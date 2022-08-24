Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union 31 years ago today — and the U.S. has warned that Russia might mark the holiday with fresh attacks. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … The Post's Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany and Rosalind S. Helderman report that the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search followed months of resistance and delay by former president Donald Trump … What we're watching: President Biden's student loan announcement … but first …

The campaign

Special election results give Democrats hope they won't get shellacked in November

Maybe Democrats aren't headed for a shellacking in November after all.

Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in a swing seat in New York's Hudson Valley, buoying Democrats' hopes that voters' anger over the overturning of Roe v. Wade will help the party limit its losses in November's midterm election.

Ryan, the Ulster County executive, was leading Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, 52 percent to 48 percent early this morning. That's a slightly larger margin than the one by which Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the district in 2020, although it could shift slightly as any outstanding votes are tabulated.

Ryan will succeed former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned in May to become New York's lieutenant governor.

Ryan campaigned heavily on defending abortion rights, making the race a test case for how swing district voters respond to such a message. “Every indicator we’ve had from the very beginning of the campaign is that this in the central issue, and that the energy around it is massive,” Ryan told The Early earlier this month.

Molinaro, meanwhile, said abortion should be left to the states and campaigned instead on crime and the economy.

Ryan's victory follows special elections in Minnesota and Nebraska in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling that Republicans won but in which Democrats outperformed Biden's margins in 2020.

The trend appears to have held in another special election on Tuesday, this one to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.). Republican Joe Sempolinski defeated Democrat Max Della Pia 53 percent to 47 percent in a district that Trump won by about 11 points in 2020, although the final margin could change.

Ryan, meanwhile also won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to run in a newly redrawn swing district that overlaps with the one he'll represent for the next four months. (The special election to fill Delgado's seat was held under the old district lines.) He'll face Colin Schmitt, a Republican state assemblyman, in November.

Lawmakers lose their seats

Two New York Democrats — one a committee chairwoman who’s been in Congress for nearly three decades, the other a freshman — lost their seats on Tuesday.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defeated Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, in a surprisingly decisive fashion months after their districts were unexpectedly combined in redistricting. Nadler was leading Maloney 55 percent to 24 percent, with a third Democrat, Suraj Patel, trailing with 19 percent.

And Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved to New York City to run for an open House seat after his own district was reshaped by redistricting, failed to win over enough Democrats in his new district. Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who was House Democrats’ lead counsel during Trump's first impeachment, defeated state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou 26 percent to 24 percent. Jones took third with 18 percent.

Republicans and Democrats alike dodged nominees who threatened to become headaches in Congress if they won.

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) narrowly survived a primary challenge from Laura Loomer, a far-right activist whose anti-Muslim tweets in 2018 led Twitter to ban her. Cory Mills, an Army veteran, won the Republican primary to succeed Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), defeating state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who’d vowed to oppose House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker if Republicans win the House majority. (Republicans transformed Murphy’s swing seat into a redder district during redistricting.)

And former Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.), who called a reporter a defecating robot (using more colorful language) and compared the tea party to the Ku Klux Klan during his time in office, lost a comeback bid for the seat that Democratic Rep. Val Demings is relinquishing to run for Senate. Max Frost, a 25-year-old activist, won the primary with 35 percent of the vote, with Grayson trailing in third.

Two more wins for Trump

Two candidates endorsed by Trump won their primaries.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) defeated T.W. Shannon, a former state House speaker, in a primary runoff election, all but guaranteeing he'll be elected in November to succeed retiring Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe. (A.J. Ferate, the Oklahoma Republican Party chairman, chastised Mullin and Shannon earlier this month for insisting the 2020 election was stolen.)

And Anna Paulina Luna, an Air Force veteran who challenged Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) in 2020, won the Republican nomination to succeed him in a district that Florida Republicans made much redder in redistricting, clearing her path to Congress.

More results from noteworthy races:

Florida governor: Crist easily won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis , defeating Nikki Fried , Florida’s agriculture commissioner, 60 percent to 35 percent.

New York’s 17th District: Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney , the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, easily dispatched his primary challenger, state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi , 67 percent to 33 percent. Biaggi was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

New York’s 23rd District: Nick Langworthy, the New York Republican State Committee chairman, defeated Carl Paladino, the 2010 Republican nominee for governor with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, who backed his candidacy despite his history of inflammatory and racist comments. , the New York Republican State Committee chairman, defeated, the 2010 Republican nominee for governor with a knack for making incendiary comments 52 percent to 48 percent. Paladino's loss is a blow to(R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, who backed his candidacy despite his history of inflammatory and racist comments.

More coverage from The Post:

At Mar-a-Lago

FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search followed months of resistance, delay by Trump

‘Mar-a-Lago is a big problem’: Our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany and Rosalind S. Helderman detail Trump’s reluctance to cooperate with the National Archives and FBI investigators which led to this month’s search of Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what happened:

In 2021: “After Trump’s term ended in January 2021, Archives officials identified various high-profile items that had not been sent to their collection and requested they been located and turned over.”

On Jan. 17: Nearly a year later, “Trump returned 15 boxes of newspaper clips, presidential briefing papers, handwritten notes and assorted mementos to the National Archives … The boxes arrived without any kind of logs or inventories to describe their content … [and] instead, contained a hodgepodge of documents, including some that didn’t even come from Trump’s time in the White House. But some of the White House records had obvious markings indicating they were classified.”

February to March: The Archives referred the matter to the FBI in early February. The FBI interviewed “several Archives officials about the returned classified documents and their interactions with Trump’s team,” per our colleagues.

On April 12: The Archives emailed Trump’s lawyers, informing them that the FBI would begin reviewing the sensitive documents Trump returned in January.

On May 10: Acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall “outlined weeks of resistance that followed the April 12 email,” in a letter to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran. “It has now been four weeks since we first informed you of our intent to provide the FBI access to the boxes so that it and others in the Intelligence Community can conduct their reviews,” Steidel Wall wrote. “The May 10 letter said government lawyers had concluded that executive privilege is held by the current president, not a former one , and that President Biden had delegated to Steidel Wall the decision as to whether the FBI should be allowed to view the records. ‘I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s ‘protective’ claim of privilege,’ she wrote, indicating she would allow the FBI to begin viewing the records in two days.” Acting archivist“outlined weeks of resistance that followed the April 12 email,” in a letter to Trump lawyer“It has now been four weeks since we first informed you of our intent to provide the FBI access to the boxes so that it and others in the Intelligence Community can conduct their reviews,” Steidel Wall wrote.

“The May 10 letter said government lawyers had concluded that executive privilege is held by the current president, not a former one , and that President Biden had delegated to Steidel Wall the decision as to whether the FBI should be allowed to view the records. ‘I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s ‘protective’ claim of privilege,’ she wrote, indicating she would allow the FBI to begin viewing the records in two days.”

May 11: “Trump’s lawyer accepted a grand jury subpoena seeking any records with classified markings at Mar-a-Lago.”

June 3: Trump lawyer Christina Bobb and “Corcoran met with a senior Justice Department official and three FBI agents, turning over the records they had gathered.”

June 22: The Justice Department issued a new subpoena to the Trump Organization, which owns Mar-a-Lago, seeking “surveillance video to help show who might have been coming and going from the storage area where Corcoran and Bobb had indicated boxes of records taken from the White House were being stored. The footage showed various people entering and leaving the room.”

Aug. 8: The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago.

What we're watching

President Biden is heading back from Rehoboth Beach, Del., this morning and is expected to announce his long-awaited decision on whether or not to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt — a policy some Democrats have championed, some have dismissed as insufficiently bold and still others have warned could exacerbate inflation.

Biden has repeatedly extended the temporary, pandemic-driven moratorium on student loan repayments, which is set to expire Aug. 31.

Looking ahead: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will deliver remarks next month kicking off the Texas Tribune Festival.

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

New Webb photos just dropped 😍

Giant news from a giant planet!@NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible. Get the details: https://t.co/6WKbAQY78z pic.twitter.com/9uaACCPGyU — NASA (@NASA) August 22, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

