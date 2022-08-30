Post Politics Now Biden to talk police funding, crime prevention in visit to political battleground Pennsylvania

In 2020, Republicans made political gains by casting Democrats as the party of “defund the police” even though only the far left had taken up this battle cry and congressional leadership rejected the idea.

Biden has said repeatedly — during the presidential campaign and since he took office — that he wants to fund the police. That will be his main message on Tuesday when he travels to Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that Biden will focus on “the simple, basic notion that when it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer isn’t to defund the police, it’s to fund the police. He will highlight how his plan would invest in effective, accountable community policing that builds public trust and strengthens public safety.

Biden will also discuss the bipartisan gun bill — passed in June and signed into law — that would enhance background checks for potential gun buyers under the age of 21, provide money to states to implement red-flag laws and require authorities to examine juvenile records.