Post Politics Now Biden to step back onto the campaign trail in Maryland

On our radar: At rally, Biden to frame choices for voters in fall, White House says
The latest: Judge blocks part of Idaho’s abortion law from taking effect
On our radar: Congressional Democrats buoyed by peformances in early contests
President Biden delivers remarks regarding student loan debt forgiveness at the White House on Wednesday. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is next to him. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated August 25, 2022 at 7:38 a.m. EDT|Published August 25, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is stepping onto the campaign trail with a planned rally in Rockville, Md., hosted by the Democratic National Committee. The event comes as once-dreary prospects for Democrats appear to be improving in the upcoming midterm elections. The rally will offer Biden a chance to tout recent legislative successes and frame the choice voters face in November.

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to have a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. support a day after announcing a new military aid package. On Wednesday, Biden also made good on a controversial campaign promise to cancel a portion of the education debt held by millions of Americans. Expect to hear about student loans at Thursday’s rally as well.

  • Noon Eastern time: The Justice Department faces a deadline set by a federal judge in Florida to suggest redactions to the affidavit underpinning the recent search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a DNC reception in Montgomery County, Md.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Biden headlines a DNC rally in Rockville, Md.

