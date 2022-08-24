Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The state of play suggests Democrats should lose at least one chamber of Congress and probably both. That’s when you consider the narrowness of their majorities (fewer than 10 seats in the House; a 50-50 Senate), President Biden’s dim political fortunes and the history of the party opposite the White House very often gaining ground in midterm elections.

It still might happen, but a series of special elections have given Democrats increasing license to believe they could beat the fundamentals.

Democrats again overperformed the 2020 presidential election results in a pair of special elections in New York on Tuesday. That means they’ve now overperformed 2020 in all four special elections decided since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

And that’s not including a fifth special election last week in Alaska, where votes are still being tallied and Democrats have a real shot at picking off a statewide seat where voters favored Donald Trump by 10 points.

Advertisement

Any single race — even a few races — can provide a misleading picture, and we often oversell the results of an individual special election. But they’re one of the best indicators we have of the current political environment, because they involve actual voters showing up to cast actual ballots. What’s more, the 2022 election cycle has given us an inordinate number of late special elections to glean clues from.

And the picture across these races is pretty consistent in some key ways. It involves Democrats overperforming Biden’s 2020 numbers by a handful of percentage points, and doing so thanks to turnout in more Democratic-leaning areas.

First, the shifts:

In Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in late June, a 15-point Biden loss was shrunk to a five-point Democratic loss — a gain of 10 points.

In Minnesota’s 1st District earlier this month, a 10-point Biden loss became a four-point Democratic loss — a gain of six points.

In New York’s 19th on Tuesday, a 1.5-point Biden win stretched modestly to 2.2 points, as results currently stand.

In New York’s 23rd on Tuesday, an 11-point Biden loss will shrink, with the Democrat currently trailing by 6.6 points — a gain of more than four points.

In these four races, Democrats are currently overperforming 2020 by an average of more than five points, and that’s compared to an election in which they won the presidency and held on to the House. It’s certainly very unlikely the party would overperform that much in November, especially with the “generic ballot” showing voters pretty evenly split between the two parties. But for Democrats staring down the barrel of a tough election, these are encouraging signs.

Advertisement

Especially when you dig a little deeper.

Tuesday’s marquee race was New York’s 19th, in large part because it’s such a closely divided district that both parties actually fought for — unlike most other special elections we’ve analyzed this election cycle. Republicans had high hopes to picking off a district Biden carried narrowly, with their candidate, Marc Molinaro, leading in every public poll.

The race turned out quite differently, with Democrat Pat Ryan leading by 51.1 percent to 48.9 percent with about 94 percent of expected votes counted.

The reason: Voters turned out at higher rates in the most Democratic-leaning counties.

Higher turnout in larger, more Democratic counties helped Pat Ryan win special House election in NY 19



Measuring turnout as % of 2020 votes, three counties have cleared 40% — Columbia, Dutchess, and Ulster



Just 11 counties here, but correlation coefficient is ~.7 https://t.co/NvPRoWyldQ pic.twitter.com/jn3P45jkoR — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) August 24, 2022

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki even calculated that, if relative turnout in each of the district’s counties were the same as in 2020, the current election results show Republicans would have won by very a narrow margin.

Advertisement

Something similar happened in Nebraska and Minnesota, as The Post’s Colby Itkowitz and Lenny Bronner summarized a couple weeks back. Effectively, Democrats overperformed in the biggest and most Democratic-leaning precincts, suggesting they more effectively turned out their base.

Side-by-side comparisons of the two congressional special elections that have taken place since Dobbs. Similar Democratic over-performance in both, driven by larger precincts. MN does look like Dems were able to turn out their base more effectively. pic.twitter.com/9RVsHX1hm7 — Lenny Bronner (@lennybronner) August 10, 2022

We don’t yet have precinct-level data to figure out whether these trends held in New York, but the county-level data suggests this did, to borrow that tired phrase, come down to turnout.

(Whether any of these trends hold in Alaska is difficult to say, given the results there aren’t final and the state has an unusual ranked-choice system. Democrat Mary Peltola currently leads on voters’ first choices, with 39 percent, while Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich are combining for nearly 6 in 10 votes. But the race is likely to be reduced to Peltola and Palin, at which point Peltola could pick off enough of Begich’s second-choice voters to win. And it’s very likely she’ll at least overperform Biden’s 10-point deficit from 2020.)

Advertisement

It’s all a starkly different picture from the last special election held before the Supreme Court overturned Roe, when Republican Mayra Flores in mid-June picked off a South Texas seat previously held by Democrats.

As we noted at the time, Democrats didn’t really fight for the district because it was effectively eliminated for the 2022 general election by redistricting, and South Texas has been something of a political wild card of late. But at the very least, it was a good sign for the GOP — especially given they also over-performed in a special election in California the week before (albeit for another district that will effectively cease to exist). Since then, the good signs in special elections have all been on the Democratic side.

And that can be instructive. As we wrote a couple weeks back, with some exceptions, late special elections do generally tell us something about which party is up and which party is down. And that’s with considerably fewer special elections to evaluate. The seven we’ve seen since the start of June of the election year appears to be an unprecedented number. And along with a narrowing of the generic ballot which Republicans have led for most of 2022, they show Democrats have at the very least punctured Republicans’ midterm momentum.

Advertisement

We shouldn’t expect Democrats’ turnout edge to be the same in November, when more casual voters are more likely to show up. Indeed, the fact that New York’s 19th showed less of a Democratic overperformance than the other special elections is instructive, because it featured higher turnout thanks to how contested it was. And the battle for both chambers is close enough that Republicans don’t need a wave election; they just need a modestly good one.

But unlike even three months ago, we’ve now got significant reason to doubt they’ll necessarily get one.

GiftOutline Gift Article