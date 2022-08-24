Post Politics Now Biden returning to Washington with news expected on student debt, Ukraine aid

Its implementation marks a success for the Biden administration, which has portrayed the rule as a necessary tool to help law enforcement officials combat a surge in gun violence. Other court challenges are pending.

Ghost guns have drawn growing scrutiny in recent years, with law enforcement agencies saying they are increasingly used in crimes. At a Rose Garden ceremony in April that included gun kits as props, President Biden called ghost guns the “weapons of choice for many criminals.”

Between 2016 and 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got more than 45,000 reports of “privately made firearms” being recovered by authorities during criminal investigations, the Justice Department said.