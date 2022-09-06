The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Eyeing midterms, Biden to hit a third battleground state this week

Key updates
On our radar: Obamas to return to White House this week for portrait unveilings
On our radar: Massachusetts primaries divide state and national figures
The latest: Judge to appoint special master to review Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents
President Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after attending Labor Day events in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh on Monday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)
September 6, 2022 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is convening a Cabinet meeting at the White House following a pair of Labor Day events in two crucial battleground states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Later this week, he is scheduled to head to Ohio, another state with a key Senate race on the ballot in November, to tout a new law that aims to boost the nation’s semiconductor industry. Biden’s week also includes an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event as he increasingly focuses on his party’s prospects in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts is holding primaries on Tuesday, and the Senate returns to Washington. (The House will be back next week.) On Wednesday, former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, return to the White House for portrait unveilings.

Your daily dashboard

  • Noon Eastern time: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: President Biden holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: Polls close in Massachusetts.

