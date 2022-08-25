Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The big idea School's back from summer. Teacher's out forever. Add the teacher-shortage crisis to the list of social ills the coronavirus pandemic did not create but dramatically worsened. By some estimates, there may be 280,000 fewer public-school staff, including teachers, than before covid hit. The Department of Education says all 50 states are affected.

The strains of the pandemic — the remote learning, stressed-out students, enforcing pandemic mitigation like mask-wearing and distancing, irate parents, to name just a few — clearly didn’t make things better for public-school educators.

But like the mental health crisis in young people, which covid turned from already really awful to catastrophic, the teacher crisis predates the pandemic. And the full repercussions for American education (and politics) aren’t clear yet in this back-to-school month.

All of this means policymakers can’t rely on a kind of laissez faire, “oh, things will return to normal by themselves” approach to addressing the problem, which was years — even decades — in the making.

The problem

Back in 2018-2019, teachers went on strike in states like West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona, North and South Carolina and Kentucky. The most common demand was pay increases. The results were mixed, but the point is not all was happy in teacherland well before 2020.

There was also a grim 2016 report from the nonprofit Learning Policy Institute, highlighted here by my colleague Valerie Strauss. It laid out how teacher-education enrollment — a.k.a., the people expressly learning to lead a classroom — fell 35 percent from 2009 to 2014. In raw numbers, that meant slipping from 691,000 to 451,000. “[A]nd nearly 8 percent of the teaching workforce is leaving every year, the majority before retirement age,” Valerie noted.

Earlier this month, my colleague Hannah Natanson took stock of the teacher-shortage landscape. It wasn’t pretty.

“It is hard to know exactly how many U.S. classrooms are short of teachers for the 2022-2023 school year; no national database precisely tracks the issue. But state- and district-level reports have emerged across the country detailing staffing gaps that stretch from the hundreds to the thousands — and remain wide open as summer winds rapidly to a close.”

“The Nevada State Education Association estimated that roughly 3,000 teaching jobs remained unfilled across the state’s 17 school districts as of early August. In a January report, the Illinois Association of Regional School Superintendents found that 88 percent of school districts statewide were having ‘problems with teacher shortages’ — while 2,040 teacher openings were either empty or filled with a ‘less than qualified’ hire. And in the Houston area, the largest five school districts are all reporting that between 200 and 1,000 teaching positions remain open.”

“Why are America’s schools so short-staffed? Experts point to a confluence of factors including pandemic-induced teacher exhaustion, low pay and some educators’ sense that politicians and parents — and sometimes their own school board members — have little respect for their profession amid an escalating educational culture war that has seen many districts and states pass policies and laws restricting what teachers can say about U.S. history, race, racism, gender and sexual orientation, as well as LGBTQ issues.”

You can add that particularly American plague, shooting incidents at schools.

Addressing the problem

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told Education Week in an interview published Tuesday that “the teacher shortage is a symptom of a teacher respect issue.”

“In order for us to address the teacher respect issue, we have to provide better salaries, better working conditions for teachers, and have teacher voice be a bigger part of our reimagining of education,” Cardona said.

President Biden’s administration has pushed school districts to tape American Rescue Plan funds to provide incentives, like signing bonuses, as well as bring back retired teachers, Cardona said.

Will that work? Hannah’s reporting suggests it’s a mixed bag.

“Nevada’s Clark County School District, which serves 320,000 students, is one of many school systems taking a scattershot approach to staff shortages by trying several solutions at once. In hopes of shrinking its roughly 1,300 teaching vacancies, the district has raised the starting teacher salary by $7,000 and is offering a $4,000 ‘relocation bonus’ to new teachers who move from out of state or more than 100 miles. In an interview, Superintendent Jesus F. Jara said the district is also granting employees a “retention bonus” of up to $5,000 for staying in their jobs.”

“But, with school slated to start in a week, the district is still only 92 percent staffed, Jara said. And — despite ‘around-the-clock’ efforts from his human resources team — he does not believe the district will close the gap in time.”

And maybe, since this has been years in the making, that counts as a return to an unpleasant normal.

What’s happening now

Biden to step back onto the campaign trail in Maryland

“Today, President Biden is stepping onto the campaign trail with a planned rally in Rockville, Md., hosted by the Democratic National Committee. The event comes as once-dreary prospects for Democrats appear to be improving in the upcoming midterm elections. The rally will offer Biden a chance to tout recent legislative successes and frame the choice voters face in November,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

White House moves staffers to finalize makeover of press operation

“Olivia Dalton, who most recently served as the communications director at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, will join the White House press office as principal deputy press secretary, filling the job Karine Jean-Pierre held before she was elevated to press secretary,” Tyler Pager reports.

Some background: “Dalton worked for then-Sen. Joe Biden for two years before he became vice president and then served in the Obama administration. She worked on the Biden transition and served as press secretary to first lady Michelle Obama during the 2012 campaign.”

The war in Ukraine

Putin to expand Russian military

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of Russia’s military from 1.9 million to 2.04 million people, Russian media reported Thursday. In Ukraine, the death toll from Russian strikes on a train station and residential area in the village of Chaplyne rose to 25, including two children, as search and rescue operations concluded,” Adela Suliman and Rachel Pannett report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Archives asked for records in 2021 after Trump lawyer agreed they should be returned, email says

“About two dozen boxes of presidential records stored in then-President Donald Trump’s White House residence were not returned to the National Archives and Records Administration in the final days of his term even after Archives officials were told by a Trump lawyer that the documents should be given back, according to an email from the top lawyer at the record-keeping agency,” Josh Dawsey and Jacqueline Alemany report.

Millions in covid aid went to retrain veterans. Only 397 landed jobs.

“The offer to military veterans left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic was tantalizing: A year of online courses courtesy of the federal government. Graduates would be set up for good jobs in high-demand fields from app development to graphic design,” Lisa Rein and Yeganeh Torbati report.

But “many schools proved unable to attract students or deliver promised services. In addition to Future Tech, nearly 90 schools have had their approvals yanked, according to VA officials, including several that were actively serving about 100 veterans. Some schools were cut off amid allegations of predatory practices, while others simply went out of business.”

For U.S. troops who survived Kabul airport disaster, guilt and grief endure

“It’s unclear if the bombing at Abbey Gate could have been averted. The event was a low point in the United States’ exit from Afghanistan and the treacherous operation that began when Taliban foot soldiers swept into the capital 11 days prior. For the American military personnel involved, much of their experience throughout those two weeks is still coming into focus now, a year later, as they process the suffering they witnessed, and cope with lasting feelings of anger, guilt and grief,” Dan Lamothe reports.

“This account of the deployment and the attack, carried out by an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, is based on interviews with 14 service members involved, including the top military commander who planned and directed the operation.”

… and beyond

Government funding talks clouded by Manchin's energy permitting demands

“The House and Senate have just weeks after their August break to pass a short-term funding patch that keeps the government open after Sept. 30. While a shutdown isn’t likely, Republicans and even some progressives have suggested that approving a bipartisan stopgap won’t be easy if it includes certain energy permitting provisions meant to button up the climate portions of Democrats’ signature party-line domestic policy bill,” Politico's Caitlin Emma reports.

How China could choke Taiwan

“Taiwan’s geography leaves it vulnerable to a blockade. Its population, industry and ports are concentrated on its western flank, closest to China. China could impose a blockade, by sending ships and submarines to prevent vessels from entering or leaving Taiwan’s ports. It could use warplanes and missiles to dominate the skies,” the New York Times's Chris Buckley, Pablo Robles, Marco Hernandez and Amy Chang Chien report.

“Even a limited blockade would threaten one of the world’s busiest trade routes. Much of the shipping traffic in the Taiwan Strait goes to the ports of Kaohsiung and Taichung on the island’s west.”

The latest on covid

Over 2 million Americans aren’t working due to long covid

“Between two million and four million Americans aren’t working due to the long-term effects of Covid-19, according to a new Brookings Institution report released Wednesday,” the Wall Street Journal's Sumathi Reddy reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden issues new rule to protect program for young immigrants

“The regulation, which takes effect on Oct. 31, is meant to protect DACA by codifying the program and replacing a 2012 memo that first created it. The Obama-era program currently offers work permits and protection from deportation to more than 600,000 undocumented immigrants,” Politico's Sabrina Rodriguez reports.

Women — particularly women of color — stand to benefit most from Biden’s student loan relief plan

“President Joe Biden announced a highly anticipated plan Wednesday to offer student loan relief to more than 40 million people, a move supporters hope will have life-changing ramifications for borrowers, particularly women, who hold two-thirds of student loan debt, and women of color, whose loan debt is highest,” the 19th's Nadra Nittle reports.

Utah sues Biden over restored national monument boundaries

“The state of Utah is suing the Biden administration over its decision to restore the size of two national monuments that were shrunk by then-President Trump.The size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, both located in Utah, were cut by nearly half and about 85 percent, respectively, during the Trump administration,” the Hill's Rachel Frazin reports.

Biden names second woman to head the Secret Service

“Biden said in a statement that he had selected Kim Cheatle, who rose through the ranks during 27 years with the agency and served on his security detail when he was vice president. Cheatle, currently an official with PepsiCo, will become the agency’s second female chief in its 157-year history,” Matt Viser reports.

Who has student debt in America, visualized

“About 1 in 5 Americans hold student loans. More than half of those 45 million people with federal student loans have $20,000 or less to pay, with about a third of all borrowers owing less than $10,000. Seven percent of people with federal debt owe more than $100,000,” Alyssa Fowers and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel report.

Hot on the left

Democrats sense a shift in the political winds, but it may not be enough

“Democratic leaders, once beaten down by the prospect of a brutal midterm election in the fall, are daring to dream that they can maintain control of Congress this November,” the NYT's Jonathan Weisman reports.

“But the House map in 2022 favors Republicans, thanks to Republican-led redistricting and a slew of retirements of Democratic lawmakers. That means the shifting political winds are more likely to merely blunt any Republican wave in the House rather than save the Democratic majority.”

Hot on the right

The half-trillion-dollar student-loan executive coup

“Worse than the cost is the moral hazard and awful precedent this sets. Those who will pay for this write-off are the tens of millions of Americans who didn’t go to college, or repaid their debt, or skimped and saved to pay for college, or chose lower-cost schools to avoid a debt trap. This is a college graduate bailout paid for by plumbers and FedEx drivers,” the WSJ editorial board argues.

More on student loan forgiveness: Who qualifies for Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 in student debt?

Today in Washington

At 3:45 p.m., Biden will leave the White House for Montgomery County, Md., where he will attend a DNC fundraiser at 5 p.m.

Biden will speak at a rally for Democrats in Rockville, Md., at 7 p.m. before returning to the White House at 8:25 p.m.

In closing

