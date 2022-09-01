Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Watching supporters of former president Donald Trump respond to new revelations is like watching a newborn giraffe. You can see the slow effort to get on its feet, the awkward, difficult task of figuring out where to place the feet for stability. Finally, they’re up, knock-kneed and unsteady. More often than not, there’s a stumble. But eventually, in relatively little time, there are tentative steps forward and then bolder ones. A counternarrative has been reached, and the little guy is off and running.

The long-necked critter that went galumphing past your window on Wednesday was the latest iteration of this process, as the former president’s allies settled onto a response to the release of a photograph showing classified documents recovered in the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. That response? The photo was “staged.”

On the off chance that you have not yet seen the photo, it’s this one.

That photo was not something obtained by news outlets or leaked to a reporter. It was included as an attachment in a court filing submitted by the Justice Department on Tuesday night. Labeled “Attachment F,” it was cited in the filing as government lawyers explained how the FBI had recovered material (including from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office) that should have been turned over in response to a subpoena in May.

Advertisement

The filing reads:

"Certain of the documents had colored cover sheets indicating their classification status. See, e.g., Attachment F (redacted FBI photograph of certain documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container in the ’45 office')."

In other words, the photo demonstrated the point that the Justice Department attorneys hoped to make. It is heavily redacted, with white boxes obscuring the contents of many of the displayed pages. What’s still visible are mostly classification codes, both the colored cover sheets and, in text at the top of several pages, codes specific to individual documents.

Trump himself took some of the first awkward steps in response to the photo’s release.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!),” he wrote in a post on his social media site, “and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see.”

He later added to this idea.

The FBI “took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big ‘find’ for them,” he asserted. “They dropped them, not me - Very deceiving.”

Advertisement

In a characteristically sympathetic appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba argued the same case.

“They give you this appearance that you walk in and there are these top-secret documents just strewn about,” she claimed. Habba later added that the FBI “literally must have gone in and taken out documents they wanted or cover letters as it is, and put it about so that the public believes that these are top-secret documents that the were on his floor. It’s ridiculous.”

The giraffe was up and moving. The narrative: The photo was staged to make Trump look bad.

It is certainly the case that the Justice Department included the photograph to influence opinion: the judge evaluating whether a third party should be appointed to review the seized material. It is not a stretch to think that the department also understood that producing the photo would influence the public’s understanding of what it had found during the search. And it is also true that some observers seemed to think that the photograph showed the scene FBI investigators had encountered.

Advertisement

There were clues in the photo that this wasn’t the case. While the documents might have appeared to be haphazardly scattered at first glance, even a slightly more intentional look reveals that they were instead aligned in order to be photographed. The FBI included a photo scale — the object at lower center that looks like a white bracket — to provide evidentiary context for what was shown. The material was identified with a folding placard (the card that reads “2A”), corresponding to the list of seized property it provided to Trump’s attorneys on the day of the search.

In other words, the photo was pretty obviously “staged” — and pretty obviously set up to document the evidence that had been recovered. A person familiar with the investigation confirmed to The Washington Post that arranging seized evidence for a photo is standard FBI practice in searches and investigations. FBI officials offered the New York Times a similar confirmation. The bureau is used to having its evidence challenged in court and therefore understandably goes to great lengths to document what it finds. In this case, that meant removing the material from the container in which it was found.

What’s remarkable about Trump’s response here is that it sacrifices his legal case for his political one.

Advertisement

Accusing the FBI of taking the classified material it found and arranging it to make Trump look bad is an accusation aimed at reinforcing the idea that federal investigators are out to get the former president. It’s an effort to bolster the sense among Trump supporters that the whole thing is a setup. But in apparently confirming that there was material marked as classified present at Mar-a-Lago, Trump is making the government’s legal case easier.

After all, the Justice Department appears to be considering an obstruction case related to the seizure, one that derives in part from the Trump team’s sworn assertion that it turned over all material with classification markings in June. The photo — and Trump’s tweet — make pretty obvious that it hadn’t.

This is a frustration that has obviously haunted Trump’s attorneys for years. Donald Trump is very good at prosecuting a political case, at reinforcing a view of events that casts him in a favorable light for his supporters. But he’s far less adept at protecting himself legally.

To extend our initial analogy, imagine zookeepers — the attorneys — sitting just outside the giraffe enclosure, frantically waving the galloping calf away from a precipitous drop-off. But the giraffe, suddenly finding its feet, is having too much fun to watch where it’s going.

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article