Post Politics Now Eyeing midterms, Biden to hit a third battleground state this week

Today, President Biden is convening a Cabinet meeting at the White House following a pair of Labor Day events in two crucial battleground states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Later this week, he is scheduled to head to Ohio, another state with a key Senate race on the ballot in November, to tout a new law that aims to boost the nation’s semiconductor industry. Biden’s week also includes an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event as he increasingly focuses on his party’s prospects in the midterm elections.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts is holding primaries on Tuesday, and the Senate returns to Washington. (The House will be back next week.) On Wednesday, former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, return to the White House for portrait unveilings.