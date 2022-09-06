Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before Kansas voters weighed in last month, there had been only one poll evaluating support for the state’s proposed constitutional amendment allowing new restrictions on abortion. That poll showed a close result, maybe a handful of points. And then Kansas voters rejected it by nearly 20. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The vote occurred just about two months after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the decision that eliminated the protections for abortion established under Roe v. Wade. It wasn’t hard to draw a line: Voters angry about Dobbs helped bury the constitutional amendment in Kansas. There was even a bit of data to bolster the idea that women in particular led to the amendment’s trouncing: New voter registrations among women surged in the wake of the decision. Data provided to The Washington Post shows similar increases in at least two other states.

The storyline here makes sense. The pieces click. But a new question immediately emerges: Is this story about energized women voting Kansas-specific, or is it a story about the midterm elections more broadly?

Let’s start with a relatively cautious assessment.

Tom Bonier, CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, began pointing to increases in the density of women registering to vote after Dobbs a few weeks after the decision was announced. It’s worth noting that The Washington Post has tried to match his results without being able to do so universally (which may be a function of incomplete data on The Post’s side).

Bonier’s assessment, offered in a New York Times essay over the weekend, is that there’s a “clear pattern” showing increases in the percentage of women among new registrations in a number of states, though none matching Kansas. That Kansas had a special election focused specifically on abortion is, of course, an important consideration for this entire discussion: The state was voting explicitly on what Dobbs addressed.

Our data shows a blurry picture: increases in states such as Pennsylvania, but not in places like New Mexico. The increase in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, didn’t solely occur post-Dobbs. There was a period in February, for example, when women made up a similarly disproportionate percentage of new registrants. Maine is another state that many point to where women have seen a surge among new registrants recently. The Post can confirm this post-Dobbs increase, but the state has also seen similar surges of women making up to 65 percent of new registrants in the past two years, well before the decision.

There’s also no question that Democrats have seen improved polling since Dobbs. The firm YouGov tracks responses on a generic ballot question — asking people whether they plan to vote for the Democrat or Republican on their House ballot — and has seen support for Democrats climb by several points since the beginning of July. (Due to a methodology issue, YouGov doesn’t have generic-ballot polling for the duration of the period between the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs and the final decision.) That’s thanks to increases in support from both women and men in recent weeks.

(The lines on the above graph show the average of the three most recent polls.)

Notice, though, that Democrats had about the same level of support from women earlier this year as they do now. If we pick out three months — January, April and July — we can see that average support among women dropped in April before rebounding.

Does this mean that Dobbs (and/or the leaked opinion) reversed a slide? That the spring was an aberration? That the polling is still missing something?

If we look at the generic ballot margin — that is, the gap between Democrats and Republicans — the advantage among Democrats among women in the immediate aftermath of Dobbs was actually lower than at the beginning of the year. (The most recent YouGov survey shows a wide gap, but that’s one poll.)

Interestingly, while the number of people who express uncertainty about their votes has declined (which tends to happen as elections near), the decline has been much sharper among men. In other words, men are more likely to newly report more certainty about their vote.

One could read this as Dobbs not having a robust effect among women. Or we could read it another way: that polls aren’t capturing enthusiasm, just as that poll in Kansas was off the mark.

After all, consider that the imbalance in voter registration among women in Kansas shifted the electorate from being 52.2 percent female to being 52.4 percent by mid-July — a change of 0.2 percent. That isn’t enough to lead to an 18-point loss for the constitutional amendment. But even if it’s not causal, it might be an indicator of enthusiasm, which can be harder to measure.

In YouGov’s polling, enthusiasm for voting among men and women was about the same immediately before Dobbs as it is now, with men expressing more interest in casting a ballot. But perhaps polling simply isn’t capturing the views of women newly motivated to cast a ballot, just as polls repeatedly underestimated heavily Republican voters in 2016 and 2020 in particular. Those polling shortfalls have been subject to an enormous amount of analysis (almost all somewhat inconclusive), but it’s not entirely implausible that women newly engaged in politics post-Dobbs might slip past the attention of pollsters.

There are other assumptions that we might question, of course. The gap between men and women on the legality of abortion has long been far narrower than that between Democrats and Republicans, for example, meaning that there may be some new energy among liberal men as well.

So much of this is frustratingly gauzy. Particularly for fervent defenders of access to abortions, it seems obvious that American women would be outraged and flood the polls in November. They may. In which case, as the hoary old warnings go, the most useful evaluation of the effect of Dobbs may come down to turnout.

Lenny Bronner and Emily Guskin contributed to this report.

