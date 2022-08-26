Post Politics Now Noon deadline looms for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Today, the Justice Department has until noon under a court order to make public a redacted version of the affidavit underpinning the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home. The affidavit is likely to contain key information about the investigation into classified documents that were kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after he left office, including the reasons that the FBI suspects crimes may have been committed. However, it remains to be seen how much will be revealed, given the redactions.
At the White House, President Biden plans to drop by a meeting of state and local elected officials to discuss reproductive health care before heading to Delaware for the weekend. On Thursday, Biden participated in a pair of political events in Montgomery County, Md., including one in which he accused Republicans of turning toward “semi-facism.”
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.