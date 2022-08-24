Post Politics Now Biden returning to Washington with news expected on student debt, Ukraine aid

Today, President Biden is scheduled to return to the White House from a vacation in Delaware with news expected on two fronts: the possible cancellation of up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of American borrowers and a $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to help continuing efforts to fend off a Russian invasion that began six months ago.
In primaries in New York and Florida on Tuesday, Democratic voters nominated established candidates for Congress and governor in several closely watched intraparty contests, picking well-known officeholders aligned with party leadership over rivals who sought to steer the party in a different direction. Voters in Oklahoma also went to the polls for runoff elections.
