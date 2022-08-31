Post Politics Now Alaska to release results of special election with Palin and Peltola locked in close race

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate from the state, says he will not debate his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, next month.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, cited a statement from the Oz campaign listing several “concessions” the Republican was willing to make if Fetterman agreed to a debate the first week of September.

“At any point, John Fetterman can raise his hand and say ‘bathroom break!’ ” the Oz campaign said. The list also included a promise “not to intentionally hurt John’s feelings,” allowing Fetterman “to have all his notes in front of him” and an offer to “pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.”

In a statement Tuesday night, Fetterman called Oz’s debate challenge a “farce.”

“Today’s statement from Dr. Oz’s team made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor,” Fetterman said. “I chose not to participate in this farce. Any sense that these ‘challenges’ were done in good faith is damaged.”

“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me,” he added.

Fetterman said he looked forward to having “a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”

In response, Oz spokeswoman Brittany Yanick called Fetterman “a liar, a liberal and a coward.”