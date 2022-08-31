Post Politics Now Alaska to release results of special election with Palin and Peltola locked in close race

Today, Alaska is set to release the results of its special election to fill a vacant House seat, with Democrat Mary Peltola locked in a close race with former governor Sarah Palin (R). The election was Aug. 16, the state’s first ranked-choice contest, and after a 15-day waiting period required by state law, the results will be announced.
If she wins, Peltola would be the first Alaska native elected to Congress. If Palin wins, it would revive the political career of a candidate who lost the vice presidency in 2008. The winner would serve the last four months of the term of Rep. Don Young (R), who died in March. Palin, Peltola and Nick Begich III (R) will be on the ballot in November in the contest to decide who will serve for two years.
