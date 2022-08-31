Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since news first broke about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, a great deal of attention has been paid to the possibility that Donald Trump’s cache of mementos might include highly sensitive and classified material. When the government released documentation of the warrant and the receipt it gave Trump’s lawyers for what it seized, that possibility became more concrete: the FBI did, in fact, take material with classification markings. Then, in a legal filing from the Justice Department on Tuesday, we got photographic proof.

To a layperson, this is titillating stuff, the grist for action films and the predicate for high-profile arrests. But the focus on what is or might be classified obscures the simpler problem that spurred the National Archives to reach out to Trump in the first place: Many of the documents that he collected as president — even anodyne ones — aren’t actually his.

Tuesday’s filing was offered in response to a legal challenge presented by Trump’s team. Attorneys for the former president requested the appointment of a “special master,” an outside third party who could review the material gathered by the FBI’s search to determine whether some of what was seized was outside of the scope of the warrant and should be returned to Trump. The Justice Department argues against the idea, indicating, among other things, that it already had reviewed the material for potential privilege issues (like letters from an attorney, for example).

It’s the first point raised in the brief that I want to focus on, though.

“As an initial matter, the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records,” it reads, “because those records do not belong to him. The Presidential Records Act makes clear that ‘[t]he United States’ has ‘complete ownership, possession, and control’ of them.”

This is, in fact, what the statute passed in 1978 says. The federal government “reserves and retains” ownership of “presidential records.” In this case, Trump’s possession is zero-tenths of the law.

For all of the attention paid to the potentially classified material, this point is often lost. That’s in part because the definitional lines are blurry.

Consider that there are potentially at least four classes of material included in what was seized by the FBI earlier this month.

Classified material Declassified material that retains classification markings Unclassified presidential records Personal records of Donald Trump’s

Everything in categories 1 through 3 is almost certainly a “presidential record” under the law, and therefore the property of the U.S. government. The definition of “presidential record” in the statute makes that obvious. The term refers to “documentary materials … created or received by the President, the President’s immediate staff, or a unit or individual of the Executive Office of the President,” the statute reads, “whose function is to advise or assist the President, in the course of conducting activities which relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the President.”

That includes documentation of political activity if it has “a direct effect upon the carrying out” presidential duties but excludes “(i) official records of an agency...; (ii) personal records; (iii) stocks of publications and stationery; or (iv) extra copies of documents produced only for convenience of reference, when such copies are clearly so identified.”

There’s no immediate indication that the classified material would fall under any of those exceptions. The Justice Department certainly offers no hint that they might.

That “declassified material that retains markings” has become a focal point of Trump’s defenders. Their argument is that Trump didn’t possess classified material, that it had all been declassified by him at some point. (For example.) The Justice Department filing notes that on the two prior occasions when Trump’s team had handed over documents — in January and, when subpoenaed, in June — his team had made no representation that what was being turned over had been declassified.

The classification status of the documents is irrelevant to the question of whether Trump’s team had fulfilled the demands of that subpoena. It asked that Trump turn over “documents bearing classification markings,” meaning that the presence of marked documents in August — even if declassified! — indicated a failure to respond to the subpoena.

But again, the classification status is irrelevant to whether Trump had to turn the material over to the government when asked, because, under the Presidential Records Act, it wasn’t his. The framed Time magazine cover shown in the Justice Department’s photo might not be a presidential record. The documents with classification markings and the ones on White House letterhead, though, almost certainly are, meaning Trump has no claim to them.

What did the search warrant authorize the government to take? Read it for yourself:

a. Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes; b. Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material; c. Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021; or d. Any evidence of the knowing alteration, destruction, or concealment of any government and/or Presidential Records, or of any documents with classification markings.

Any presidential records. Any documents with classification markings — and the material stored alongside them. One question is whether it’s preferable for Trump to have possession of government property or for the government to have possession of some of Trump’s, which you are welcome to evaluate. But as a question of law, the warrant indicates that the government was within its rights to take possession of Trump’s documents if they met the stipulation above.

“The records at issue were seized pursuant to a search warrant reflecting a judicial finding of probable cause to believe that they constitute evidence of violations of statutes specifically governing the handling of government records in general and national defense information in particular,” the Justice Department filing reads. “[T]he records — and particularly any records marked as classified — are central to the investigation. Indeed, they are the very subject of the relevant statutes.”

The statutes the Justice Department believes Trump violated do not require that he had possession of classified material. They do require he had possession of government property.

