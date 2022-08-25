Post Politics Now Biden to step back onto the campaign trail in Maryland

Today, President Biden is stepping onto the campaign trail with a planned rally in Rockville, Md., hosted by the Democratic National Committee. The event comes as once-dreary prospects for Democrats appear to be improving in the upcoming midterm elections. The rally will offer Biden a chance to tout recent legislative successes and frame the choice voters face in November.
Meanwhile, Biden is expected to have a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. support a day after announcing a new military aid package. On Wednesday, Biden also made good on a controversial campaign promise to cancel a portion of the education debt held by millions of Americans. Expect to hear about student loans at Thursday’s rally as well.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.