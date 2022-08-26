The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Noon deadline looms for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

The latest: Sen. Blackburn calls Taiwan a ‘country’ during meeting with Tsai
The latest: Back on campaign trail, Biden says GOP has turned toward ‘semi-fascism’
On our radar: Redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be released by noon Friday
President-elect Donald Trump listens to members of the media after a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated August 26, 2022 at 7:56 a.m. EDT|Published August 26, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EDT

Today, the Justice Department has until noon under a court order to make public a redacted version of the affidavit underpinning the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home. The affidavit is likely to contain key information about the investigation into classified documents that were kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after he left office, including the reasons that the FBI suspects crimes may have been committed. However, it remains to be seen how much will be revealed, given the redactions.

At the White House, President Biden plans to drop by a meeting of state and local elected officials to discuss reproductive health care before heading to Delaware for the weekend. On Thursday, Biden participated in a pair of political events in Montgomery County, Md., including one in which he accused Republicans of turning toward “semi-facism.”

  • 8 a.m. Mountain time (10 a.m. Eastern): Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivers remarks on the economy from Jackson Hole, Wyo. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden drops by a meeting with state and local elected officials on Women’s Equality Day.
  • 12:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

