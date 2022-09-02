A mob of Trump supporters fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)Listen1 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleSharePresident Biden warns of the threat to democracy from the Trump movement.Professors: Get ready for the fall! Check out TMC’s ever-expanding list of classroom topic guides.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up for our newsletter.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...