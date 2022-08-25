Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … The Post's Hannah Knowles, David Weigel and Paul Kane on why GOP prospects are narrowing in the House as Democrats overperform in early contests … Poll Watch: Emily Guskin on the voters who are down on Biden but not on Democrats … DeSantis flexes influence with ‘anti-woke’ school board victories, Tim Craig and Lori Rozsa report … but first …

On the Hill

Manchin delivered for Democrats. Can they return the favor?

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is accustomed to being a kingmaker in Washington, with Democrats ready to offer him almost anything to secure his elusive vote.

But Manchin's latest effort to overhaul the rules for approving new energy infrastructure is testing the bounds of his once-limitless influence on Capitol Hill.

To gain the centrist senator's vote for an ambitious law to tackle climate change and lower the deficit, top Democrats and the White House promised to pass a separate bill this fall to speed up the permitting process for new energy projects, an important issue in Manchin's home state.

Manchin is hoping to attach the permitting package to a stopgap funding bill that must pass by Sept. 30 to prevent a government shutdown.

“It either keeps the country open, or we shut down the government. That’ll happen Sept. 30, so let’s see how that politics plays out,” Manchin told West Virginia MetroNews this week.

But it's unclear whether the gambit will work.

For one thing, liberal House Democrats have said they have serious concerns about potentially undermining the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions.

“Destroying NEPA has long been on Republicans' wish list,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the House Natural Resources Committee’s chairman, said in a recent interview. “But now, in a bizarre twist of history, Democrats are in a position to deliver on that agenda.”

And GOP lawmakers might be loath to help Democrats pass the legislation weeks after Manchin angered Republicans by announcing that he’d negotiated a secret deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to pass a climate bill they thought was dead.

Chris Treanor, a Democratic lobbyist at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said it might take some time for Republicans “to meaningfully engage in negotiations over policies that have been a priority of theirs for a decade or more, just given the bad blood.”

The bill would need the votes of at least 10 Republican senators — or more if any Democrats or independents refuse to support it — to overcome a filibuster. Whether Republicans ultimately agree to back it could depend on whether the bill is as aggressive as they want.

If the final bill is similar to a recently leaked draft, “it’ll be hard to get Republican votes to support it,” said one GOP lobbyist, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. “It doesn’t really have any teeth.”

Policy details

The leaked draft of the bill, which bears the watermark of the American Petroleum Institute, would shorten environmental reviews under NEPA and require President Biden to designate 25 energy projects of “strategic national importance,” among other provisions. (API didn't draft the bill, according to a person familiar with the matter; the draft was shared with API and other trade groups for comment.)

A second person confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said it was about a month-and-a-half old.

A closely held new draft has been circulating in recent days, according to three people familiar with the matter. A two-page summary of the legislation obtained by The Washington Post has also made the rounds among Senate Democrats.

The bill would expedite not only fossil fuel projects such as natural gas pipelines but also the transmission lines needed to carry clean electricity, according to the summary.

“The proposed Senate Permitting Package would help expedite the nationwide buildout of power sector transmission infrastructure that is critical to deploying the cleaner generation needed to hit President Biden's climate goals of a 50-52% reduction in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 beneath 2005 levels,” the document says.

Neither the leaked draft nor the two-page summary mentions the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project under construction that Manchin has championed to transport Appalachian shale gas about 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia.

But a person familiar with the matter said the permitting package would still help the pipeline, which has been mired in litigation and other delays, by expediting permitting and licensing under the Clean Water Act.

One of the companies behind the pipeline, Equitrans Midstream, and two other natural gas companies hired Larry Puccio, Manchin’s former chief of staff and longtime friend, last year to lobby on their behalf. Puccio and another lobbyist, Angel Moore, have lobbied the Senate and the Energy Department on permitting issues, according to a disclosure filing.

Reached by phone, Puccio said he wasn’t lobbying on the permitting bill.

“I’ve done nothing on permitting,” he said.

Equitrans Midstream declined to comment.

Green angst

API is preparing to lobby lawmakers to support the permitting bill if the final version garners the powerful trade group's approval.

“If the bill is worthy of our support, you should expect us to put a full-throated effort into advancing the legislation,” Mike Sommers, API's president and chief executive, said in an interview on Wednesday.

But the proposal has put environmental groups in a tough spot. While many environmentalists have voiced serious concerns about the side deal, others privately concede that it was necessary to secure Manchin's vote for the biggest climate bill in U.S. history.

A coalition of 650 climate groups on Wednesday sent a letter to Democratic leadership expressing “strenuous opposition” to the deal. Earthjustice, an environmental law organization, has also circulated an analysis of how the permitting proposal could accelerate the approval of fossil fuel projects, according to a copy of the analysis obtained by The Post.

“There's a misconception right now that we won't be able to build out the clean energy infrastructure we desperately need unless we roll back environmental laws,” said Abbie Dillen, Earthjustice's president.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said in a statement that agreeing to overhaul permitting rules was essential to passing the climate bill.

“Most of us believe we can improve the federal permitting process for energy projects in a way that doesn’t strip away critical protections for our environment and our health,” he said.

The campaign

GOP prospects narrow in House as Democrats overperform in early contests

The red ripple: “Republicans are facing dimming prospects for an overwhelming sweep in the House this fall, according to independent analysts and strategists across parties, as Democrats defy a long-predicted red wave in early contests by capitalizing on abortion’s rise as a campaign issue and a renewed focus on former president Donald Trump,” our colleagues Hannah Knowles, David Weigel and Paul Kane report.

“Democratic candidates now have outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margins in four special elections held since the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade . The starkest example came Tuesday in New York’s 19th Congressional District, where Democrat Pat Ryan — who made abortion access central to his campaign — defeated Republican Marc Molinaro by just over two percentage points. Biden won the district by little more than one percentage point in 2020.”

“The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Wednesday revised its projections for GOP gains in the House, with editor Dave Wasserman 20 to 35 seats , is now projecting a more modest increase of 10 to 20 seats . And Republicans say they have dialed back their expectations even as they remain confident they will retake the House.” with editor saying on Twitter that it is ‘not out of the question’ for Democrats to maintain control of the chamber. The group, which once predicted Republicans would pick up, is now projecting a more modest increase of. And Republicans say they have dialed back their expectations even as they remain confident they will retake the House.”

Why it matters: “A path has opened up toward political victories in November that would hand liberals a chance at sweeping legislative wins that might eclipse the major Democratic agenda items signed into law this summer,” “A path has opened up toward political victories in November that would hand liberals a chance at sweeping legislative wins that might eclipse the major Democratic agenda items signed into law this summer,” our colleague Paul Kane writes . If Democrats hold the House and gain two seats in the Senate, it will pave “the way for more-expansive liberal wish-list items through passage of party-line budget bills.”

Poll Watch

A poll showing high Biden disapproval also has good news for Democrats

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin: A Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday found that 60 percent of Americans disapproved of Biden while 37 percent approved, terrible ratings that would usually mean big losses for his party in midterm elections.

In 2018, national exit polls found 54 percent of voters disapproved of former president Trump, and 90 percent of them supported Democrats for Congress. Last November, disapproval of Biden in Virginia helped Republican Glenn Youngkin win his election as governor in a state Trump lost by 10 points in 2020.

But the Pew poll shows that despite anemic ratings for Biden, Republicans have no advantage in overall support for Congress: 44 percent of registered voters said they’d support the Democratic candidate and 42 percent were in favor of the Republican candidate.

Pew found 93 percent of voters who approved of Biden “very strongly” supported Democrats for Congress, as did 86 percent of voters who approved of Biden “not so strongly.”

The poll found a wide disconnect among voters who disapproved of Biden. Voters who disapproved of him “very strongly” supported Republican candidates for Congress by a margin of 82 percent to 6 percent for Democrats. But among the 17 percent of voters who disapproved of Biden “not so strongly,” Democrats led by 43 percent to 29 percent over Republicans, with 28 percent saying they would support another candidate or weren’t sure.

That means a group of voters are leaning toward supporting Democrats this fall despite their frustrations with Biden’s performance. There are other signs of Democratic candidates outperforming Biden’s approval rating as well.

A Marquette Law School Poll of registered voters in Wisconsin this month found Biden was 15 percentage points underwater — but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was running about even with Republican Tim Michels. In the Senate race, Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes had a six-point lead over Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Tuesday’s special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District also suggested Democrats are holding their own in competitive congressional elections. Voters who are down on Biden — but not strongly — may still favor his party’s candidates in midterm elections and could save the Democrats from a midterm washout like many presidents’ parties have experienced in the past.

The campaign

DeSantis nets big wins in school board races

The other kingmaker: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw big wins Tuesday night in nearly two dozen school board races where he endorsed conservative candidates backing his education agenda, underscoring his influence as he uses local races to build his voter base and showcase his national platform,” our colleagues Tim Craig and Lori Rozsa report. “Conservatives say they now have new majorities on school boards in Miami-Dade, Duval, Sarasota and Brevard counties, potentially reshaping policies for more than half a million students and thousands of teachers.”

“In a sign of how DeSantis is energizing Florida Republicans, more than 100,000 registered Republicans voted Tuesday compared with Democrats — even though both DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) were running unopposed in the primary.”

What we're watching

Biden is in Rockville, Md., today to stump for fellow Democrats at a Democratic National Committee event. The rally, which kicks off the White House’s midterm push, is likely to be in support of best-selling author and political newcomer Wes Moore, a Democrat who would be the state’s first Black governor if elected in November; and Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D), who would be the state’s first Black attorney general.

Also happening today: The Justice Department will submit their proposed redactions to the affidavit that led to this month’s search of Mar-a-Lago. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who last week said he is “inclined” to unseal some of the affidavit, is expected to make a final decision today.

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

