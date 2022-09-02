Post Politics Now U.S. reports solid month of job gains; Biden to talk economy

Today, President Biden is shifting his focus to economic investments, one day after a forceful speech warning of the menace to democracy from his predecessor, Donald Trump, and his followers, who have built a movement of election deniers and extremists clamoring for political violence. Republicans denounced Biden’s remarks, calling them divisive.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the United States added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent. Job growth stands as one of the administration’s strengths in the face of record inflation, with nearly 10 million jobs added since Biden took office.
