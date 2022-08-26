Post Politics Now Noon deadline looms for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Taiwan has been self-ruled for decades and is one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies. However, Beijing claims the island as part of its territory and responds furiously whenever foreign officials or companies appear to treat Taiwan as a country. The United States and most other governments do not diplomatically recognize Taiwan, to maintain official relations with China.

In her visit on Friday, Blackburn called Taiwan a “country” in passing, while saying it was important to support Taiwan in “preserving its freedom.”

“I am looking forward to a wonderful visit. And yes indeed, I do remember my visit fondly in 2008 and the opportunity to get to see some of your country firsthand,” Blackburn told Tsai, according to a video posted on Tsai’s official Facebook account.