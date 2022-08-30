Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the dishonest quirks of cable television to which we’ve all become accustomed is the way in which old information is often presented as new. This extends beyond the habit of referring to everything as “breaking,” even when it “broke” hours earlier. It seeps into the coverage itself, with things that aren’t new being cast as new because that’s what happens.

Sometimes, this appears to be nefarious, as when Fox News repeatedly aired old riot footage over the summer of 2020 to suggest that violence was ongoing. At other times, it’s probably better attributed to laziness.

That would be my assumption about a claim made on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Monday night.

“Now,” Hannity said, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John “Fetterman says that voter I.D. laws are racist because he thinks minorities don’t have I.D.s.”

The “now” there appears to be referring to an article published at the Fox News website Monday. It walks through a number of old comments from Fetterman about voter I.D. laws, without any clear reason for doing so. As an unrelated aside, did you know that sometimes party communications teams pitch roundups of comments made by their opponents and shop them to friendly news outlets? Not sure what made me think of that.

That article came at about the same time that a December interview with Fetterman was making the rounds on the right. Here’s a clip of it.

A completely racist comment. Sadly, it’s unsurprising from Democrat John Fetterman— the same guy who pulled a shotgun on an unarmed and innocent black jogger. https://t.co/lwPiEVcXc1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 29, 2022

A few months earlier, Fetterman had described voter I.D. requirements as “a solution for a nonexistent problem of voter fraud.”

His arguments are entirely defensible.

First, while voter fraud occurs, it is almost entirely a nonissue in determining the outcomes of elections, and there is no indication that fraud goes undetected or unpunished to any significant degree. Donald Trump’s machinations around 2020 are a good example of how the specter of voter fraud can be useful, but that election and the enormous amount of attention paid to it also demonstrates how rare it is that actual fraud occurs.

Fetterman says that voter fraud is a “nonexistent problem,” which isn’t technically accurate. It’s like saying that shark attacks are a nonexistent problem. Fraud does exist — but treating it as a crippling epidemic (or even a regular occurrence) instead of a rare anomaly doesn’t make sense.

His claim that poor and non-White Americans are less likely to have valid government identification is also accurate. The American National Election Study is a survey conducted around each presidential election. In 2020, the ANES determined that Black Americans were about three times as likely as Whites to have neither a valid passport nor a valid driver’s license. Hispanics were more than twice as likely not to have either.

For poorer households, the numbers were even more striking. About a quarter of Black and Hispanic Americans in households with family incomes under $50,000 reported not having valid identification of either form.

These are national figures, so I can’t speak to the numbers in Pennsylvania. But the point remains that a voting system that mandates possession of a valid driver’s license or passport is a system that will exclude more non-White people from voting. To implement that sort of restriction simply to try to whittle away the handful of fraud cases each year is like draining Long Island Sound to keep people from being bitten by a hammerhead.

To Hannity, of course, this is all just fodder for casting Fetterman as a left-wing weirdo. Hannity introduced the segment by having a reporter ask Pennsylvania voters how they felt about the lieutenant governor’s candidacy, using such objective prompts as saying that Fetterman’s “big issues are safe zones for heroin users … or dumping out the prisons.”

Hannity then invited Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to weigh in on the general election. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and, therefore, doubly invested in casting the Republican candidates for the Senate as hyperappealing juggernauts. As he touted Fetterman’s opponent, he addressed the voter I.D. question.

“He wants to commit fraud in elections by getting rid of voter I.D.,” Scott said. “I mean, this guy is a radical.”

See that flip? Fetterman doesn’t simply want to block a voter I.D. requirement, he “wants to commit fraud.” Normally this idea is left unsaid, since it’s indefensible. Republicans just wink at it or suggest that blocking voter I.D. mandates would allow fraud to happen. In the post-2020 world of Republican politics, though, Scott just draws the line.

It’s very useful here to point out that Scott is very familiar with the political utility of claiming that elections are tainted by fraud. In 2018, when he first sought election to the Senate, he found himself in a close race with the Democratic incumbent by the end of election night. So he began to allege — without evidence — that heavily Democratic counties were counting ballots tainted by voter fraud.

As it turns out — unsurprisingly — there was no significant fraud found. But Scott (with loud attaboys from then-President Donald Trump) was setting the stage to dispute new ballots that were added to the total. The idea that elections are riddled with examples of fraud was poised to come to his rhetorical aid. As it turns out, he won by a wide enough margin that this backstop wasn’t needed.

On Hannity’s show Monday night, Scott was doing something similar: suggesting that the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania was going to ensure that fraud occurred. Making claims about fraud for his own political benefit.

(Why preach to that choir, though? Surely Hannity viewers weren’t going to vote for Fetterman anyway? The answer is simple: fundraising. Scott made several direct appeals for people to contribute, telling them the simple, text-message-based way to do so.)

The entire thing was a neat encapsulation of how fraud claims are used in politics. Eight months ago, Fetterman offered a defensible reason for opposing voter I.D. laws. Two months before the general election, his position is cast as racist (by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)) or as an effort to foster voter fraud (by Scott).

Not that surprising, really, given Fetterman’s lead in the polls.

