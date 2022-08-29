Post Politics Now Judge’s openness to special master for Mar-a-Lago documents raises new questions in criminal probe

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) says that there will be “riots in the streets” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

The comments by Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and former Air Force lawyer, drew criticism from some fellow Republicans, who described the remarks as irresponsible coming from a member of Congress.

In an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Night in America,” Graham said, “If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

Graham, once one of the fiercest critics of Trump in 2016, also said, “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him.”

Richard N. Haass, a former diplomat who served in the George W. Bush administration, wrote on Twitter that Graham’s prediction “that violence may follow any prosecution of the former Potus may not qualify legally as incitement but it is irresponsible all the same as it will be seen by some as a call for violence. Public officials are obligated to call for the rule of law.”

After Graham’s appearance, Trump posted the video clip on his Truth Social website.

Kevin Bishop, a spokesman for the senator, said Monday that Graham stands by his prediction.