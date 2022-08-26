Democrats face challenges as they run on law tackling drug costs, climate

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly took his place at a table inside an AARP office, where he touted a recently enacted law that aims to bring down prescription drug costs for elderly Americans. “Finally,” Kelly declared, we are “going to lower the cost so seniors can afford their medication.”

But when he answered questions from reporters after the event, the Democratic senator acknowledged that the gradual introduction of benefits could blunt some of the immediate political benefits. The state’s seniors will feel the cost reductions “eventually,” he said in the appearance this month, “when it impacts them.” Asked if the timeline is too sluggish to meaningfully help Democrats on the ballot in November, the former astronaut was candid, saying: “Yeah, I suppose.”

Kelly, one of the year’s most vulnerable senators up for reelection, is one of many Democrats across the country running on a sweeping initiative to tackle health-care and fight global warming that is part of President Biden’s resurrected legislative agenda. Now that Biden has signed it into law, Democrats across the country are searching for ways to translate the 273 pages of legislative text into support at the ballot box.

While many are upbeat they have something new to run on in the face of Republican attacks, they are also clear-eyed about the potential difficulties that lie ahead this fall. Some of the law’s signature benefits for seniors do not take effect until 2023 to 2026, while the high price of food, housing and fuel are stretching budgets across age groups right now.

Other benefits, including some climate provisions, took effect upon enactment. But Democrats, who struggled to win lasting political credit for stimulus checks sent to many Americans as part of a pandemic relief bill last year, as well as an expanded child tax credit, have their work cut out for them on the Inflation Reduction Act, some party strategists said.

“A lot of voters don’t know about it,” said Democratic pollster Celinda Lake. “It really needs to have a full-court press pushing out what’s happened.”

Democratic leaders have begun mobilizing efforts to sell the law. Groups including the Democratic Governors Association, AARP and Building Back Together, an outside group supporting Biden, are launching ad campaigns or have made plans to do so soon. Candidates in marquee Senate races began adjusting their campaign messages and events to highlight the law.

In New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan visited a health center to spotlight the prescription drug benefits. Speaking at a Miami medical center, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) boasted that the new law will “lower out-of-pocket costs for seniors.”

With Republicans aggressively trying to appeal for votes by pointing to price hikes on the watch of Biden and congressional Democrats, the ability of his party to show it is addressing the crunch that many Americans are feeling is a key variable looming over the fall campaigns. Suddenly armed with accomplishments they have championed for years, congressional Democrats are shifting into sales mode after struggling to promote previous domestic accomplishments.

Republicans are running against the new law, labeling it as a vehicle for anti-competitive price caps that will stymie innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. They’re also focusing on a different part of the legislation: a roughly $80 billion provision toward expanding the roster of IRS employees over the next decade, calling it an example of government overreach. And they argue it will worsen inflation rather than fight it.

The stakes of the competing arguments are especially high here in Arizona, which is among the states experiencing the highest inflation rates and where seniors make up a higher percentage of the population than most states. While the Biden administration is seeking to raise awareness here, officials acknowledge it will take work, and the sales job is in its nascent form.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Washington Post in Phoenix before an event designed to pitch the new law. “Because it’s just too good to be true. When you tell them $35 for insulin a month — it hasn’t connected.”

An NBC News poll showed that 42 percent of respondents called the measure a good idea, while 31 percent said it was a bad idea. When it came to how the law would impact them personally, based on what they knew about it, 35 percent said it would make things worse, 26 percent said it would make things better and 36 percent said it would not make a difference.

Biden administration cabinet officials have flung themselves across the country pitching the new law. At the White House, where Biden already held one signing ceremony, plans are in place for another event celebrating the new law after Labor Day, when more voters may be paying attention.

The health-care parts of the law include a measure that caps insulin costs for seniors on Medicare at $35 a month starting in 2023. It creates a $2,000 annual cap on the amount seniors pay for prescription drugs starting in 2025. And it allows Medicare to begin using its purchasing power to negotiate lower prices with pharmaceutical companies by 2026.

No congressional Republicans voted for the bill — a point that Biden and Democratic candidates are repeatedly stressing to voters. In North Carolina, Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley highlights that her GOP opponent, Rep. Ted Budd, voted against the legislation in the House. “Any member of Congress who is serious about lowering costs would have supported this law,” Beasley said in a brief interview with The Post.

In Arizona, where one of the year’s biggest Senate races is ramping up, Kelly predicted that he, too, will be focusing on the law. “Obviously, we’ve got to talk about what we accomplished,” said Kelly. “And this is a big deal.”

Some voters who do know about the law said they don’t know what to make of it yet.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., Linda Greenleaf, 68, described herself as a liberal who has been following the debate in Washington. “I’m all for it — if it does what they say it does,” she said, clutching a bag of prescription medications that she had just purchased at CVS. “It is a good thing as long as it goes through and really works.”

Still, just the fact that Congress acted was pleasing to her. “It’s a bright spot showing that things can get better,” she said.

Blake Masters, the Republican nominee against Kelly, criticized Kelly and the Democrats for elements of the bill that they discussed but ultimately left out. “The Democrats’ ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ dropped childcare subsidies, pre-K, paid leave, and a child tax credit,” Masters said on social media. “Democrats have abandoned families. Republicans are the pro-family party now.”

Tommy Pigott, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said the Border Patrol has been “begging” for more staff and questioning why Kelly would instead support more tax collectors.

Lake, the pollster, has conducted focus groups on elements of the law and said that Democrats can use the health-care portions as a data point showing that they will stand up to special interests. Women over 50, a key swing demographic in the midterms, are particularly attuned to the health-care provisions, she said.

Becerra said the details of the law can come across as incremental. “I believe we have to do universal health-care coverage. But we’re getting there. And so every move that we make, that gets us a little further along,” Becerra said. “At the end of the day, it’s like a football game. You may not be the most rousing team, but if you get your three yards every down and go — that’s what counts, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The political dynamics have echoes of 2003, when then-President George W. Bush signed into law an expansion of prescription drug benefits under Medicare in what was then a big change to the program.

Bush traveled the country highlighting discount cards that provided savings for older Americans on most prescriptions, staging events in pharmacies and amid thankful seniors. It helped, and Bush was reelected in 2004.

But then, unlike now, seniors felt the savings from the law when they cast their ballots. “It passed much earlier in the cycle; we had more time,” said Jon Seaton, a political consultant who previously worked for George W. Bush.

Seaton said the Bush White House was “hyper focused” on local media coverage. “There was excellent, excellent message discipline, and they were using all the levers they had,” he said. But the world was different in 2004, and there was less content competing for voters’ attention.

Biden and his party have proven to be less adept at selling legislative accomplishments. The president received no durable polling bump after enacting a sweeping infrastructure bill.

But Democratic strategists noted that the sales job will be spread out among more Democrats because of the midterm elections.

“It’s going to be picked up by all kinds of candidates,” said Lake. She predicted that large sums will be spent on TV and digital ads focused on the law between now and November.

Scott Clement in Washington contributed to this report.

