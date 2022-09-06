Post Politics Now Eyeing midterms, Biden to hit a third battleground state this week

Today, President Biden is convening a Cabinet meeting at the White House following a pair of Labor Day events in two crucial battleground states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Later this week, he is scheduled to head to Ohio, another state with a key Senate race on the ballot in November, to tout a new law that aims to boost the nation’s semiconductor industry. Biden’s week also includes an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event as he increasingly focuses on his party’s prospects in the midterm elections.