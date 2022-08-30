Post Politics Now Biden to talk police funding, crime prevention in visit to political battleground Pennsylvania

Today, President Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he will discuss funding police, his efforts at crime prevention and the bipartisan bill to combat gun violence that he signed into law in June, the first measure in nearly three decades. Biden’s visit is the first of three over the next week in the political battleground state that is crucial to deciding control of Congress and the 2024 presidential election.
In November, Pennsylvanians will vote in competitive House races, pick a new U.S. senator and choose a governor who appoints the secretary of state, the chief elections official who certifies vote tallies. Biden plans to deliver a major address Thursday in Philadelphia on the fight for democracy and attend a Labor Day celebration in Pittsburgh on Monday.
