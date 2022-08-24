Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alaska's snow crabs have disappeared — and here's why. (Come for the conspiracy theories, stay for the real reason.) Today's edition: A judge has blocked the Biden administration's emergency abortion guidance in Texas, and the White House launches an effort to prep for monkeypox on college campuses. But first …

Supervised injection sites could lead to damaging political ads

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a divisive veto earlier this week, declining to let his state launch a trial program to open up sites allowing for supervised use of illegal drugs in three of its largest cities.

But the move likely won’t thwart advocates' efforts to create the state’s first sites. Within 24 hours, some nonprofits and local officials suggested they remain undeterred in their quest to open supervised consumption sites in California, arguing such centers could help clamp down on the scourge of overdose deaths plaguing the country.

“As an organization, we’re certainly committed to moving forward,” said Laura Thomas, director of HIV and harm reduction policy at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, a nonprofit interested in opening up a site.

“To save lives, I support a non-profit moving forward now with New York’s model of overdose prevention programs,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement.

Newsom isn’t the only politician to wrestle with this question — and he certainly won’t be the last. The nation’s only two sites opened their doors in New York City last year and won the support of the city’s past two mayors. Meanwhile, the Trump administration sued to halt a planned site in Philadelphia. But the Biden administration hasn’t yet taken a formal position as the number of overdose deaths soared to 100,000 in a single year.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed:

The news about SB57 is disappointing but we aren’t giving up. Overdose prevention programs save lives and help connect people to treatment and services. Thank you @Scott_Wiener for your leadership in fighting overdose deaths. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) August 22, 2022

In California

What was behind the veto? As a candidate for governor in 2018, Newsom said he was “very, very open” to the idea. But four years later, he is nixing legislation to allow for a pilot program, arguing it could “induce a world of unintended consequences.” He said he remained open to the sites if “local officials come back to the legislature with recommendations for a truly limited pilot program.”

Yet, some observers say his decision might not be purely based on the policy. Rather, the politics of the highly controversial sites may have played a role, particularly amid speculation that Newsom is positioning himself to run for president. (He shot down the notion he'd seek the nation's highest office as recently as May.)

“The ads write themselves,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School. “All you see is ads of Gavin Newsom’s California, and it’s drug addicts and crime and homelessness.”

Opponents argue opening the sites would send a message condoning drug use and wouldn’t reverse the country’s growing drug crisis. But supporters say such programs — which they refer to as overdose prevention centers — not only help save lives but can connect people with other resources, such as treatment and case management services.

The nation’s only two official sites are located in New York City. Since theySam Rivera, the executive director of OnPoint NYC, the nonprofit operating the centers, told The Health 202. Since they opened in November, the program has helped reverse roughly 420 overdoses,the executive director ofthe nonprofit operating the centers, told The Health 202.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes:

SB 57 would permit specified cities and counties to operate facilities for individuals to consume illegal narcotics. This backward proposal shows a disregard for life and would accelerate CA's drug epidemic. Please see my letter urging Governor Newsom to veto this bill. pic.twitter.com/1ykQ3P5Ejb — OC Sheriff Don Barnes (@OCSheriffBarnes) August 3, 2022

Federal level

But what stance will the Biden administration take? That question hasn’t yet been answered.

President Biden has embraced a slate of harm reduction policies, which refers to measures aimed at curbing deaths and infectious diseases, rather than just achieving abstinence. Federal officials’ latest drug plan calls for ensuring Americans can access syringe service programs, test strips to detect the powerful synthetic fentanyl, and the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. But as our colleague Lenny Bernstein noted, the plan was mum on the still-controversial idea of supervised drug consumption sites.

The Justice Department hasn’t said where it will land in the case of Philadelphia’s long-stalled supervised consumption sites. A spokesperson said the department is analyzing the sites in an email yesterday.

“Although we cannot comment on pending litigation, the Department is evaluating supervised consumption sites, including discussions with state and local regulators about appropriate guardrails for such sites, as part of an overall approach to harm reduction and public safety,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

State scan

Abortion was part of the debate in Democratic battles last night

Democratic efforts to galvanize voters in November around abortion gained new steam last night after results poured in from Florida’s primary and a closely watched New York special election, our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and David Weigel write.

The results were a welcome sign for Democratic leaders, who want to motivate voters to cast ballots against the Republican party, which has long felt well-positioned to make gains in November. Even as Democrats now say they have reason for optimism, historical trends point to a challenging November for the president and Democrats.

Here’s the latest as of this morning:

In New York …

Abortion factored heavily in a special election held in the state’s 19th District. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, the Democratic candidate, made abortion rights the cornerstone of his campaign against Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The Associated Press called the race for Ryan.

Republicans had hoped the election would be a pickup opportunity after Biden narrowly won the district in 2020. In two recent special elections in Nebraska and Minnesota, Democrats lost Trump-won districts by single digits after running hard on abortion access. Those results encouraged Democrats to continue campaigning on the issue.

Meanwhile, in Florida …

Rep. Charlie Crist — the onetime Republican governor of Florida who’s now a Democrat — beat out state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this fall. While campaigning, Fried blasted Crist over his checkered record on abortion issues.

Democratic Rep. Val Demings won her party’s nomination to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R) this November in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races. Demings has already signaled she plans to make abortion access a key plank of her campaign.

Rebekah Jones will face Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) for a seat in the heavily Republican district. As a former Florida health department employee, she claimed the state was misrepresenting covid-19 data, but a state inspector general’s report found her allegations unfounded.

Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida's Democratic candidate for governor:

Charlie Crist Delivers Speech on Election Night. https://t.co/c6ZJ5tjU7m — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 24, 2022

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.):

Rep. Val Demings talks about protecting the right to vote during her primary election night victory speech. She will face Rubio in November. https://t.co/4PQGXh7T3m pic.twitter.com/H1rleZ2CSi — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 24, 2022

Federal judge blocks abortion emergency guidance in Texas

A federal judge in Texas halted the Biden administration’s emergency abortion guidance requiring doctors to terminate a pregnancy if doing so is necessary to stabalize a patient in an emergency medical situation, Reuters reports this morning. The judge only blocked the guidance in Texas as well as against two antiabortion groups of doctors, rather than a nationwide injunction.

The Department of Health and Human Services issued updated guidance in July — which centered on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act — in an effort to show they were leveraging existing federal guidance to maximize the chance to get an abortion. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued over the effort. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump-era appointee, said the guidance went beyond the text of a federal law, Reuters notes.

Politico's Josh Gerstein:

BREAKING: Federal judge in Lubbock (James Hendrix/Trump) has blocked HHS's guidance on hospitals' obligation to provide abortion-related services in emergencies (EMTALA). Ruling applies in Texas and nationwide to 2 pro-life groups. Doc: https://t.co/vSjvtIuzIs — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 24, 2022

White House prescriptions

First in The Health 202: White House launches effort to prep for monkeypox on college campuses

The Biden administration this afternoon will launch a series of virtual town halls to provide guidance to colleges and universities on how to best curb the spread of monkeypox and covid-19 on campus this fall.

Demetre Daskalakis, the White House monkeypox response deputy coordinator, will be joined by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American College Health Association and the American Council on Education for the event. This comes as the administration has come under fire for missteps in its monkeypox response, such as failing to recognize the virus was spreading more aggressively than in the past.

About the event: Health officials will discuss core monkeypox mitigation strategies, guidance for isolating students who’ve contracted the disease, and proper sanitization in areas like locker rooms and public restrooms. The webinar will also touch on the best ways to educate students about monkeypox and the resources available to them, including recommendations to partner with student health ambassadors and leaders of gay-straight alliance groups, a senior White House policy adviser told The Health 202.

As of now, White House officials don’t believe that students at higher education institutions are at a greater risk than the general population to contract monkeypox, which has predominantly affected men who have sex with men, according to the adviser.

Agency alert

Life expectancy dropped in every state in 2020

Life expectancy in the United States dropped by nearly two years during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new CDC data published yesterday. All 50 states and D.C. saw life expectancy declines in 2020, a trend federal officials attributed largely to covid-19 and a rise in “unintentional injuries,” specifically overdose deaths.

By-the-numbers:

For the United States overall , life expectancy at birth was 77 years in 2020, down from 78.8 years in 2019. , life expectancy at birth wasin 2020, down from

Life expectancy was highest predominantly in the West and Northeast, with Hawaii claiming the top spot at 80.7 years .

The South tended to have the lowest life expectancy rates , with Mississippi reporting the nation’s lowest at 71.9 years .

New York and D.C. had the sharpest declines in the nation, plummeting by 3 years and 2.7 years respectively.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics:

#STATOFTHEDAY #LifeExpectancy at birth declined in every state and DC from 2019 to 2020, ranging from a 3.0 year drop in #NY to an 0.2 year drop in #HI. https://t.co/pgzYIxBXDE pic.twitter.com/5Y4G5vvRsS — NCHS (@NCHStats) August 23, 2022

In other health news

Moderna submitted its application yesterday to the Food and Drug Administration for for emergency use authorization of its updated covid-19 booster targeting the latest omicron subvariants.

The Biden administration will extend waivers through the end of the year that provide low-income families with additional baby formula options, which were originally offered in response to the national infant formula shortage earlier this year. that provide low-income families with additional baby formula options, which were originally offered in response to the national infant formula shortage earlier this year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was 73 percent effective in protecting children under 5 this spring as the highly infectious omicron variant spread, according to new data from the companies released yesterday. this spring as the highly infectious omicron variant spread, according to new data from the companies released yesterday.

The online review site Yelp will roll out a new feature toAssociated Press reports. to protect users seeking abortions from being misled about pregnancy centers that deter clients from having the procedure that are listed on its platform, thereports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

