“Counting Democrats’ lies surrounding the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents, @RepKevinBrady said: ‘This is a new claim: “There’s no new IRS agents, we’re just replacing the ones that leave.” But the existing budget can replace them. These are all new.’ ” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight — Tweet by the Republican staff of the House Ways and Means Committee, Aug. 18

We recently disputed the GOP claim that the bill designed to bolster the Internal Revenue Service would result in the hiring of “87,000 new agents.” As part of that analysis, we quoted a Treasury Department official as saying that over half of the IRS staff — 50,000 — is eligible for retirement in the next five years and so many of the new hires would replace those workers. The official estimated that after 10 years, the agency would grow only about 25 to 30 percent from its current size of about 80,000.

Since we wrote that article, several readers have urged a reassessment. They made a case like Brady’s point — that any attrition due to retirement or other factors would be covered by annual appropriations passed by Congress. In other words, the theory goes, the 87,000 people who could be hired under the legislation would indeed be new workers — and the size of the agency’s staff would more than double.

Given how frequently we see this claim being made, we decided to take another look.

The source of the 87,000 figure

As a reminder, the administration has not yet provided details on how it will implement the new funding. The 87,000 figure was plucked from a Treasury report released in May 2021 about how the administration hoped to address the “tax gap” — the difference between what is owed to the government and what is actually paid. That figure was thought to be at least $381 billion a year, with most of it because of underreporting of income, according to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

On Page 16 of the Treasury report, a chart shows that almost $80 billion in new resources over 10 years would allow for the hiring of 86,852 full-time employees in the next decade. The report says the new staff would conduct audits, improve information technology and enhance customer service.

The bill that President Biden signed into law provides nearly $80 billion. But what is important to understand is that most of the money in the bill is mandatory spending — meaning it is not easily subject to the whims of Congress.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) recently issued an “open letter” to potential job applicants claiming that “these new positions at the IRS will not offer you the long-term job stability you may expect from a position with the federal government. Put another way: This will be a short-term gig. Republicans will take over the House and Senate in January, and I can promise you that we will immediately do everything in our power to defund this insane and unwarranted expansion of government into the lives of the American people.”

But to “defund” this money, Congress would need to pass a new law that reversed the one signed by Biden. That’s not as easy as Scott suggests.

Ordinarily, a government agency would be funded through what is known as discretionary spending — annual appropriations bills that must be approved year after year. Congress has trouble even accomplishing that task, so agencies are often funded via continuing resolutions, which generally just provide spending at the previous level.

IRS budget cuts over time

How has Congress been doing on replacing IRS employees who have left? We reviewed a decade of the budget justifications that the IRS has submitted to lawmakers explaining the rationale behind its budget request. For many years, the IRS simply could not replace the staff that had quit — and so the number of employees kept dropping.

Ten years ago, in fiscal 2012, the budget justification shows that the IRS had 95,519 full-time employees and the Barack Obama administration sought an increase of about 5,000, including nearly 3,000 in enforcement, for a total of about 100,000. Without sufficient funding from Congress, the agency had already instituted a hiring freeze and began offering buyouts for early retirement.

By fiscal 2013, after more continuing resolutions, the number of IRS employees had dropped to 91,555. This time, the administration requested an increase to about 97,000.

It didn’t happen. In fiscal 2014, Congress only allowed for the hiring of 85,692 employees. In fiscal 2015, the administration sought to increase that to nearly 93,000. Instead, Congress provided funding for 82,203 employees.

So the administration in fiscal 2016 pressed for a boost of about 9,000 employees to get the numbers back up over 90,000. Congress had agreed to add about 1,500 employees in fiscal 2015, but because of attrition the number of employees had fallen about 1,400 during the year. In the end, the enacted 2016 budget allowed for around 83,000 IRS employees.

Notice how the numbers kept dropping even as the administration asked for additional hires? The downward trend did not stop.

There was more attrition, and more continuing resolutions, so the total IRS staff stood at about 78,000 in fiscal 2017, when Donald Trump became president. His administration sought to reduce staffing even more — about 4,000 fewer people in taxpayer services and 1,300 fewer people in enforcement. Trump’s budget justification refers to attempting to reduce costs and streamline operations as money was shifted to update aging hardware systems and outdated software.

The cuts proposed by Trump were not entirely embraced by Congress, but staffing still fell to about 75,000 in 2018. The next year, fiscal 2019, Trump sought to cut staff by about 3,500, including another reduction of more than 2,000 people in taxpayer services, even as the IRS struggled to implement the new tax law passed by Congress.

Staffing dropped to about 74,500 in 2019. Then there was a slow increase to 75,612 in fiscal 2020 and 75,923 in fiscal 2021. But that’s still about 20,000 fewer people than 10 years earlier.

The IRS budget justification for fiscal 2022 tells a tale of woe.

“The IRS lost more than 33,378 full-time personnel between FY 2010 and FY 2020, including more than 13,388 key enforcement personnel,” the document says. “These losses included revenue agents and revenue officers, who audit tax returns and perform collection activities, as well as special agents who investigate tax-related crimes and other issues. The number of examining revenue agents, who handle complex enforcement cases, fell by 35 percent, and field collection revenue officers, who manage difficult collections cases, dropped by 48 percent.”

Indeed, in a May report, the Government Accountability Office said audit rates have declined dramatically for the super rich. In 2010, more than 21 percent of tax returns reporting more than $10 billion in income were audited — and that dropped to 3.9 percent by 2019, GAO said.

“Appropriations for the IRS have fallen by a total of about 20 percent in real (inflation-adjusted) dollars between 2010 and 2018,” the Congressional Budget Office said in a 2020 report. “With the exception of 2016, real appropriations have consistently fallen below the previous year’s level over that period.”

Whether the staff would really double

On the face of it, adding 87,000 employees to an existing staff of nearly 80,000 would double the size of the IRS. But officials say that simple math is wrong.

Natasha Sarin, Treasury counselor for tax policy and implementation, told the Fact Checker that more than half of the IRS staff — 50,000 — is eligible for retirement in the next five years.

Not all of those may choose to retire, but a 2019 IRS report, issued during the Trump administration, said the agency “anticipates up to 31 percent of its current workforce (about 19,719 full-time employees) will retire within the next five years, creating a significant risk of a large knowledge and experience gap for the nation’s tax agency.” In congressional testimony in 2021, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the agency will need to “replace more than 50,000 workers lost through attrition over the next six years.”

Sarin said the IRS workforce is so old because there is essentially a missing generation since the agency has not been able to hire for the past 10 years. Even with new hiring, there will be a steep learning curve. According to the GAO, “it takes 4 to 5 years to train a new hire to become an experienced senior or expert revenue officer.”

Ways and Means staff explain Brady’s comment as a simple observation that the money appropriated each year by Congress is for a particular staff level, so if a person retires, money still exists to fill that job. But as we have shown, Congress can be fickle with funding — or late to provide it.

The IRS until recently has not been able to know whether the funding would exist from year to year for replacement hires. The mandatory spending in the bill would provide the assurance that people could be hired for the long term.

Sarin, in interviews, has said that once attrition is taken into account, the IRS workforce will grow 25 to 30 percent. That suggests a total workforce in 2031 of 100,000 to 105,000 employees — roughly the level that the Obama administration had sought in 2011.

Yet there has been some confusion over that estimate because the 2021 Treasury report says: “Because the expansion in the IRS’s budget is phased in over a 10-year horizon, each year the IRS’s workforce should grow by no more than a manageable 15%.” Certainly 15 percent growth every year would lead to more than doubling of the workforce.

Treasury officials explained that the line means that the growth would not exceed 15 percent in any given year. During many years, especially in the second half of the decade, growth would be lower than that, with annual increments ranging from about 7,000 to 12,000 people. A chart in the report shows that a 15 percent increase would take place only in 2023.

Meanwhile, CBO Director Phillip L. Swagel in September wrote a blog post that explained how $80 billion in new spending for the IRS was estimated to raise an additional $200 billion in revenue over 10 years. The estimate, he said, assumed that the proposal “would more than double the IRS’s staffing.”

The CBO declined to say what it assumed the head count would be in 2031. But Swagel refers to the agency’s baseline projections. If the CBO assumed that staffing would continue to fall in the next 10 years, as it had in the past 10 years, that would suggest a doubling from a base of 60,000 in 2031 — or 120,000.

That’s higher than the numbers suggested by the administration — but not as high as the figures used by congressional Republicans. Moreover, the CBO says the bill that was enacted differs from what was analyzed previously, so estimates in the blog post may not be consistent with estimates that the CBO may produce in the future.

