas — that they needed Democrats to protect their rights from Republicans who wanted to remove them.

“The Republicans love to cloak themselves in the banner of freedom,” said Davis in his speech to attendees. “Well, it doesn't sound like freedom when they tell women what they can and can't do with their own bodies. It doesn't sound like freedom when they say you get to vote, but they get to pick the winners. And it doesn't sound like freedom when they tell our children what they can and can't learn.”

There was some talk about the fight to control the party, though less than there'd been in other years; a big theme of the very first Yearly Kos conference, the Net roots precursor, was how to defeat Sen. Joe Lieberman. One reason was that the left was on the defensive. State Rep. Summer Lee, who narrowly won this summer's primary for Pittsburgh's seat in the House, used her speech to recap how millions were spent against her by groups like the Democratic Majority for Israel.

“We know what game they're playing,” said Lee. “They come and the kick up mud in districts where progressive women of color are running for office.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who had narrowly survived her own primary this month, hinted at that in her own speech to the conference. “It is when you get very comfortable that your opponents strike,” she said, “and I know this very well.”

But with most primaries over, the focus of the conference largely stayed on November. Polling shared with attendees from Democratic strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio informed them that they did not need to make a false choice between “mobilizing” voters who were already committed to the party and “persuading” voters who were skeptical.

There was an opening for “mobisuasion,” she said, using the “freedom frame” that portrayed Democrats as regular Americans trying to keep peoples' rights intact. A poll conducted last July, shown on one convention screen, found that 42 percent of Americans identified “freedom and liberty” as their most important patriotic values, compared to just 8 percent who said “equality.” It was an answer to the DeSantis challenge that didn't give him any new, “woke” targets.

Ad watch

Bond for Congress, “Nancy and Joe.” Cryptocurrency industry candidate Michelle Bond doesn’t get into details about her work in this commercial. She talks about a career spent “fighting for American jobs an innovation,” which broadly covers crypto, as a way to show that she’s not a “career politician.” The only issues mentioned are the ones that GOP voters care the most about, inflation and “get[ting] that border wall up.”

Dan Goldman for New York, “Worth Fighting For.” Goldman’s personal wealth has let him dominate the ad wars in New York’s 10th Congressional District, and hardly a commercial break goes by without a version of this spot; some versions add in his endorsement from the New York Times. Unlike many Democratic candidates, Goldman, who worked on Trump’s impeachment, focuses on Trump and the threat to “democracy” in his spots, before talking about other issues likely to come before Congress.

Mondaire for Congress, “The Choice.” The Times endorsement in the 10th District inspired a panic among the liberal candidates campaigning for the seat — though none of them reacted by dropping out. Even after teaming up at a news conference to denounce the endorsement, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou portrayed themselves as the single best Goldman-stopper. In this ad, Jones, who has trailed Niou narrowly in polling, calls the race a choice between “conservative Dan Goldman or progressive Mondaire Jones.”

Lafazan for Congress, “Same Old.” There are more than three Democrats running in New York's 3rd Congressional District, but Josh Lafazan focuses on just two rivals here — the ones with more political experience. (A liberal candidate, running as a pure outsider, isn't mentioned.) “The same old, same old, isn't working anymore,” says a narrator, as images of gas prices, a dollar higher than the current sticker price in Long Island, flash across the screen.

Paladino for Congress, “Our Time.” Carl Paladino's 2010 run for governor in some ways presaged the 2016 Trump campaign, with a filter-free businessman beating a more credentialed candidate then running against a Democrat who portrayed him as crazy. This spot, for Republican voters, highlights that Paladino is still an outsider: Images of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and rival candidate/former state party chair Nick Langworthy stand in for “career politicians.”

Maxwell Alejandro Frost for Congress, “Hear From.” Frost, a 25-year Democrat who's still completing a college degree, has never been elected to office. The experience he touts in this ad, running in both English and Spanish, is confronting DeSantis and being pulled out of the room, as the governor mockingly said that nobody “wants to hear from” him.

The Committee to Elect Alan Grayson, “Lower Tolls, Lower Taxes, Lower Rent.” Grayson hasn't served in Congress since the end of 2016, when his advertising would dramatize the wins he'd gotten in Washington; most memorably, with a group of children chanting “Alan Grayson saved our school.” Grayson's hastily-assembled comeback bid focuses instead on three catchy economic promises, to lower car tolls, eliminate the gas tax (and tax on Social Security), and make rent tax-deductible.

Laura Loomer for Congress, “The Truth About Laura Loomer.” In her second campaign for Congress, Loomer is once again comparing the criticism she gets as an anti-Islam activist to the criticism Trump got — a message to GOP voters that none of this should be taken very seriously.

Cory Mills for Congress, “Control.” The leading GOP candidates in Florida's 7th Congressional District are veterans, and their ads have led with that. Mills directly compares his experience in Afghanistan, fighting tyrants who were “forcing citizens to cover their faces,” with his campaign for freedom at home. “After al-Qaeda and the Taliban, stopping these radicals doesn't scare me one damn bit.”

Marc for Us, “The Record.” One reason that Republicans remain bullish about flipping New York's 19th Congressional District today is Marcus Molinaro, the popular county executive who has kept his campaign focused on inflation and spending as other issues threatened to knock him off course. Molinaro's own spot, which shares TV time with crime-focused ads from the national GOP, hits Democrat Pat Ryan as yet another money-wasting liberal, briefly highlighting his rollout of a “Green New Deal” for Ulster County as the sort of stuff that's created higher costs for everyone.

Poll watch

“Do you favor or oppose Joe Biden running for a second term as President in 2024?” (AIGS/Berkeley, August 9-15, 9254 registered California voters)

Favor: 31%

Oppose: 61%

No opinion: 8%

The president's approval rating in California is low, for a Democrat: Just 48 percent of voters approve of the job he's doing, and 48 percent disapprove. His long-term problem is that support for a reelection campaign is lower than overall support for his performance in office. While a supermajority of Democrats support Biden, a smaller majority want him to run again; independents, who have turned on Biden, are overwhelmingly opposed to another campaign.

“If the Arizona election for U.S. Senator were today, would you vote for…” (Fox News, August 12-16, 1012 registered Arizona voters)

Mark Kelly (D): 50%

Blake Masters (R): 42%

Other: 2%

Kelly held far larger leads than this in 2020, when he won his U.S. Senate seat against a Republican who had been appointed to it after losing the state's other seat in 2018. Masters doesn't have that losing record, but he starts with a disadvantage: Just 37 percent of voters approve of the Supreme Court's conservative majority overturning Roe v. Wade, which he celebrated. The Democratic brand is in bad shape here, and Trump has higher favorable ratings than Biden, but Democrats, for now, have better positioning on an issue that's grown in salience as voters have become slightly less worried about prices.

Party watch

As primary season winds down, some liberal members of the Democratic National Committee are advancing a resolution that would “ban” the use of “dark money” in intraparty contests. It's something that the committee has no real power over — and something that has deepened divisions in the party, after high-profile defeats of left-wing candidates in races where PACs and nonprofits spent millions.

“I realize we're limited, but we wanted to call this out and make sure that people knew where we stood on it,” said Judith Whitmer, the chair of Nevada’s Democratic Party, and the leader of the resolution effort. “We're the party that keeps complaining about Citizens United, and the dark money from the Republicans and against Democratic candidates. We need to be mindful of our own practices.”

The resolution, shared first with the Trailer, calls for the DNC to enforce a ban on secretive campaign spending by tracking it — to “establish procedures for the investigation of ‘dark money’ use by candidate committees as well as possible disciplinary action.” Its rationale comes from the party's own opposition to secret money in the platform it passed two years ago, with a promise to “bring an end to ‘dark money’ by requiring full disclosure of contributors to any group that advocates for or against candidates, and bar 501(c)(4) organizations from spending money on elections.”

Whitmer and other signers of the letter plan to bring it forward at the next DNC meeting on September 10.

Q&A

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) took over the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in December 2020, after the party's ambitious plan to target more Republican-held seats that year nearly cost them the majority. He faces his own primary today, in a redrawn district where he called “dibs” as soon as a court imposed it on the state — a decision that angered some colleagues, who hoped that freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) would run there.

Jones ended up running in New York City instead, and Maloney faces state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi today. When Maloney sat for an interview last week, he had just secured the endorsement of the New York Times, and was bullish on how the Democrats' run of legislative wins would help in his race and in November elections. This is an edited transcript of the conversation.

The Trailer: Tell me how the last few weeks have changed the picture for Democrats. How have they affected your primary?

Sean Patrick Maloney: I really believe the last couple of weeks have been a huge turning point, both in terms of the way the midterms are going to end up a couple of months from now, but also in the way Democrats see ourselves.

People were frustrated. They felt that we couldn't use our power to get the results they wanted. And now they see that we've done a lot, and we can do more if we get a few more people in the House and Senate. In my own race, I think it I think it really undercuts the rationale of my challenger, who's arguing that the problem is the Democrats.

Both sides of the equation are moving, and that's unusual. We're doing better passing historic, massive legislation. And the Republicans find a new way to blow themselves up every day, like going after the FBI.

TT: How will the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago affect the midterms? I’ve heard some takes comparing it, as a base mobilizer, to the Dobbs decision. What are you seeing?

SPM: Sure, there’s a kind of perverse sugar high that the MAGA Republicans get any time the cult leader is attacked. But let’s strip away some of the bull----. This is about a federal search warrant for classified materials that, for some reason, Donald Trump has been keeping in the basement. That's extremely serious. We should all take a breath and respect law enforcement; right now, there are Republicans calling to defund the FBI. How's that going to help in the war on terror or the war against organized crime or securing the border or fighting drug trafficking? I think it's pretty despicable rhetoric.

TT: I noticed that when you were on MSNBC the other day, you didn’t like that the first question focused on this.

SPM: Yeah, poor John Heilemann. They were just a little frustrated. I mean, I'm standing 100 feet off the House floor. I can see through the door, from the Will Rogers statue. The speaker's about to gavel it down. There's 220 votes on the board. We've won the vote. And the first question is about Trump. Now, I know it's important. I know it's serious. It's very, very important to talk about this insanity of taking classified materials. But I also know that they've been talking about Trump on cable TV since 6 a.m. and it's 5 p.m., and we've just made history. And I was hoping maybe for one question on that.

Here's our problem as Democrats. We hear from you guys all the time: “Why don't you get your message out?” And it seems like all you want to talk about is Trump. I think it has something to do with Trump being good for ratings and being good for the business model. But we've made a lot of history in the last few days, and I was just trying to say maybe we could spare five minutes for that.

TT: What was your takeaway from the single-digit losses for Democrats in the Nebraska and Minnesota special elections — both in double-digit Trump seats? What are you seeing in New York’s 19th Congressional District?

SPM: I think Pat Ryan’s a great candidate and he's running a very strong race — not just in the fall, but in the special election, which, as you know, nobody thinks we should win. But I think he's got a great chance and he might surprise people.

In Texas, I think that the Republicans spent millions of dollars to win a seat that's going away. And I think the day is coming when they're going to wish they had that money back, because we're going to win when it counts. In Minnesota, you saw us beat the spread, and I think Kevin McCarthy should be worried about that — especially given the a---kicking they took in Kansas, which is a coming attractions preview for the midterms. And we'll see what happens in the special election with Pat Ryan.

TT: The DCCC spent more in Michigan, to help defeat Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), than it spent in those special elections. Biaggi talks about that spending, and you’ve gotten flack for it. Does it come up when you’re campaigning?

SPM: I think it's an insider’s conversation. People talk about it on Twitter, but Twitter is not real life. I understand that people have genuine concerns about it, and I try to be respectful of those. And there will always be a debate about tactics and morality in politics.

But look at the Cook Political Report. It’s now much more likely that a Democrat is going to win that seat. That's the bottom line. The danger didn't start with John Gibbs. I was there on Jan 6. There were 139 of them ready to set aside the election. The danger is not whether one more Republican agrees with them; the danger is whether they control the House of Representatives. And it is far more likely that John Gibbs will lose than it is that Peter Meijer would have lost. Let's be real. We just won a Republican seat for $400,000 and Kevin McCarthy knows it.

TT: Was there any way for Democrats to have avoided the mess they’re in with redistricting in New York?

SPM: It was the Democratic Court of Appeals, our highest court, that blew it up. I'm glad that Chief Justice DiFiore packed her bags and left, and she should hang her head in shame, because it's a disgrace what they did. While Ron DeSantis is running roughshod over the Voting Rights Act, eliminating a [majority] Black district and getting away with it, and when Republicans get their way in in lots of states, a Democratic-controlled court in New York didn't give the Democratic legislature another chance to fix the maps.

And bear in mind what that means. It means that the independent commission now is subject to a veto from either party, which will guarantee that it will go not to the legislature, but to a special master for the rest of time. A hack judge upstate hires a Republican consultant from Pittsburgh to draw maps for 20 million people for ten years with no input. It's a disaster.

TT: Was the die just cast with the court, then? I remember Republicans going through some recriminations in 2018, when their map was struck down, — oh, if only we hadn’t tried to save this one seat, the map might have held up in court.

SPM: Here's a fun fact. The most outrageous gerrymander in these maps was the district Alessandra Biaggi drew to allow her to run for Congress. They did this with this magical connection across the water, from the Bronx to Long Island which is unprecedented.

TT: We talked about Gibbs winning in Michigan; we haven't really been seeing left-wing versions of John Gibbs winning Democratic primaries. What do you see happening now with the left wing of your party?

SPM: I just don't think there's a big appetite right now, among Democrats, to attack other Democrats. I think they understand that the real fight is in November against the MAGA Republicans who will take away our rights, our benefits, our freedoms. And in my own case, I'm the quarterback of that team. I'm leading the effort to keep MAGA Republicans out of power.

TT: What about Republican messaging against the additional IRS funding in the IRA? It’s: The IRS is going to come after you, just like the FBI came after Trump. They're going to sic the government on their political enemies. What's your response to that message?

SPM: My response would be that these knuckleheads voted against cheaper prescription drugs and they're trying to change the subject. They voted against cheaper health insurance premiums under the ACA, and they're trying to distract you with this nonsense. So it's our job to go tell people about these achievements. But make no mistake, these are big, important, popular things.

The bottom line is that the treasury secretary already issued an order on this, that the that the additional audits are supposed to be for people making more than $400,000 a year. There's a lot of people out there cheat on their taxes, and those of us who pay our taxes are getting screwed. This is about making people pay their pay their taxes like the rest of us, especially rich people who find all kinds of creative ways to not pay taxes. Remember, the Republicans also voted against making big corporations pay a minimum tax of 15 percent.

I know that if you crank up the Fox News machine, you can call black white and you can turn night into day. But in the real world, people want big corporations and rich people paying their fair share. They want cheaper prescription drugs. They want cheaper health insurance premiums. They want to do something about climate change. And every Republican voted against all that.

Countdown

… 14 days until primaries in Massachusetts

… 21 days until primaries in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

… 84 days until the midterm elections

