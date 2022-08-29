Post Politics Now Judge’s openness to special master for Mar-a-Lago documents raises new questions in criminal probe

Today, a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump is signaling that she is prepared to appoint a special master to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents, raising fresh questions and injecting new uncertainties in the criminal investigation of the former president. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has also given federal officials until Tuesday to provide the court with a more detailed list of items the FBI removed from Trump’s Florida estate on Aug. 8.
President Biden returns to the White House on Monday ahead of a trip Tuesday to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where the president will discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence. Biden’s native state looms large in the November midterms with competitive House races, a gubernatorial contest and a Senate race in which recent polling gives Democrats hope of winning a GOP Senate seat, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) leading celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R).
