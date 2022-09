Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) says she will not debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent, Matthew DePerno, before the November election because his “racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, and misogynistic rhetoric” may lead to violence.

“I will not be a party to creating a forum which will further allow DePerno to disseminate such hateful and dangerous rhetoric,” Nessel said in a statement.

DePerno is also facing allegations he tried to gain unauthorized access to voting equipment in an effort to prove there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Nessel said she is limited in what she can say about that investigation and is concerned that DePerno will use the debate to taunt her into discussing it.