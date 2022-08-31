Fetterman campaign says stroke recovery factors into fall debate plans

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s Senate campaign said Wednesday that his stroke recovery, which has complicated his ability to engage in verbal conversations, could influence his plans for debates with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in one of this fall’s highest-stakes races. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We are working to figure out what a fair debate would look like with the lingering impacts of the auditory processing in mind,” Fetterman campaign strategist Rebecca Katz said. “To be absolutely clear, the occasional issues he is having with auditory processing have no bearing on his ability to do the job as senator. John is healthy and fully capable of showing up and doing the work."

Advisers say Fetterman can engage in one-on-one conversations but struggles with more chaotic auditory environments, a condition that is common for stroke survivors and which doctors say can improve over time.

Advertisement

Fetterman, who returned to the campaign trail on Aug. 12, has yet to agree to any debates despite assurances from his advisers that he does plan to meet Oz, a celebrity cardiologist, onstage. He announced Tuesday that he would not attend a proposed debate Sept. 6, after the Oz campaign released a statement that, Fetterman said, showed “they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor.”

The Oz campaign, which is pushing for five debates, including two next week, promised in a sarcastic statement on Tuesday to “pay for any additional medical personnel” Fetterman might need at debates, permit Fetterman to use notes or an earpiece and allow Fetterman to take bathroom breaks as needed. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which supports Oz, doubled down on the line of attack Wednesday, calling Fetterman “a whiny coward” who is “too weak and feeble” to debate.

“If you’re too unhealthy to debate, you are too unhealthy to serve in the U.S. Senate where it can be 10X more intense,” the unsigned NRSC statement said.

Advertisement

The growing tensions highlight an extraordinary dynamic unfolding in a race seen as central to deciding which party controls the Senate next year. Republicans are trying to make Fetterman’s health and his campaign’s explanation of it a liability this fall after Fetterman suffered a mid-May stroke and only later revealed a more complete picture of his medical history.

Fetterman and his allies, seeking to show he can serve in a demanding job despite facing a challenging recovery, have engaged in the fight just as aggressively, labeling the broadsides as shameful attacks from a struggling rival.

Since returning to in-person events, Fetterman’s speeches have been limited to about 10 minutes and are sometimes halting. He has mostly avoided public interactions with reporters and voters, beyond working the rope line. He has done two one-on-one interviews over Zoom with local news outlets that were conducted with real-time closed captioning to avoid gaps in the conversation. In both interviews, he disclosed his continued struggles in both hearing and speaking.

Advertisement

“I’ll miss a word, or I might push two words together sometime in a conversation. But that’s really the only issue and it’s getting better and better,” Fetterman told KDKA in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman’s campaign announced he would have his first national television interview since his stroke on MSNBC on Wednesday night. Oz and Republicans have accused Fetterman of being unable to handle reporter questions.

Democrats and the Fetterman campaign said they see attacks on him from Republicans as a sign of desperation that could backfire on Oz, who has been trailing Fetterman in early polling. A series of Democratic focus groups in August found little concern among swing voters about Fetterman’s health, with substantial sympathy for his continued recovery, according to a Democratic pollster who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private research.

Advertisement

In the sessions, Democrats showed swing voters videos of Fetterman speaking before and after the stroke to test for concerns. Voters responded by saying they knew people who had a stroke and “it takes time” and expressed confidence that he would continue to improve, the pollster said.

Fetterman’s campaign responded to Oz on Wednesday with a video clip from a weekend campaign appearance, where he marveled at the approach of the Oz campaign.

“Can you even imagine that if you had a doctor that was mocking your illness or ridiculing that?” Fetterman said in Mercer County, a rural part of the state. “Here we are right now. I would like to think that Dr. Oz may have really lost his way if you were going to make fun of somebody that had a stroke.”

Oz has avoided engaging in the attacks himself, and on Tuesday he distanced himself from his own campaign for mocking Fetterman for not eating enough vegetables before his stroke.

Advertisement

“I can only speak to what I’m saying,” Oz said in a radio interview.

The new attacks come as Fetterman continues to recover from a life-threatening clot that temporarily restricted blood flow to his brain. His campaign waited nearly two days after the stroke before telling the public that he was in the hospital, and then disclosed weeks later that Fetterman had been diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy, a separate condition that decreases the amount of blood his heart could pump.

After the stroke, he had a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted to treat the cardiomyopathy, and Fetterman released a public statement promising to take the medication that he had stopped taking after his 2017 diagnosis.

Fetterman’s aides say he has been fully engaged in his campaign and regularly walks multiple miles a day. After Oz distanced himself from his own campaign’s statements, Fetterman personally drafted a meme he circulated on Twitter that used images of the musician Drake to mock those who disapprove of “making fun of strokes” but approve of “others making fun of strokes,” according to a person familiar with the events.

Advertisement

Dr. Joseph Schindler, clinical director of the Yale New Haven Comprehensive Stroke Center, said that without a good clinical exam and an MRI of the brain, it is difficult to know what kind of impairment any individual stroke survivor is having. But he said the inability to filter out external stimuli, including background noise, is a common complaint of people who have suffered strokes. It can improve over time, but does not always do so, he said.

Schindler offered by way of example a person who sits down on a bench. Upon first sitting down, the person feels the bench, but over time the brain filters out that stimulus as it focuses on other things. But after a stroke, a person may not be able to do that, or ignore a conversation nearby or background music, Schindler said.

“My experience is it’s highly variable and recovery is often dependent upon the injury in the brain and the localization of where that injury is,” Schindler said.

Advertisement

The tenor of the campaign between Fetterman and Oz has been deteriorating all summer, with Fetterman mocking Oz as an out-of-touch celebrity “in Gucci loafers” who has long lived in New Jersey and owns multiple properties around the world. Oz has responded by calling Fetterman a soft-on-crime liberal hiding in his basement.

“The Fetterman campaign is completely insulting the intelligence of Pennsylvania voters,” Oz adviser Barney Keller said Wednesday. “It can only be one of two reasons: He is lying about his ability to debate or he is lying about his willingness to debate. He can’t have both at the same time.”

Despite Oz’s own hesitations about the attacks on Fetterman, the Republican’s campaign has not shown any regret about its aggressive attacks on Fetterman’s health.

“Our staff told him to eat his vegetables and his staff employs two convicted murderers,” said one Oz adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to more openly describe the approach. “We will leave it to Pennsylvania to decide.”

Advertisement

Fetterman, who had embraced criminal justice reforms including the legalization of recreational marijuana, employs Dennis and Lee Horton, brothers who spent 30 years in prison for a robbery and murder they say they did not commit. They were recommended for clemency by the state Board of Pardons in 2020, and later released from life sentences, with the support of both Fetterman and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate this year.

Fetterman has called their release “the pinnacle of my career.”

“These brothers will not die in prison for a crime they didn’t commit,” he said on Twitter in October.

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) spent several hours Saturday with Fetterman at Demstock, an annual festival gathering for rural Democrats. Casey said there had been no issues with Fetterman’s ability to hear and respond during their interactions in a cavernous room, though his recovery was still evident.

“He sounded really good and really strong,” Casey said. “He’s not there yet, it takes time. I think most people understand that.”

Democrats in the state aren’t “concerned at all,” Casey said. “Obviously he’s had a long road between the stroke right before the primary and where he is today, and he has made remarkable progress in a relatively short amount on time.”

T.J. Rooney, former chairman of the state Democratic Party, hosted a virtual fundraiser for Fetterman a few weeks ago, where the candidate spoke and then there was a Q&A with questions people submitted in advance and were all read by the same donor on the call.

“His speech was definitely off, but he absolutely heard and understood the questions,” Rooney said. “His responses were jumbled, some words mushed together, but he clearly knew what was being asked.”

GiftOutline Gift Article